Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 228755 times)

Online kratos

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3680 on: Today at 05:14:56 pm »
Quote from: Danyaals Kop on Today at 05:12:06 pm
Still trying for another, anyone seen any pop up since 5?

Nope, still trying to get just the one. 
Online 30fiver

  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3681 on: Today at 05:33:54 pm »
Shitshow sale that - queue 450 ish in after 2-3 mins was sold out

Got some on the refresh between 2.30 and 3 before getting the illusive blocked message

Phoned a lad to say bought you one... he goes "What, I got one 20 mins ago?"

System let us buy two tickets against the same card holder.... clubs been emailed, apparently similar issues with toulouse away?

I bought tuesday and when I had one in my basket it didnt show any error against my name, think they configured this sale wrong. Must defo be bots/bypasses running again given the queue times and people not getting tickets, even the refresh was a slog
Offline Levitz

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3682 on: Today at 05:36:55 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:33:54 pm
Shitshow sale that - queue 450 ish in after 2-3 mins was sold out

Got some on the refresh between 2.30 and 3 before getting the illusive blocked message

Phoned a lad to say bought you one... he goes "What, I got one 20 mins ago?"

System let us buy two tickets against the same card holder.... clubs been emailed, apparently similar issues with toulouse away?

I bought tuesday and when I had one in my basket it didnt show any error against my name, think they configured this sale wrong. Must defo be bots/bypasses running again given the queue times and people not getting tickets, even the refresh was a slog

Yep a few of us had the same re being able to basket another in same name and no error. Shitshow. 2-3 hours refreshing is just silly
Liverpool ist Rad!

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,910
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3683 on: Today at 05:37:53 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 05:36:55 pm
Yep a few of us had the same

A few buy on the same card twice?
Offline walterwhite

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3684 on: Today at 05:39:07 pm »
Friend just picked one there now, card failed twice but went through anyway  so still some out there
Offline Levitz

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3685 on: Today at 05:39:18 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:37:53 pm
A few buy on the same card twice?

Not actually bought, but almost as no error
Offline VVM

  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3686 on: Today at 05:58:17 pm »
Suppose there is a slim hope they might cancel those tickets bought against a membership twice. A sale is a sale to the ticket office though.
Online Sat on the bar

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3687 on: Today at 06:00:16 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 05:58:17 pm
Suppose there is a slim hope they might cancel those tickets bought against a membership twice. A sale is a sale to the ticket office though.
Bit harsh on the people that they was buying them for, who think theyve got one :o
Online 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3688 on: Today at 06:03:25 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 05:58:17 pm
Suppose there is a slim hope they might cancel those tickets bought against a membership twice. A sale is a sale to the ticket office though.

Maybe one of the two gets cancelled, or they'll reallocate to who you ask IDK, because if I'd have known he already had one I'd have stuck it on someone else
Offline Hij

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3689 on: Today at 06:03:31 pm »
Arguably harsh to those who have been refreshing and wanted one on their own membership, especially as the credit will disappear out the system now.
Offline Willo99

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3690 on: Today at 06:08:18 pm »
If you sat there refreshing for ages you deserve free final tickets. I did it for about a minute and thought fuck that.
Offline scouser102002

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3691 on: Today at 06:11:54 pm »
Quote from: Sat on the bar on Today at 06:00:16 pm
Bit harsh on the people that they was buying them for, who think theyve got one :o

Im just worried its too much of a fuck up they just scrap the credit for this game altogether :(
Online SingFongFC

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3692 on: Today at 06:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Willo99 on Today at 06:08:18 pm
If you sat there refreshing for ages you deserve free final tickets. I did it for about a minute and thought fuck that.

  ;D

Yeah its been horrendous - just wish theyd take the damn page down. Not that they will now until the morning of course!
Offline ben9011

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3693 on: Today at 06:35:13 pm »
Not been able to grab a ticket refreshing all season on additional members sales, only been able to go me 4+ ballot games and Auto cups and now managed to grab arsenal away on refreshin what r the chances eh
Online Danny Boy

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3694 on: Today at 06:49:23 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:33:54 pm
Shitshow sale that - queue 450 ish in after 2-3 mins was sold out

Got some on the refresh between 2.30 and 3 before getting the illusive blocked message

Phoned a lad to say bought you one... he goes "What, I got one 20 mins ago?"

