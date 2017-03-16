With J, as per my other post - at the start the 2 hours before KO. it was prolific with bunkers, every other and each gate had someone trying.



I got a drink after getting in and walked back past and it looked like they had closed around [doors closed] 1/3 of gates and had stemed the flow massivly it was like 1 person per gate untill they got the the search then the next one came through.



Agree with others its the first one at the top of the ramp. I think they choose what looks the buisest to filter in.