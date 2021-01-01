It should never have been a free for all but parking that, it shouldnt turn into a farce that 2k+ tickets vanish in 2 minutes, people in low queue positions dont get tickets and then you literally have to sit for hours praying you can bag the ticket that drops the system stinks



I dont have any problem with ST and members but it should have been those on auto cup scheme so they had some credit from last year. Ive got FA cup credits from years ago but despite doing back 7 years for league cup at Bournemouth didnt bother for this. Like others Ive queued from early hours but what I want is transparency from the club. Why did queue number 66 not get tickets, how come it sold out in 2 minutes etc



Ultimately the problem is that the simply club don't give a fuck as they know that every ticket will sell for every game regardless, just off the top of my head :The site is riddled with botsGenuine supporters getting blocked, sometimes for literally nothingNumerous payment card issuesNow with the game 'selling out' within 2 mins of going on sale (well over 2K tickets) despite people like my mate getting the sold out sign after being position 66 in the queue, then a good 1.5 hours later numerous people bagging singles (they literally have proof of this if they bothered to check the times and the quantity of each transaction)...they still choose to do fuck all about it. The above issues have been going for numerous months now too.I'd love to know if any other football club treats their supporters with utter disdain as much as LFC do. Its corrupt to fuck.