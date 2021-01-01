Hey Reds, my brother and I just got into London for the match. Were looking for Liverpool bars for tomorrow but arent sure which are just for fans. Which ones should we go to before the match to be with reds? Come on reds
Can anyone help us find cheap tickets in there end?Not paying the prices Ive been given on Twitter ahaha
There's loads on Facebook going for 100-150 even then I think they will take offers I've sat in the home end at Stamford Bridge and never again
Boxpark or Green Man
Safe travels everyone - see you at Wembley - I'll be the one in red & white
yes safe travels everyone hope to see a few on my train to and from Milton Keynes tomorrow
If you're on the 11:52 from MK you'll see me (possibly)
no not leaving there till after 2
Ive given my ticket to my lad for tomorrow, hes going with his cousin they are both 16 . Jammy bastards .
