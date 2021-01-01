« previous next »
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3720 on: Yesterday at 09:05:43 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 08:55:44 pm
Do a register interest thing, then it wouldnt be anywhere like that number

Then everyone who wanted a ticket had a fair chance and above all, a less stressful experience whether they got one or not!

My IT knowledge is zero so Im probably talking shite, but whats stopping someone using a bot to register interest in 200 memberships or whatever then programming it to log in using the 200 unique codes?
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3721 on: Yesterday at 09:12:07 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:05:43 pm
My IT knowledge is zero so Im probably talking shite, but whats stopping someone using a bot to register interest in 200 memberships or whatever then programming it to log in using the 200 unique codes?

Well the bulk sale just gone was as smooth as you like.

I might be naive  but Im not sure one individual is paying for 200 memberships

And even if they are, its still one queue position per those 200 memberships so there would still be a fraction of the queue sessions there were today
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:13:50 pm by scouser102002 »
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3722 on: Yesterday at 09:18:35 pm »
At least queuing up at 3.30am got you a ticket! With the current system, unless you have a degree in IT or hit lucky you can waste hours to absolutely no avail. It's a lottery, but not even a fair one at that.

Part of the problem of course is that the loyalty system encourages people to hoover up as many as possible even if they don't want to go. There's a paranoia about falling off the ladder. In the old days a sale like this would have gone (i) STHs only then (ii) general sale. People who wanted to go went.

I still believe the solution with away tickets is to make a set % available for those with away loyalty, and then a ballot for the rest with meaningful purchasing history. It gives everyone a chance. Anyway - that's probably going off topic!
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3723 on: Yesterday at 09:19:14 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 09:12:07 pm
Well the bulk sale just gone was as smooth as you like.

I might be naive  but Im not sure one individual is paying for 200 memberships

And even if they are, its still one queue position per those 200 memberships so there would still be a fraction of the queue sessions there were today

The bulk sale just gone needed 13 credits though and was a guaranteed sale.

You needed a membership for todays sale and I would assume that bots played a part in it being problematic so they were clearly willing to buy enough memberships to cause a problem in this sale, so Im not sure how a unique code would change that unless Im missing something about how that alters the process which I may well be.
« Reply #3724 on: Yesterday at 09:26:21 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 08:52:49 pm
Ultimately the problem is that the simply club don't give a fuck as they know that every ticket will sell for every game regardless, just off the top of my head :

The site is riddled with bots
Genuine supporters getting blocked, sometimes for literally nothing
Numerous payment card issues

Now with the game 'selling out' within 2 mins of going on sale (well over 2K tickets) despite people like my mate getting the sold out sign after being position 66 in the queue, then a good 1.5 hours later numerous people bagging singles (they literally have proof of this if they bothered to check the times and the quantity of each transaction)...they still choose to do fuck all about it. The above issues have been going for numerous months now too.

I'd love to know if any other football club treats their supporters with utter disdain as much as LFC do. Its corrupt to fuck.


Another thing to add to your list is that that now ban any devices with a VPN. I regularly use my work laptop to buy tickets but as it has a constant VPN running which I can't turn off, i can't access the website at all. You could argue I shouldn't be using my work laptop for buying tickets but carrying two laptops around isn't always feasible. Seems they are doing all they can to make things as hard as possible for genuine fans whilst masking it as stopping bots etc and ignoring the key issues.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3725 on: Yesterday at 09:26:52 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:19:14 pm
The bulk sale just gone needed 13 credits though and was a guaranteed sale.

You needed a membership for todays sale and I would assume that bots played a part in it being problematic so they were clearly willing to buy enough memberships to cause a problem in this sale, so Im not sure how a unique code would change that unless Im missing something about how that alters the process which I may well be.

One session per registered interest membership instead of 50 per registered interest membership

Simple really.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3726 on: Yesterday at 09:30:07 pm »
Heres another cheery thought for those of us who spent hours refreshing today to no avail - under the current system the FA Cup away ladder is now a completely closed shop for years and years to come.

Aside from drawing United, which other club in the country would give a big enough allocation to satisfy the 7,600 who now have at least one credit and have enough left over for another free for all?
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3727 on: Yesterday at 09:45:05 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 09:26:52 pm
One session per registered interest membership instead of 50 per registered interest membership

Simple really.

And whats with those captcha checks where it makes you try again even though youve definitely clicked on all the fire hydrants not to mention the ridiculous ones like click the motorbikes when they cover virtually every square.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3728 on: Yesterday at 09:51:01 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Yesterday at 09:30:07 pm
Heres another cheery thought for those of us who spent hours refreshing today to no avail - under the current system the FA Cup away ladder is now a completely closed shop for years and years to come.

Aside from drawing United, which other club in the country would give a big enough allocation to satisfy the 7,600 who now have at least one credit and have enough left over for another free for all?

Tottenham have been giving out 9k when needed I think, Bristol City have just sold 9k for West Ham away too though whether they'd hide behind some safety bollocks if we drew them is another matter.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3729 on: Yesterday at 09:55:48 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 09:26:52 pm
One session per registered interest membership instead of 50 per registered interest membership

Simple really.

