Sounds ominous.

Would be absolutely typical if the one time I finally manage to get an away on my own account they jib the credit.
No mention of credits not counting
Just had the email. Basically saying provide the details of supporter each ticket should be recorded in. Supporter must be on your friends and family.

And relax ;D
30Fiver's mate already has a ticket, so is he just picking a lucky sod on his friends and family at this point to get a credit? ;D
30Fiver's mate already has a ticket, so is he just picking a lucky sod on his friends and family at this point to get a credit? ;D

Give it an hour before I see some c*nt on Twitter posting Arsenal credit there - not cheap
30Fiver's mate already has a ticket, so is he just picking a lucky sod on his friends and family at this point to get a credit? ;D

Would have always gone to the next lad on the list priority wise had I of known the first one already had a ticket
Give it an hour before I see some c*nt on Twitter posting Arsenal credit there - not cheap

Defo will be won't there 🤦🏻
Just had the email. Basically saying provide the details of supporter each ticket should be recorded in. Supporter must be on your friends and family.

Post it up? I never actually got one, they said I'd get an email but must have taken me off once sorted
Sounds ominous.

Would be absolutely typical if the one time I finally manage to get an away on my own account they jib the credit.

Phil will be getting a sizeable amount of dogshit through the letterbox if he even dares 
Been offered a pair for £500 - thats what happens with this type of sale  :butt

Same for finals people apply just to make money!!
Is it possible to upgrade a concession NFC for the game at the Emirates?

Will the stewards be bothered about a non ambulant going in as an ambulant is what I mean? Just asking the question in case my dad can't make it to save a lot of bother!
Anyone got any suggestions if we drive down from North West and try to find either underground or over ground station somewhere north of London that we can park at that has train that will take you to direct to Emirates?  Cheers.
We Parked at Westfield Stratford last time and got the train in. Was easy enough but just check the car registration against the ULEZ website as I think it might now be a charging area.
Cockfosters is sound to park an tube in.
Anyone got any suggestions if we drive down from North West and try to find either underground or over ground station somewhere north of London that we can park at that has train that will take you to direct to Emirates?  Cheers.
Yeah, Cockfosters is good as Luke suggests - an alternative is Edgeware on Northern line, which is nearer M1 and change at Kings Cross to Holloway Road (2 stops)
Is it possible to upgrade a concession NFC for the game at the Emirates?

Will the stewards be bothered about a non ambulant going in as an ambulant is what I mean? Just asking the question in case my dad can't make it to save a lot of bother!

They say away tickets are non-transferable, so they shouldn't be upgradable
Been offered a pair for £500 - thats what happens with this type of sale  :butt

Same for finals people apply just to make money!!

Yes I got same price quoted :no
Yes I got same price quoted :no

Thats because youve replied to your own post. :lmao
