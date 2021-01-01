« previous next »
Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 229096 times)

Online Jm55

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3720 on: Yesterday at 09:05:43 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 08:55:44 pm
Do a register interest thing, then it wouldnt be anywhere like that number

Then everyone who wanted a ticket had a fair chance and above all, a less stressful experience whether they got one or not!

My IT knowledge is zero so Im probably talking shite, but whats stopping someone using a bot to register interest in 200 memberships or whatever then programming it to log in using the 200 unique codes?
Offline scouser102002

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3721 on: Yesterday at 09:12:07 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:05:43 pm
My IT knowledge is zero so Im probably talking shite, but whats stopping someone using a bot to register interest in 200 memberships or whatever then programming it to log in using the 200 unique codes?

Well the bulk sale just gone was as smooth as you like.

I might be naive  but Im not sure one individual is paying for 200 memberships

And even if they are, its still one queue position per those 200 memberships so there would still be a fraction of the queue sessions there were today
Offline DanS

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3722 on: Yesterday at 09:18:35 pm »
At least queuing up at 3.30am got you a ticket! With the current system, unless you have a degree in IT or hit lucky you can waste hours to absolutely no avail. It's a lottery, but not even a fair one at that.

Part of the problem of course is that the loyalty system encourages people to hoover up as many as possible even if they don't want to go. There's a paranoia about falling off the ladder. In the old days a sale like this would have gone (i) STHs only then (ii) general sale. People who wanted to go went.

I still believe the solution with away tickets is to make a set % available for those with away loyalty, and then a ballot for the rest with meaningful purchasing history. It gives everyone a chance. Anyway - that's probably going off topic!
Online Jm55

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3723 on: Yesterday at 09:19:14 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 09:12:07 pm
Well the bulk sale just gone was as smooth as you like.

I might be naive  but Im not sure one individual is paying for 200 memberships

And even if they are, its still one queue position per those 200 memberships so there would still be a fraction of the queue sessions there were today

The bulk sale just gone needed 13 credits though and was a guaranteed sale.

You needed a membership for todays sale and I would assume that bots played a part in it being problematic so they were clearly willing to buy enough memberships to cause a problem in this sale, so Im not sure how a unique code would change that unless Im missing something about how that alters the process which I may well be.
Offline lfcrule6times

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3724 on: Yesterday at 09:26:21 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 08:52:49 pm
Ultimately the problem is that the simply club don't give a fuck as they know that every ticket will sell for every game regardless, just off the top of my head :

The site is riddled with bots
Genuine supporters getting blocked, sometimes for literally nothing
Numerous payment card issues

Now with the game 'selling out' within 2 mins of going on sale (well over 2K tickets) despite people like my mate getting the sold out sign after being position 66 in the queue, then a good 1.5 hours later numerous people bagging singles (they literally have proof of this if they bothered to check the times and the quantity of each transaction)...they still choose to do fuck all about it. The above issues have been going for numerous months now too.

I'd love to know if any other football club treats their supporters with utter disdain as much as LFC do. Its corrupt to fuck.


Another thing to add to your list is that that now ban any devices with a VPN. I regularly use my work laptop to buy tickets but as it has a constant VPN running which I can't turn off, i can't access the website at all. You could argue I shouldn't be using my work laptop for buying tickets but carrying two laptops around isn't always feasible. Seems they are doing all they can to make things as hard as possible for genuine fans whilst masking it as stopping bots etc and ignoring the key issues.
Offline scouser102002

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3725 on: Yesterday at 09:26:52 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:19:14 pm
The bulk sale just gone needed 13 credits though and was a guaranteed sale.

You needed a membership for todays sale and I would assume that bots played a part in it being problematic so they were clearly willing to buy enough memberships to cause a problem in this sale, so Im not sure how a unique code would change that unless Im missing something about how that alters the process which I may well be.

