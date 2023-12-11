« previous next »
Quote from: ABJ on December 11, 2023, 09:00:08 am
Both Brighton and Wolves in the FA Cup last season dropped to all seasies/members so I cannot see anything other than them doing the same this time too.

Yeah they'll never mix home and away ladders in terms of giving people priority unless it's a neutral ground like semi/final etc
Quote from: 30fiver on December 11, 2023, 04:08:04 pm
Yeah they'll never mix home and away ladders in terms of giving people priority unless it's a neutral ground like semi/final etc

No they probably wont, I know that - but I dont see why in this rare instance of a potentially huge allocation.

As long as everyone with previous credits are sorted first, wheres the issue?

Surely anyone with years of home FA Cup attendance deserves a shot over someone who has only just got a membership this season?
Quote from: SingFongFC on December 11, 2023, 06:27:24 pm
No they probably wont, I know that - but I dont see why in this rare instance of a potentially huge allocation.

As long as everyone with previous credits are sorted first, wheres the issue?

Surely anyone with years of home FA Cup attendance deserves a shot over someone who has only just got a membership this season?

I  think  its just to prevent even more arguments of 'closed shops'

I agree with you on it personally should reward home loyalty for away sales but the club see the point above
Anyone got the info/time to list the previous FA cup aways with allocations? What was the Palace allocation in 2015?

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/179532-palace-v-liverpool-ticket-details

^^ nothing on there
We're the kings of Europe, the pride of Merseyside, we'll fight for no surrender, we'll fight for Shankly's pride.

Quote from: Thomas on Yesterday at 11:59:47 am
Anyone got the info/time to list the previous FA cup aways with allocations? What was the Palace allocation in 2015?

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/179532-palace-v-liverpool-ticket-details

^^ nothing on there

3800ish
Quote from: Thomas on Yesterday at 11:59:47 am
Anyone got the info/time to list the previous FA cup aways with allocations? What was the Palace allocation in 2015?

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/179532-palace-v-liverpool-ticket-details

^^ nothing on there

West Ham - 5990
Wolves - 4774
Shrewsbury - 1684
Chelsea - 5466
Wolves - 4817
Brighton - 4815

That's all I have as I only got on at West Ham so haven't needed to record anything before that in my nerdy little spreadsheet. Notts Forest was 4059 but pointless including it as it didn't count.
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Quote from: Thomas on Yesterday at 11:59:47 am
Anyone got the info/time to list the previous FA cup aways with allocations? What was the Palace allocation in 2015?

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/179532-palace-v-liverpool-ticket-details

^^ nothing on there

3733

You don't need these so far ago.
Oh yeh I forgot about Shrewsbury
We're the kings of Europe, the pride of Merseyside, we'll fight for no surrender, we'll fight for Shankly's pride.

Quote from: Thomas on Yesterday at 11:59:47 am
Anyone got the info/time to list the previous FA cup aways with allocations? What was the Palace allocation in 2015?

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/179532-palace-v-liverpool-ticket-details

^^ nothing on there
3733.

You and Nick will qualify for this Tom, 100%.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

As our last FA Cup away, Brighton, dropped to all seasies/members, I can only see them doing this :

1st sale (guaranteed) - those with Brighton from last season

2nd sale - all seasies/members
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 12:37:14 pm
As our last FA Cup away, Brighton, dropped to all seasies/members, I can only see them doing this :

1st sale (guaranteed) - those with Brighton from last season

2nd sale - all seasies/members
Shame we can't bet on it as you're usually right ;D
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 12:31:22 pm
3733.

You and Nick will qualify for this Tom, 100%.
Is Nick his brother? Because at first I thought you'd quoted the wrong person. I was like, "I know Andy?" and then I realised you meant him haha. My brother is called Nick and on the ladder with me.
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 12:37:14 pm
As our last FA Cup away, Brighton, dropped to all seasies/members, I can only see them doing this :

1st sale (guaranteed) - those with Brighton from last season

2nd sale - all seasies/members

All seasies/members with home cup attendance or not?
It will just be all season ticket holders and all members at the same time. Personally think those with home credits should be given the opportunity first but I don't think it's ever been done in the past so can't see it happening this time either.

Even if it was just something simple like everyone who had at least 1 home credit from the last 5 years, it would be something at least.
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 01:51:12 pm
Shame we can't bet on it as you're usually right ;DIs Nick his brother? Because at first I thought you'd quoted the wrong person. I was like, "I know Andy?" and then I realised you meant him haha. My brother is called Nick and on the ladder with me.
Too many Tom's  ;D Ahh no its not, I know him too.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 12:31:22 pm
3733.