Ah okay, makes sense.

Wasnt aware bots could multiply sessions per membership but guess thats the equivalent of multiple browsers etc.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3730 on: Yesterday at 09:57:55 pm »
Hallmap is still up.....lol, refreshing into the early hours
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3731 on: Yesterday at 09:59:29 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Yesterday at 09:30:07 pm
Heres another cheery thought for those of us who spent hours refreshing today to no avail - under the current system the FA Cup away ladder is now a completely closed shop for years and years to come.

Aside from drawing United, which other club in the country would give a big enough allocation to satisfy the 7,600 who now have at least one credit and have enough left over for another free for all?

There will always be the odd one that drops for whatever reason ever year or so.

Obviously a big allocation is the main reason it goes to all members but a midweek away at Southampton, a replay sandwiched between two big European matches or whatever.

Scant consolation I appreciate but it isnt as simple as numerical stuff, and as has been said above there are one or two grounds with bigger allocations anyway, some which you wouldnt immediately expect like Blackburn and Wigan.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3732 on: Yesterday at 10:31:15 pm »
Refreshed  a few hours but no luck, i just gave up. I didn't had big hopes... but i'll try again maybe a early christmas present form santa wouldn't be bad  :)
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3733 on: Yesterday at 10:40:37 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 08:55:44 pm
Do a register interest thing, then it wouldnt be anywhere like that number

Then everyone who wanted a ticket had a fair chance and above all, a less stressful experience whether they got one or not!
Thats a great idea...therefore it will never happen.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3734 on: Yesterday at 11:35:34 pm »
Nailed it in a previous comment but thats the away ladder done for years now. You dont get bigger allocations than the fa cup and we got nowhere near. Ill never get an away ticket on my account ever. Makes you lose interest in the whole thing, if I cant follow my club then whats the point.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3735 on: Yesterday at 11:57:49 pm »
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Yesterday at 09:26:21 pm
Another thing to add to your list is that that now ban any devices with a VPN. I regularly use my work laptop to buy tickets but as it has a constant VPN running which I can't turn off, i can't access the website at all. You could argue I shouldn't be using my work laptop for buying tickets but carrying two laptops around isn't always feasible. Seems they are doing all they can to make things as hard as possible for genuine fans whilst masking it as stopping bots etc and ignoring the key issues.

Yep, had the same issue today as well.

NHS Work laptop has a vpn you cant turn off. Site wont work.

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3736 on: Today at 01:08:04 am »
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Yesterday at 09:26:21 pm
Another thing to add to your list is that that now ban any devices with a VPN. I regularly use my work laptop to buy tickets but as it has a constant VPN running which I can't turn off, i can't access the website at all. You could argue I shouldn't be using my work laptop for buying tickets but carrying two laptops around isn't always feasible. Seems they are doing all they can to make things as hard as possible for genuine fans whilst masking it as stopping bots etc and ignoring the key issues.

they should be banning servers used for proxy IPs, not work VPNs. there are services that should help them identify these.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3737 on: Today at 01:10:45 am »
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 11:35:34 pm
Nailed it in a previous comment but thats the away ladder done for years now. You dont get bigger allocations than the fa cup and we got nowhere near. Ill never get an away ticket on my account ever. Makes you lose interest in the whole thing, if I cant follow my club then whats the point.

i felt like this about 6 years ago, now have at least one away in every non-league competition

there will be opportunities if circumstances allow but ultimately theres always going to need to be some people who miss out
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3738 on: Today at 04:18:48 am »
been casually refreshing the past couple hours in case (im on holiday, im not an insomniac lol). nothing.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3739 on: Today at 07:59:03 am »
Always buy my tickets through my work laptop as well, hate using the phone and poor network signal at my office means I have no choice but to use the laptop but like the lads above I now can't even access the site because of the work VPN. It's just ridiculous at this stage the way they are hindering normal fans.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3740 on: Today at 08:13:02 am »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 07:59:03 am
Always buy my tickets through my work laptop as well, hate using the phone and poor network signal at my office means I have no choice but to use the laptop but like the lads above I now can't even access the site because of the work VPN. It's just ridiculous at this stage the way they are hindering normal fans.

my work virtual computer was blocked (log in from home), they unblocked it after I sent feedback but can't get past the captcha. frustrating - need as many browsers as possible these days.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3741 on: Today at 08:48:31 am »
Quote from: Philipm20 on Yesterday at 07:28:26 pm
All tickets are NFC

Which also means if they are not used the credit will be cancelled and cant see the secondary market being very big for this after Xmas and transferring of NFCs while possible not straight forward
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3742 on: Today at 08:52:41 am »
Had a 25 mins wait in and then once in was showing sold out. Luckily refreshed for about 10 mins and managed to get two.

