The FA Cup

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3640 on: Today at 03:24:17 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 03:21:16 pm
In a queue now. Just take it off site and put me out of my misery
Exactly Ive a pain in my arse with this shit
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3641 on: Today at 03:24:17 pm »
I don't mind the random drops were the people trying the most get sorted

kicked out to a queue now  :butt
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3642 on: Today at 03:25:56 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:20:01 pm
Honestly makes getting Glastonbury tickets feel like a streamlined, efficient process.

 ;D
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3643 on: Today at 03:26:59 pm »
Quote from: WereTheBoysFromTheRoadEnd on Today at 03:22:01 pm
Very mis informed if you think the tickets dropping late are staggered purposefully by the club!!

Whats the reason for them I was just guessing based on what I've seen and a few here saying it, I could be misinformed but i have been in a sale and get in after about 40 minutes and half the ground will light up so presumed they were drops of tickets?
« Last Edit: Today at 03:40:11 pm by walterwhite »
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3644 on: Today at 03:29:30 pm »
I only saw anyone get sorted anecdotally after 2:30pm- Barney said someone got sorted like immediately but that's the only one I've seen.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3645 on: Today at 03:31:44 pm »
Every now and again the choose seats button lights up for me but then just says unknown error.

Just take it down FFS, Im going to end up losing the whole afternoon here  :no
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3646 on: Today at 03:32:02 pm »
Just bagged one 2 mins ago
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3647 on: Today at 03:33:34 pm »
at what point do you give up here.

*can't believe so many have been sorted, when I'm staring the hallmap

had a couple of hits only to told the number exceeded whatever, I'm only looking for one
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3648 on: Today at 03:35:49 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 03:33:34 pm
at what point do you give up here.

*can't believe so many have been sorted, when I'm staring the hallmap

had a couple of hits only to told the number exceeded whatever, I'm only looking for one

Same here, been trying constantly since getting through the queue just before 2.30
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3649 on: Today at 03:36:16 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 03:33:34 pm
at what point do you give up here.

*can't believe so many have been sorted, when I'm staring the hallmap

had a couple of hits only to told the number exceeded whatever, I'm only looking for one

The club will eventually remove it so it's impossible to get to the hallmap, if you've got the time then that's when I'd give up and not before.

I'm probably telling you how to toast bread like but just constantly press refresh, have the cursor ove the 'Choose seats for me' and the second it highlights as clickable click it and hope it baskets one. I probably saw about 10 drops before I was eventually able to get one.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3650 on: Today at 03:43:46 pm »
got one have tried and confirmed 3 payment cards, but won't process
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3651 on: Today at 03:46:45 pm »
Is it sold out?
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3652 on: Today at 03:50:13 pm »
Quote from: RandalstownRed on Today at 03:46:45 pm
Is it sold out?
Not seen any drop for a short while
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3653 on: Today at 03:56:26 pm »
Hallmap still up
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3654 on: Today at 04:01:11 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 02:40:17 pm
I basketed one and it wasn't coming up with the warning for people who already have a ticket. Someone has messed up somewhere along the line with this sale.

Correct - same happened to me. I already bought one for myself in the previous sale, and I was in this sale to try get one for my daughter. When I finally got one in my basket, it was auto-assigned to me as per usual. But there was no error at all - appears it would have let me buy a SECOND ticket on my membership. Obviously I didn't actually do that as I assigned the ticket to my daughter.

The point is though that it's yet another mess up in the LFC ticketing sales...
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3655 on: Today at 04:01:47 pm »
2 Hours now, think its time to call it a day
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3656 on: Today at 04:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 03:43:46 pm
got one have tried and confirmed 3 payment cards, but won't process

I had this issue on my iPad. Changed from Wi-Fi to data using my phones hotspot and it worked.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3657 on: Today at 04:05:05 pm »
Quote from: eoa106 on Today at 04:01:11 pm
Correct - same happened to me. I already bought one for myself in the previous sale, and I was in this sale to try get one for my daughter. When I finally got one in my basket, it was auto-assigned to me as per usual. But there was no error at all - appears it would have let me buy a SECOND ticket on my membership. Obviously I didn't actually do that as I assigned the ticket to my daughter.

The point is though that it's yet another mess up in the LFC ticketing sales...

Similar here - I picked up a pair, before I allocated one to my mate both were auto-assigned to me. Weren't getting any maximum qty exceeded message, so on the face of it looks as though I could have checked out with both in my name
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3658 on: Today at 04:06:26 pm »
Quote from: eoa106 on Today at 04:01:11 pm
Correct - same happened to me. I already bought one for myself in the previous sale, and I was in this sale to try get one for my daughter. When I finally got one in my basket, it was auto-assigned to me as per usual. But there was no error at all - appears it would have let me buy a SECOND ticket on my membership. Obviously I didn't actually do that as I assigned the ticket to my daughter.

The point is though that it's yet another mess up in the LFC ticketing sales...

Yep happened to me twice too
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3659 on: Today at 04:07:13 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:02:56 pm
I had this issue on my iPad. Changed from Wi-Fi to data using my phones hotspot and it worked.

No signal on my phone atm
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3660 on: Today at 04:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 04:06:26 pm
Yep happened to me twice too
Happened with one I had basketed too.

Wonder what they'll do if any were checked out that way?
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3661 on: Today at 04:11:52 pm »
I wonder whether that was turned off before this sale started and some clowns have bought multiple tickets on single memberships? Would go some way to explaining the lack of tickets at the start of this sale.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3662 on: Today at 04:12:24 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 04:09:20 pm
Happened with one I had basketed too.

Wonder what they'll do if any were checked out that way?

Give themselves a pat on the back over another job well done
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3663 on: Today at 04:14:36 pm »
Any chance this slow release of tickets is a deliberate technique to avoid the bots buying them all up or is that giving them too much credit.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3664 on: Today at 04:17:37 pm »
Huge thanks to @CornerTakenQuickly

Managed to get 6 singles between us refreshing constantly, would have had no chance without the map......
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3665 on: Today at 04:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:14:36 pm
Any chance this slow release of tickets is a deliberate technique to avoid the bots buying them all up or is that giving them too much credit.

I don't think it's a slow release of tickets. I think bots have hovered up all tickets into baskets. At some stage baskets "time out" and those tickets are released back again - that's when all us normal people scramble like mad to "pick up the pieces". That's my understanding anyway - anyone else?
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3666 on: Today at 04:19:51 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:14:36 pm
Any chance this slow release of tickets is a deliberate technique to avoid the bots buying them all up or is that giving them too much credit.

That was my thinking, technology is too complex to shut out all bots and hackers, the slow release I thought was good cause the bots would just get them anyway but apparently not the case
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3667 on: Today at 04:21:16 pm »
Nothing has dropped for over an hour
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3668 on: Today at 04:22:31 pm »


If bots are getting straight in then they must be able to see who they are and ban them especially if they are bypassing the queue.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3669 on: Today at 04:25:57 pm »
One just popped up then
