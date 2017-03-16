« previous next »
Offline Thomas

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3120 on: May 17, 2022, 07:57:54 am »
Quote from: RandalstownRed on May 17, 2022, 07:13:00 am
My mate took his young son to his first fa cup final and was pushed going in. Like everything in life you deal with little pricks everywhere you go. Its an instant decision to either turn away or confront. When you have a child with you off course you do the former then it annoys you that you did nothing.

 I know im getting to the stade earlier and going in as a group as we have a kid with us. Probably make no difference.

We got into J around 1hr 30 before kick off, which was really easy, walked stright up and in. I remember getting their later for the League Cup final and it was hideous.
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3121 on: May 17, 2022, 08:20:24 am »
Quote from: RandalstownRed on May 17, 2022, 07:13:00 am
My mate took his young son to his first fa cup final and was pushed going in. Like everything in life you deal with little pricks everywhere you go. Its an instant decision to either turn away or confront. When you have a child with you off course you do the former then it annoys you that you did nothing.

 I know im getting to the stade earlier and going in as a group as we have a kid with us. Probably make no difference.
I'll get there early too but in Paris I doubt you'll get near the turnstiles without a ticket, on Saturday I didn't even show anyone my ticket and walked straight up
Offline Smudge

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3122 on: May 17, 2022, 08:51:34 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on May 17, 2022, 08:20:24 am
I'll get there early too but in Paris I doubt you'll get near the turnstiles without a ticket, on Saturday I didn't even show anyone my ticket and walked straight up
Paris should be different, like Madrid a ring of ticket checks before you're even near the stadium. Harder to do at Wembley but surely they can do something.
Offline "Stuart"

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3123 on: May 17, 2022, 08:58:27 am »
Quote from: RandalstownRed on May 17, 2022, 07:13:00 am
My mate took his young son to his first fa cup final and was pushed going in. Like everything in life you deal with little pricks everywhere you go. Its an instant decision to either turn away or confront. When you have a child with you off course you do the former then it annoys you that you did nothing.

 I know im getting to the stade earlier and going in as a group as we have a kid with us. Probably make no difference.

I was there with my 4 year old and we went in L about 90 minutes before kick off, saves all the hassle and means he's not in a massive scrum to the turnstiles. They seemed more bothered about checking my bag than tickets
Online walterwhite

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3124 on: May 17, 2022, 09:04:20 am »
I went in through M and it was fine no queue and straight in, had to pass J and L on route and it was a nightmare even trying to get by those areas, I was dreading the worst but luckily M was fine.
Offline apassant77

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3125 on: May 17, 2022, 12:51:41 pm »
We had a kid of about 9 or 10 asking if he could go in behind us in J. You would hope that his Dad or whoever he was with at least waited to check what happened to him as its ridiculously young to even be trying that type of stuff.
Offline Flyhalf

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3126 on: May 17, 2022, 01:33:04 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on May 17, 2022, 09:04:20 am
I went in through M and it was fine no queue and straight in, had to pass J and L on route and it was a nightmare even trying to get by those areas, I was dreading the worst but luckily M was fine.

What is it with J and L? It was the same for the league cup final. I nearly had a dickie fit when I saw the queues but when I got to M, I walked straight in. Same on Saturday, 45 mins before ko
Offline D🐶G

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3127 on: May 17, 2022, 02:59:41 pm »
We went in at H and were fearing the worst when we saw the state of L and J when walking round. Luckily H was relatively quiet and we got straight in. Guessing L and J were the entrances directly behind the goal and thats why so many were making a point of trying to jump through there?
Offline Danny Boy

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3128 on: May 17, 2022, 03:12:45 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on May 17, 2022, 02:59:41 pm
We went in at H and were fearing the worst when we saw the state of L and J when walking round. Luckily H was relatively quiet and we got straight in. Guessing L and J were the entrances directly behind the goal and thats why so many were making a point of trying to jump through there?

I think its that and also J is the first turnstile entrance once youve gone up the stairs and turned right so naturally will attract a larger crowd in my opinion
Offline kopte4ever

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3129 on: May 17, 2022, 03:47:43 pm »
With J, as per my other post - at the start the 2 hours before KO. it was prolific with bunkers, every other and each gate had someone trying.

I got a drink after getting in and walked back past and it looked like they had closed around [doors closed] 1/3 of gates and had stemed  the flow massivly it was like 1 person per gate untill they got the the search then the next one came through.

