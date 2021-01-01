At least queuing up at 3.30am got you a ticket! With the current system, unless you have a degree in IT or hit lucky you can waste hours to absolutely no avail. It's a lottery, but not even a fair one at that.



Part of the problem of course is that the loyalty system encourages people to hoover up as many as possible even if they don't want to go. There's a paranoia about falling off the ladder. In the old days a sale like this would have gone (i) STHs only then (ii) general sale. People who wanted to go went.



I still believe the solution with away tickets is to make a set % available for those with away loyalty, and then a ballot for the rest with meaningful purchasing history. It gives everyone a chance. Anyway - that's probably going off topic!