As our last FA Cup away, Brighton, dropped to all seasies/members, I can only see them doing this :



1st sale (guaranteed) - those with Brighton from last season



2nd sale - all seasies/members



Think they could use both from 21/22 as they are near identical allocations. Gives a chance to those who went to Wolves but not Brighton, and didn't just buy Brighton for the credit.1 away from 21/22 guaranteed - Wolves, BrightonAll ST/membersIf they only go back one game the club are saying miss a single game and you could be off the ladder. That would only encourage people to buy with no intention of going, just for credits - and I think they are trying to get away from that.