Shite system and beyond a joke, I work in IT and i know for a fact this can be done a lot better they are choosing not because why the fuck would they care. Tickets will sell, money will be made so they dont care. SOS are bastards so nothing will change. Just pure luck who gets it and who doesnt.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3743 on: Today at 08:54:38 am »
Quote from: Tommypig on Today at 08:48:31 am
Which also means if they are not used the credit will be cancelled and cant see the secondary market being very big for this after Xmas and transferring of NFCs while possible not straight forward

Only applies to league home games as far as I'm aware, and Euro aways where they enforce collections.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3744 on: Today at 09:37:52 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 01:10:45 am
i felt like this about 6 years ago, now have at least one away in every non-league competition

there will be opportunities if circumstances allow but ultimately theres always going to need to be some people who miss out

Same here - except Europe.

Probably about 4800th in the FA Cup ladder and 5400th on the League Cup one - just a shame that you can sometimes only get one game a season haha.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3745 on: Today at 11:15:03 am »
Sold out now . Was just in the queue again for11 mins
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3746 on: Today at 11:16:26 am »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Today at 11:15:03 am
Sold out now . Was just in the queue again for11 mins

The queue was for Arsenal home 3+ sale
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3747 on: Today at 11:26:33 am »
Quote from: Shaneee. on Today at 11:16:26 am
The queue was for Arsenal home 3+ sale


😂
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3748 on: Today at 11:34:34 am »
Any one found some reasonable travel prices to the Arsenal Away FA cup?! Looking at some mighty train prices from the north !
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3749 on: Today at 11:45:30 am »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on Today at 11:34:34 am
Any one found some reasonable travel prices to the Arsenal Away FA cup?! Looking at some mighty train prices from the north !

If you can make it to Crewe, then get the West Mids train, super off peak - £51.30 return for 2 people, with a two together railcard.
Last train is 19:45 though, and there is a potential tube strike that day. You can easy do it in a fast walk back to Euston.

Back into crewe at 21:54 if you can make a connection home
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3750 on: Today at 11:56:44 am »
Drive to Croxley tube station. Hour on the tube to the ground.

Is my plan.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3751 on: Today at 12:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Tommypig on Today at 08:48:31 am
Which also means if they are not used the credit will be cancelled and cant see the secondary market being very big for this after Xmas and transferring of NFCs while possible not straight forward

not quite sure how its not straightforward to transfer? people will just forward the email to download the pass. if anything its letting touts do it from the warmth of their bedrooms ;D

but big allocation and timing, hopefully should be a pretty good end without crazy touted prices hopefully
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3752 on: Today at 01:08:45 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 11:45:30 am
If you can make it to Crewe, then get the West Mids train, super off peak - £51.30 return for 2 people, with a two together railcard.
Last train is 19:45 though, and there is a potential tube strike that day. You can easy do it in a fast walk back to Euston.

Back into crewe at 21:54 if you can make a connection home

Given the amount of added time these days, what's the chances of getting back to Euston before 19:30 (before, as in, time to grab some ale for the journey home first)?
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3753 on: Today at 01:35:27 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 08:52:49 pm
Ultimately the problem is that the simply club don't give a fuck as they know that every ticket will sell for every game regardless, just off the top of my head :

The site is riddled with bots
Genuine supporters getting blocked, sometimes for literally nothing
Numerous payment card issues

Now with the game 'selling out' within 2 mins of going on sale (well over 2K tickets) despite people like my mate getting the sold out sign after being position 66 in the queue, then a good 1.5 hours later numerous people bagging singles (they literally have proof of this if they bothered to check the times and the quantity of each transaction)...they still choose to do fuck all about it. The above issues have been going for numerous months now too.

I'd love to know if any other football club treats their supporters with utter disdain as much as LFC do. Its corrupt to fuck.

Spot on Andy.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3754 on: Today at 01:36:34 pm »
Theyve still not taken the game off the website, nearly 24 hours after that shitshow of a sale started!
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3755 on: Today at 01:40:56 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 08:52:49 pm
Ultimately the problem is that the simply club don't give a fuck as they know that every ticket will sell for every game regardless, just off the top of my head :

The site is riddled with bots
Genuine supporters getting blocked, sometimes for literally nothing
Numerous payment card issues

Now with the game 'selling out' within 2 mins of going on sale (well over 2K tickets) despite people like my mate getting the sold out sign after being position 66 in the queue, then a good 1.5 hours later numerous people bagging singles (they literally have proof of this if they bothered to check the times and the quantity of each transaction)...they still choose to do fuck all about it. The above issues have been going for numerous months now too.

I'd love to know if any other football club treats their supporters with utter disdain as much as LFC do. Its corrupt to fuck.

Said pretty much the same to a mate last night when we were talking about yesterdays sale.

There cant be a club in the world that treats the people who watch the club week in, week out with such disrespect.

If there is, I dread to think what those fans have to go through in the process of getting tickets!
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3756 on: Today at 01:43:42 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 01:36:34 pm
Theyve still not taken the game off the website, nearly 24 hours after that shitshow of a sale started!

You can only get to it via heat map sold out any other route
