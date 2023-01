From Coventry City in 2018



Coventry City can confirm ticket information for the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round tie at Brighton and Hove Albion.



The match takes place on Saturday 17th February, with a 3pm kick-off at the Amex Stadium.



Tickets will go on sale initially to Season Ticket holders on Tuesday, 6th February at 9am, with the Sky Blues handed an allocation of 4,529 tickets, including 43 pairs of tickets for wheelchair users and carers. This is the full allocation of tickets.