Agree with others its the first one at the top of the ramp. I think they choose what looks the buisest to filter in.
Offline Thomas

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3130 on: May 17, 2022, 04:37:56 pm »
They should have outer perimiters setup on the steps/ramps to stop people there who clearly have no tickets/fake tickets
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3131 on: May 17, 2022, 04:54:37 pm »
Quote from: Thomas on May 17, 2022, 04:37:56 pm
They should have outer perimiters setup on the steps/ramps to stop people there who clearly have no tickets/fake tickets
they did for the euros so no idea why they stopped, the fact you can get so close to the turnstiles without a ticket is dangerous, especially on big days like this
Offline samifan

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3132 on: May 17, 2022, 05:08:28 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on May 17, 2022, 04:54:37 pm
they did for the euros so no idea why they stopped, the fact you can get so close to the turnstiles without a ticket is dangerous, especially on big days like this

Yeah, that would stop a lot of it, went in at K on Saturday and tons of ripped up fake tickets all over the place. Saw group of kids  getting kicked out 4 times pushing through with ticket holders  while we were queueing up.

Only sour note on an unforgettable day!!!
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3133 on: May 17, 2022, 05:36:58 pm »
Quote from: Thomas on May 17, 2022, 04:37:56 pm
They should have outer perimiters setup on the steps/ramps to stop people there who clearly have no tickets/fake tickets

about two hours before kick-off they were checking tickets in the outer perimeter but must've stopped for whatever reason. even then, i just flashed a picture of a random ticket on my phone as i hadn't collected mine yet.

unless it's physically scanning a ticket i don't think that an outer perimeter really does much. just look at Madrid - if you had a blag ticket you'd more than likely get past the first perimeter.

i also thought the new Wembley security contractors (they hired a new company) were worse than previous, weirdly heavy-handed in searches etc i found, although obviously as things got busier it seemed like they lost control a bit.
Online Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3134 on: May 19, 2022, 04:47:17 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on May 17, 2022, 05:36:58 pm
about two hours before kick-off they were checking tickets in the outer perimeter but must've stopped for whatever reason. even then, i just flashed a picture of a random ticket on my phone as i hadn't collected mine yet.

unless it's physically scanning a ticket i don't think that an outer perimeter really does much. just look at Madrid - if you had a blag ticket you'd more than likely get past the first perimeter.

i also thought the new Wembley security contractors (they hired a new company) were worse than previous, weirdly heavy-handed in searches etc i found, although obviously as things got busier it seemed like they lost control a bit.

Weirdly, on none of the 3 times at Wembley this season did I get asked for my bag to be looked at. I am getting good at not making any eye contact, look at your phone or look around like you're looking for somewhere or someone in the distance, just keep on walking and act confident, never get asked ;D
Offline PaulKS

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3135 on: Yesterday at 02:18:45 pm »
Wolves (H), 20:00 on the Saturday...  :-\
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3136 on: Yesterday at 02:27:28 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Yesterday at 02:18:45 pm
Wolves (H), 20:00 on the Saturday...  :-\
On ITV4 according to the website..
Offline LFCJayy

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3137 on: Yesterday at 04:12:23 pm »
Any prices yet considering that payments are coming out next week
Offline Danny Boys Dad

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3138 on: Yesterday at 04:15:14 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Yesterday at 02:18:45 pm
Wolves (H), 20:00 on the Saturday...  :-\

Not great is it, would have preferred the afternoon
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3139 on: Yesterday at 04:37:00 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Yesterday at 04:15:14 pm
Not great is it, would have preferred the afternoon
Possibly avoiding a clash with the league 1/2 games? The other live match is on at 6pm
Offline LFCStuart

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3140 on: Yesterday at 04:44:34 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Yesterday at 04:15:14 pm
Not great is it, would have preferred the afternoon

Train strike scheduled that day. Not great.
Offline Shanklygates

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3141 on: Yesterday at 08:19:26 pm »
I didn't think we'd be on TV. Apart from the fact that we draw viewers I could see no reason for it
Offline Kls89

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3142 on: Yesterday at 09:52:04 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 08:19:26 pm
I didn't think we'd be on TV. Apart from the fact that we draw viewers I could see no reason for it

I think its televised because were the holders
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3143 on: Today at 10:51:35 am »
Quote from: Kls89 on Yesterday at 09:52:04 pm
I think its televised because were the holders
And lost the last 2 FA Cup games against Wolves ;) In fact we have only won 2 of the 7 FA Cup games against them..
Offline Shanklygates

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3144 on: Today at 07:16:50 pm »
Quote from: Kls89 on Yesterday at 09:52:04 pm
I think its televised because were the holders
That's fair point
Online John C

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3145 on: Today at 10:19:07 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 04:12:23 pm
Any prices yet considering that payments are coming out next week
I expect £20 odd mate, I can't see them being high to be honest.

Even though its so soon after chrimbo it's probable there'll be a reasonable atmosphere. An urge to regroup and expel some home-noise perhaps, may be a little bit :)