One session per registered interest membership instead of 50 per registered interest membership

Simple really.
Online SingFongFC

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3726 on: Yesterday at 09:30:07 pm »
Heres another cheery thought for those of us who spent hours refreshing today to no avail - under the current system the FA Cup away ladder is now a completely closed shop for years and years to come.

Aside from drawing United, which other club in the country would give a big enough allocation to satisfy the 7,600 who now have at least one credit and have enough left over for another free for all?
Offline Schmarn

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3727 on: Yesterday at 09:45:05 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 09:26:52 pm
One session per registered interest membership instead of 50 per registered interest membership

Simple really.

And whats with those captcha checks where it makes you try again even though youve definitely clicked on all the fire hydrants not to mention the ridiculous ones like click the motorbikes when they cover virtually every square.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3728 on: Yesterday at 09:51:01 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Yesterday at 09:30:07 pm
Heres another cheery thought for those of us who spent hours refreshing today to no avail - under the current system the FA Cup away ladder is now a completely closed shop for years and years to come.

Aside from drawing United, which other club in the country would give a big enough allocation to satisfy the 7,600 who now have at least one credit and have enough left over for another free for all?

Tottenham have been giving out 9k when needed I think, Bristol City have just sold 9k for West Ham away too though whether they'd hide behind some safety bollocks if we drew them is another matter.
Online Jm55

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3729 on: Yesterday at 09:55:48 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 09:26:52 pm
One session per registered interest membership instead of 50 per registered interest membership

Simple really.

Ah okay, makes sense.

Wasnt aware bots could multiply sessions per membership but guess thats the equivalent of multiple browsers etc.
Online Levitz

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3730 on: Yesterday at 09:57:55 pm »
Hallmap is still up.....lol, refreshing into the early hours
Online Jm55

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3731 on: Yesterday at 09:59:29 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Yesterday at 09:30:07 pm
Heres another cheery thought for those of us who spent hours refreshing today to no avail - under the current system the FA Cup away ladder is now a completely closed shop for years and years to come.

Aside from drawing United, which other club in the country would give a big enough allocation to satisfy the 7,600 who now have at least one credit and have enough left over for another free for all?

There will always be the odd one that drops for whatever reason ever year or so.

Obviously a big allocation is the main reason it goes to all members but a midweek away at Southampton, a replay sandwiched between two big European matches or whatever.

Scant consolation I appreciate but it isnt as simple as numerical stuff, and as has been said above there are one or two grounds with bigger allocations anyway, some which you wouldnt immediately expect like Blackburn and Wigan.
Offline alx

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3732 on: Yesterday at 10:31:15 pm »
Refreshed  a few hours but no luck, i just gave up. I didn't had big hopes... but i'll try again maybe a early christmas present form santa wouldn't be bad  :)
Online ABJ

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3733 on: Yesterday at 10:40:37 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 08:55:44 pm
Do a register interest thing, then it wouldnt be anywhere like that number

Then everyone who wanted a ticket had a fair chance and above all, a less stressful experience whether they got one or not!
Thats a great idea...therefore it will never happen.
Offline VVM

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3734 on: Yesterday at 11:35:34 pm »
Nailed it in a previous comment but thats the away ladder done for years now. You dont get bigger allocations than the fa cup and we got nowhere near. Ill never get an away ticket on my account ever. Makes you lose interest in the whole thing, if I cant follow my club then whats the point.
Offline scouser102002

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3735 on: Yesterday at 11:57:49 pm »
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Yesterday at 09:26:21 pm
Another thing to add to your list is that that now ban any devices with a VPN. I regularly use my work laptop to buy tickets but as it has a constant VPN running which I can't turn off, i can't access the website at all. You could argue I shouldn't be using my work laptop for buying tickets but carrying two laptops around isn't always feasible. Seems they are doing all they can to make things as hard as possible for genuine fans whilst masking it as stopping bots etc and ignoring the key issues.

Yep, had the same issue today as well.

NHS Work laptop has a vpn you cant turn off. Site wont work.