System let us buy two tickets against the same card holder.... clubs been emailed, apparently similar issues with toulouse away?

I bought tuesday and when I had one in my basket it didnt show any error against my name, think they configured this sale wrong. Must defo be bots/bypasses running again given the queue times and people not getting tickets, even the refresh was a slog

Queue times probably to be expected given it was all ST and Members - potentially 250-300k eligible to apply!
Online 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3695 on: Today at 06:52:16 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 06:49:23 pm
Queue times probably to be expected given it was all ST and Members - potentially 250-300k eligible to apply!

Not an issue with queues, but 2k tickets and the people in the first few hundred not getting them? Dodgy

Not sure if it was here or on twatter someone was 90 ish and didn't get one
Online Xabi Lad

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3696 on: Today at 06:57:06 pm »
I was in before 2:02 and it had the sold out banner so something dodgy is definitely going on there
Offline VVM

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3697 on: Today at 07:02:29 pm »
Yeah I wouldn't say cancel them altogether but cancel any duplicates would be fair.
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3698 on: Today at 07:06:26 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 04:17:37 pm
Huge thanks to @CornerTakenQuickly

Managed to get 6 singles between us refreshing constantly, would have had no chance without the map......

No worries.  :)
Online Danny Boy

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3699 on: Today at 07:11:29 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 06:52:16 pm
Not an issue with queues, but 2k tickets and the people in the first few hundred not getting them? Dodgy

Agreed, ridiculous
Offline ben9011

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3700 on: Today at 07:25:17 pm »
In the scramble to checkout i didnt really look my tickets were £53 so upper tier, does that make them NFC pass or paper tickets also ive never had an away before if they are paper will they be delivered to my house. Any help will be appreciated, how soon before the game would i have them etc
Offline Levitz

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3701 on: Today at 07:26:46 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 06:52:16 pm
Not an issue with queues, but 2k tickets and the people in the first few hundred not getting them? Dodgy

Not sure if it was here or on twatter someone was 90 ish and didn't get one

We managed to sort 6 of us, but something very dodgy going on. People in straight away and no tickets left us dodge as hell. Hope supporter's committee raises it with club
Online Philipm20

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3702 on: Today at 07:28:26 pm »
Quote from: ben9011 on Today at 07:25:17 pm
In the scramble to checkout i didnt really look my tickets were £53 so upper tier, does that make them NFC pass or paper tickets also ive never had an away before if they are paper will they be delivered to my house. Any help will be appreciated, how soon before the game would i have them etc

All tickets are NFC
Online ABJ

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3703 on: Today at 07:29:16 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 06:52:16 pm
Not an issue with queues, but 2k tickets and the people in the first few hundred not getting them? Dodgy

Not sure if it was here or on twatter someone was 90 ish and didn't get one
Mate was position 66 so pretty much straight in...and sold out.
Online RedSue

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3704 on: Today at 07:33:04 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 07:29:16 pm
Mate was position 66 so pretty much straight in...and sold out.

That is just wrong and club need to respond.  We were 871 and expected to get but then saw sold out in 2 minutes.  Ridiculous and something needs to change.

Offline 205mob

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3705 on: Today at 07:51:34 pm »
Was still dropping at 5pm, managed a pair  8)
Offline Gladbach73

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3706 on: Today at 07:57:49 pm »
Ask the corporates, sponsors, touts where the tickets are. Last night there was about 75-90% of tickets remaining in every upper tier of the away section. Something just isnt right with the system. Also if they allowed any member with no credits at all to (league or cup) to go into the free for all with members with credits or season ticket holders, it was a recipe for a bun fight. People are saying they were in early and still didnt get a ticket, absolutely crazy. I long for the days of queuing up  outside the Kop ticket office for Bournemouth away in the cup at 3:30 a.m in all weathers, at least I got a ticket that way. Still as long as the Club sell their allocation and get the money, customers not supporters.
Offline ben9011

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3707 on: Today at 08:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Philipm20 on Today at 07:28:26 pm
All tickets are NFC

