kratos

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3680 on: Today at 05:14:56 pm
Quote from: Danyaals Kop on Today at 05:12:06 pm
Still trying for another, anyone seen any pop up since 5?

Nope, still trying to get just the one. 
30fiver

  Now it's time for Jurgens men

Re: The FA Cup
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3681 on: Today at 05:33:54 pm
Shitshow sale that - queue 450 ish in after 2-3 mins was sold out

Got some on the refresh between 2.30 and 3 before getting the illusive blocked message

Phoned a lad to say bought you one... he goes "What, I got one 20 mins ago?"

System let us buy two tickets against the same card holder.... clubs been emailed, apparently similar issues with toulouse away?

I bought tuesday and when I had one in my basket it didnt show any error against my name, think they configured this sale wrong. Must defo be bots/bypasses running again given the queue times and people not getting tickets, even the refresh was a slog
Levitz

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop

Re: The FA Cup
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3682 on: Today at 05:36:55 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:33:54 pm
Shitshow sale that - queue 450 ish in after 2-3 mins was sold out

Got some on the refresh between 2.30 and 3 before getting the illusive blocked message

Phoned a lad to say bought you one... he goes "What, I got one 20 mins ago?"

System let us buy two tickets against the same card holder.... clubs been emailed, apparently similar issues with toulouse away?

I bought tuesday and when I had one in my basket it didnt show any error against my name, think they configured this sale wrong. Must defo be bots/bypasses running again given the queue times and people not getting tickets, even the refresh was a slog

Yep a few of us had the same re being able to basket another in same name and no error. Shitshow. 2-3 hours refreshing is just silly
Liverpool ist Rad!

30fiver

  Now it's time for Jurgens men

Re: The FA Cup
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3683 on: Today at 05:37:53 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 05:36:55 pm
Yep a few of us had the same

A few buy on the same card twice?
walterwhite

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop

Re: The FA Cup
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3684 on: Today at 05:39:07 pm
Friend just picked one there now, card failed twice but went through anyway  so still some out there
Levitz

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop

Re: The FA Cup
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3685 on: Today at 05:39:18 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:37:53 pm
A few buy on the same card twice?

Not actually bought, but almost as no error
Liverpool ist Rad!

VVM

  OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME

Re: The FA Cup
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3686 on: Today at 05:58:17 pm
Suppose there is a slim hope they might cancel those tickets bought against a membership twice. A sale is a sale to the ticket office though.
Sat on the bar

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop

Re: The FA Cup
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3687 on: Today at 06:00:16 pm
Quote from: VVM on Today at 05:58:17 pm
Suppose there is a slim hope they might cancel those tickets bought against a membership twice. A sale is a sale to the ticket office though.
Bit harsh on the people that they was buying them for, who think theyve got one :o
30fiver

  Now it's time for Jurgens men

Re: The FA Cup
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3688 on: Today at 06:03:25 pm
Quote from: VVM on Today at 05:58:17 pm
Suppose there is a slim hope they might cancel those tickets bought against a membership twice. A sale is a sale to the ticket office though.

Maybe one of the two gets cancelled, or they'll reallocate to who you ask IDK, because if I'd have known he already had one I'd have stuck it on someone else
Hij

  Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3689 on: Today at 06:03:31 pm
Arguably harsh to those who have been refreshing and wanted one on their own membership, especially as the credit will disappear out the system now.
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Willo99

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop

Re: The FA Cup
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3690 on: Today at 06:08:18 pm
If you sat there refreshing for ages you deserve free final tickets. I did it for about a minute and thought fuck that.
scouser102002

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop

Re: The FA Cup
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3691 on: Today at 06:11:54 pm
Quote from: Sat on the bar on Today at 06:00:16 pm
Bit harsh on the people that they was buying them for, who think theyve got one :o

Im just worried its too much of a fuck up they just scrap the credit for this game altogether :(
SingFongFC

  L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC

Re: The FA Cup
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3692 on: Today at 06:28:30 pm
Quote from: Willo99 on Today at 06:08:18 pm
If you sat there refreshing for ages you deserve free final tickets. I did it for about a minute and thought fuck that.