You and Nick will qualify for this Tom, 100%.

Thank you sir I thought we would, I was just sending myself round in circles with the previous history that was totally irrelevant !
We're the kings of Europe, the pride of Merseyside, we'll fight for no surrender, we'll fight for Shankly's pride.

Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 03:06:42 pm
All seasies/members with home cup attendance or not?
No, home attendance won't come into it, it never does.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Quote from: Thomas on Yesterday at 03:24:28 pm
Thank you sir I thought we would, I was just sending myself round in circles with the previous history that was totally irrelevant !
No worries! The game changer was the fact that both Wolves and Brighton dropped to everyone because without that, depending on the allocation, they would have had to go back to Chelsea from 2020.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 12:37:14 pm
As our last FA Cup away, Brighton, dropped to all seasies/members, I can only see them doing this :

1st sale (guaranteed) - those with Brighton from last season

2nd sale - all seasies/members

Think they could use both from 21/22 as they are near identical allocations. Gives a chance to those who went to Wolves but not Brighton, and didn't just buy Brighton for the credit.

1 away from 21/22 guaranteed - Wolves, Brighton
All ST/members

If they only go back one game the club are saying miss a single game and you could be off the ladder. That would only encourage people to buy with no intention of going, just for credits - and I think they are trying to get away from that.
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 03:25:23 pm
No, home attendance won't come into it, it never does.

Thought so. No chance then for us members who have been the home cup games for over a decade
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 04:53:02 pm
Thought so. No chance then for us members who have been the home cup games for over a decade

They'll be a chance. Albeit miniscule
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 04:20:35 pm
Think they could use both from 21/22 as they are near identical allocations. Gives a chance to those who went to Wolves but not Brighton, and didn't just buy Brighton for the credit.

1 away from 21/22 guaranteed - Wolves, Brighton
All ST/members

If they only go back one game the club are saying miss a single game and you could be off the ladder. That would only encourage people to buy with no intention of going, just for credits - and I think they are trying to get away from that.
Yeah thats a very good point, makes sense.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 05:45:21 pm
They'll be a chance. Albeit miniscule
Not if we get the full 9K it won't be, will be well over 4K dropping to all seasies/members. 
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 07:05:47 pm
Not if we get the full 9K it won't be, will be well over 4K dropping to all seasies/members. 

Oh yeah well I'm assuming that's absolutely not going to happen.
They should at least consider putting them on sale to all STHs and members signed up for the ACS this season or something.
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 04:20:35 pm
Think they could use both from 21/22 as they are near identical allocations. Gives a chance to those who went to Wolves but not Brighton, and didn't just buy Brighton for the credit.

1 away from 21/22 guaranteed - Wolves, Brighton
All ST/members

If they only go back one game the club are saying miss a single game and you could be off the ladder. That would only encourage people to buy with no intention of going, just for credits - and I think they are trying to get away from that.

It'll be 1 of the two guaranteed
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 09:07:41 pm
They should at least consider putting them on sale to all STHs and members signed up for the ACS this season or something.

Yeah Id be happy enough with that, seeing as home credits from previous seasons unlikely to be taken into account
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 09:07:41 pm
They should at least consider putting them on sale to all STHs and members signed up for the ACS this season or something.
Thats still mixing homes with aways though so it simply won't happen.

The only time I've ever known them to include homes in any non home match selling criteria was for the Charity Shield.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 10:38:27 pm
Thats still mixing homes with aways though so it simply won't happen.

The only time I've ever known them to include homes in any non home match selling criteria was for the Charity Shield.

Youre right of course - it wont happen.

But Im a bit non plussed as to why they never consider another approach.

Just because theyve always done it like that, doesnt mean its right.

Its interesting you mention the Charity Shield there - that was one instance when they did something theyd not done before and included league homes in the criteria.

So why was that alright to do, but they likely wont even consider including FA Cup homes here? Doesnt make sense to me!
Quote from: SingFongFC on Yesterday at 11:57:49 pm
Youre right of course - it wont happen.

But Im a bit non plussed as to why they never consider another approach.

Just because theyve always done it like that, doesnt mean its right.

Its interesting you mention the Charity Shield there - that was one instance when they did something theyd not done before and included league homes in the criteria.

So why was that alright to do, but they likely wont even consider including FA Cup homes here? Doesnt make sense to me!


Because it's not an away game, it is a neutral venue.

For any at a neutral venue they use the games that qualified us for that game:
semi final - home and aways in that cup
final - home & aways in that cup
charity shield - qualified by league position - home and away league games
charity shield - qualified by winning the fa cup -  home and aways from the fa cup
