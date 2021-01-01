In a queue now. Just take it off site and put me out of my misery
Honestly makes getting Glastonbury tickets feel like a streamlined, efficient process.
Very mis informed if you think the tickets dropping late are staggered purposefully by the club!!
at what point do you give up here.*can't believe so many have been sorted, when I'm staring the hallmaphad a couple of hits only to told the number exceeded whatever, I'm only looking for one
Is it sold out?
I basketed one and it wasn't coming up with the warning for people who already have a ticket. Someone has messed up somewhere along the line with this sale.
got one have tried and confirmed 3 payment cards, but won't process
Correct - same happened to me. I already bought one for myself in the previous sale, and I was in this sale to try get one for my daughter. When I finally got one in my basket, it was auto-assigned to me as per usual. But there was no error at all - appears it would have let me buy a SECOND ticket on my membership. Obviously I didn't actually do that as I assigned the ticket to my daughter.The point is though that it's yet another mess up in the LFC ticketing sales...
I had this issue on my iPad. Changed from Wi-Fi to data using my phones hotspot and it worked.
Yep happened to me twice too
Happened with one I had basketed too.Wonder what they'll do if any were checked out that way?
Any chance this slow release of tickets is a deliberate technique to avoid the bots buying them all up or is that giving them too much credit.