Oh okay nice one mate
Online DanS

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3708 on: Today at 08:12:09 pm »
I don't understand why they don't just do a ballot for these sales. Ideally those who actually go to games - season ticket holders (and members with credits) - would have some weighting as we should by definition have a better chance in these sales than someone who has never been to a game in their life (or a tout with a new membership). It's what other clubs do. Yet Liverpool make all of us - what, 200k people - spend all afternoon hitting F5 while bots clear them all up. Complete joke. I wish the Club would listen. Where are SOS on this sort of thing? Do they still exist?
« Last Edit: Today at 08:14:27 pm by DanS »
Offline 205mob

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3709 on: Today at 08:14:29 pm »
They dont want supporters at anfield they want consumers mate.

Quote from: DanS on Today at 08:12:09 pm
I don't understand why they don't just do a ballot for these sales. Ideally with those who actually go to games - season ticket holders (and members with credits) - having some weighting as we should by definition have a better chance in these sales than someone who has never been to a game in their life (or a tout with a new membership). It's what other clubs do. Yet Liverpool make all of us - what, 200k people - spend all afternoon hitting F5 while bots clear them all up. Complete joke. I wish the powers could be would listen. Where are SOS on this sort of thing? Do they still exist?
Online kratos

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3710 on: Today at 08:23:11 pm »
Quote from: DanS on Today at 08:12:09 pm
I don't understand why they don't just do a ballot for these sales. Ideally those who actually go to games - season ticket holders (and members with credits) - would have some weighting as we should by definition have a better chance in these sales than someone who has never been to a game in their life (or a tout with a new membership). It's what other clubs do. Yet Liverpool make all of us - what, 200k people - spend all afternoon hitting F5 while bots clear them all up. Complete joke. I wish the Club would listen. Where are SOS on this sort of thing? Do they still exist?

Agreed fully. We have ballots for home league games so its not like its something the club dont do at all. They should look to do something like this when certain away games may drop to zero which only happens max once or twice a season.
Online Jm55

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3711 on: Today at 08:27:13 pm »
Quote from: DanS on Today at 08:12:09 pm
I don't understand why they don't just do a ballot for these sales. Ideally those who actually go to games - season ticket holders (and members with credits) - would have some weighting as we should by definition have a better chance in these sales than someone who has never been to a game in their life (or a tout with a new membership). It's what other clubs do. Yet Liverpool make all of us - what, 200k people - spend all afternoon hitting F5 while bots clear them all up. Complete joke. I wish the Club would listen. Where are SOS on this sort of thing? Do they still exist?

To play devils advocate, if you do ballots then almost everyone that qualifies is going to enter whether or not they definitely want the ticket which will reduce your odds of being successful.

You can make an argument that sitting there hitting refresh is the modern equivalent of spending all night queuing outside the ticket office (which Ive done before and Im sure plenty on here have).

If it was up to me theyd put a percentage of every game on sale outside the ground which would mean you could essentially guarantee yourself one if you were able to queue for long enough.
Online RedSue

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3712 on: Today at 08:40:27 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:27:13 pm
To play devils advocate, if you do ballots then almost everyone that qualifies is going to enter whether or not they definitely want the ticket which will reduce your odds of being successful.

You can make an argument that sitting there hitting refresh is the modern equivalent of spending all night queuing outside the ticket office (which Ive done before and Im sure plenty on here have).

If it was up to me theyd put a percentage of every game on sale outside the ground which would mean you could essentially guarantee yourself one if you were able to queue for long enough.

It should never have been a free for all but parking that, it shouldnt turn into a farce that 2k+ tickets vanish in 2 minutes, people in low queue positions dont get tickets and then you literally have to sit for hours praying you can bag the ticket that dropsthe system stinks

I dont have any problem with ST and members but it should have been those on auto cup scheme so they had some credit from last year.  Ive got FA cup credits from years ago but despite doing back 7 years for league cup at Bournemouth didnt bother for this.  Like others Ive queued from early hours but what I want is transparency from the club.  Why did queue number 66 not get tickets, how come it sold out in 2 minutes etc
Online Jm55

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3713 on: Today at 08:44:58 pm »
Quote from: RedSue on Today at 08:40:27 pm
It should never have been a free for all but parking that, it shouldnt turn into a farce that 2k+ tickets vanish in 2 minutes, people in low queue positions dont get tickets and then you literally have to sit for hours praying you can bag the ticket that dropsthe system stinks