  ;D

Yeah its been horrendous - just wish theyd take the damn page down. Not that they will now until the morning of course!
ben9011

  Ohh he wears the number twenty

Re: The FA Cup
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3693 on: Today at 06:35:13 pm
Not been able to grab a ticket refreshing all season on additional members sales, only been able to go me 4+ ballot games and Auto cups and now managed to grab arsenal away on refreshin what r the chances eh
Danny Boy

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3694 on: Today at 06:49:23 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:33:54 pm
Shitshow sale that - queue 450 ish in after 2-3 mins was sold out

Got some on the refresh between 2.30 and 3 before getting the illusive blocked message

Phoned a lad to say bought you one... he goes "What, I got one 20 mins ago?"

System let us buy two tickets against the same card holder.... clubs been emailed, apparently similar issues with toulouse away?

I bought tuesday and when I had one in my basket it didnt show any error against my name, think they configured this sale wrong. Must defo be bots/bypasses running again given the queue times and people not getting tickets, even the refresh was a slog

Queue times probably to be expected given it was all ST and Members - potentially 250-300k eligible to apply!
30fiver

  Now it's time for Jurgens men

Re: The FA Cup
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3695 on: Today at 06:52:16 pm
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 06:49:23 pm
Queue times probably to be expected given it was all ST and Members - potentially 250-300k eligible to apply!

Not an issue with queues, but 2k tickets and the people in the first few hundred not getting them? Dodgy

Not sure if it was here or on twatter someone was 90 ish and didn't get one
Xabi Lad

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop

Re: The FA Cup
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3696 on: Today at 06:57:06 pm
I was in before 2:02 and it had the sold out banner so something dodgy is definitely going on there
VVM

  OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME

Re: The FA Cup
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3697 on: Today at 07:02:29 pm
Yeah I wouldn't say cancel them altogether but cancel any duplicates would be fair.
CornerTakenQuickly

  ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop

Re: The FA Cup
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3698 on: Today at 07:06:26 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 04:17:37 pm
Huge thanks to @CornerTakenQuickly

Managed to get 6 singles between us refreshing constantly, would have had no chance without the map......

No worries.  :)
Danny Boy

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3699 on: Today at 07:11:29 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 06:52:16 pm
Not an issue with queues, but 2k tickets and the people in the first few hundred not getting them? Dodgy

Agreed, ridiculous
ben9011

  Ohh he wears the number twenty

Re: The FA Cup
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3700 on: Today at 07:25:17 pm
In the scramble to checkout i didnt really look my tickets were £53 so upper tier, does that make them NFC pass or paper tickets also ive never had an away before if they are paper will they be delivered to my house. Any help will be appreciated, how soon before the game would i have them etc
Levitz

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop

Re: The FA Cup
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3701 on: Today at 07:26:46 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 06:52:16 pm
Not an issue with queues, but 2k tickets and the people in the first few hundred not getting them? Dodgy

Not sure if it was here or on twatter someone was 90 ish and didn't get one

We managed to sort 6 of us, but something very dodgy going on. People in straight away and no tickets left us dodge as hell. Hope supporter's committee raises it with club
Liverpool ist Rad!

Philipm20

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3702 on: Today at 07:28:26 pm
Quote from: ben9011 on Today at 07:25:17 pm
In the scramble to checkout i didnt really look my tickets were £53 so upper tier, does that make them NFC pass or paper tickets also ive never had an away before if they are paper will they be delivered to my house. Any help will be appreciated, how soon before the game would i have them etc

All tickets are NFC
ABJ

  • Internet terrorist
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3703 on: Today at 07:29:16 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 06:52:16 pm
Not an issue with queues, but 2k tickets and the people in the first few hundred not getting them? Dodgy

Not sure if it was here or on twatter someone was 90 ish and didn't get one
Mate was position 66 so pretty much straight in...and sold out.
