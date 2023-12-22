Sounds ominous.Would be absolutely typical if the one time I finally manage to get an away on my own account they jib the credit.
Just had the email. Basically saying provide the details of supporter each ticket should be recorded in. Supporter must be on your friends and family.
30Fiver's mate already has a ticket, so is he just picking a lucky sod on his friends and family at this point to get a credit?
Give it an hour before I see some c*nt on Twitter posting Arsenal credit there - not cheap
Anyone got any suggestions if we drive down from North West and try to find either underground or over ground station somewhere north of London that we can park at that has train that will take you to direct to Emirates? Cheers.
Is it possible to upgrade a concession NFC for the game at the Emirates? Will the stewards be bothered about a non ambulant going in as an ambulant is what I mean? Just asking the question in case my dad can't make it to save a lot of bother!
Been offered a pair for £500 - thats what happens with this type of sale Same for finals people apply just to make money!!
Yes I got same price quoted