I dont have any problem with ST and members but it should have been those on auto cup scheme so they had some credit from last year.  Ive got FA cup credits from years ago but despite doing back 7 years for league cup at Bournemouth didnt bother for this.  Like others Ive queued from early hours but what I want is transparency from the club.  Why did queue number 66 not get tickets, how come it sold out in 2 minutes etc

To be fair theyve just never mixed home and away credits other than for cup finals, not for as long as Fancards were a thing so I was surprised how many people seemed to be arsed about that, its just entirely consistent with how theyve always been.

The tickets werent all sold out in 2 minutes, the website just said they were, I got mine about 70 minutes after that point. Not sure why thats the case but one of the few areas I do have sympathy with the TO is fighting not software as Im not sure how you deal with that.
Online emitime

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3714 on: Today at 08:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:27:13 pm
To play devils advocate, if you do ballots then almost everyone that qualifies is going to enter whether or not they definitely want the ticket which will reduce your odds of being successful.

Do the de facto ballot that they have for the bulk sales. Everyone gets one queue position per account.
Offline scouser102002

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3715 on: Today at 08:51:15 pm »
They should have done unique links. They should do that for every sale thats all members as well as the bulks. Its the one and only system that stops bots.

And I say that as someone who got a ticket in the sale
Online ABJ

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3716 on: Today at 08:52:49 pm »
Quote from: RedSue on Today at 08:40:27 pm
It should never have been a free for all but parking that, it shouldnt turn into a farce that 2k+ tickets vanish in 2 minutes, people in low queue positions dont get tickets and then you literally have to sit for hours praying you can bag the ticket that dropsthe system stinks

I dont have any problem with ST and members but it should have been those on auto cup scheme so they had some credit from last year.  Ive got FA cup credits from years ago but despite doing back 7 years for league cup at Bournemouth didnt bother for this.  Like others Ive queued from early hours but what I want is transparency from the club.  Why did queue number 66 not get tickets, how come it sold out in 2 minutes etc
Ultimately the problem is that the simply club don't give a fuck as they know that every ticket will sell for every game regardless, just off the top of my head :

The site is riddled with bots
Genuine supporters getting blocked, sometimes for literally nothing
Numerous payment card issues

Now with the game 'selling out' within 2 mins of going on sale (well over 2K tickets) despite people like my mate getting the sold out sign after being position 66 in the queue, then a good 1.5 hours later numerous people bagging singles (they literally have proof of this if they bothered to check the times and the quantity of each transaction)...they still choose to do fuck all about it. The above issues have been going for numerous months now too.

I'd love to know if any other football club treats their supporters with utter disdain as much as LFC do. Its corrupt to fuck.
Online Jm55

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3717 on: Today at 08:53:53 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Today at 08:46:21 pm
Do the de facto ballot that they have for the bulk sales. Everyone gets one queue position per account.

The issue being that youll get a lot of people entering the ballot thinking if I get one Ill tout it, people are less likely to do that if it involves hours of refreshing which is why the late availability sales tend to be far easier to get tickets in than the ballots.

The way this massively gets better is by the club targeting the people flogging tickets (especially aways) to the likes of Livefootballticket - £800 for a ticket for the away end for the league game at the Emirates currently I think i saw, £250 for the FA Cup, stop people doing that and put those tickets back into circulation and you deal with a big part of the supply/demand issue.
Online ABJ

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3718 on: Today at 08:54:19 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 08:51:15 pm
They should have done unique links. They should do that for every sale thats all members as well as the bulks. Its the one and only system that stops bots.

And I say that as someone who got a ticket in the sale
Why on earth would they bother sending out 200K+ unique links? sounds like a lot of hard work, far better to just let the shit show continue.
Offline scouser102002

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3719 on: Today at 08:55:44 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 08:54:19 pm
Why on earth would they bother sending out 200K+ unique links? sounds like a lot of hard work, far better to just let the shit show continue.

Do a register interest thing, then it wouldnt be anywhere like that number

Then everyone who wanted a ticket had a fair chance and above all, a less stressful experience whether they got one or not!
