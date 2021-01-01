« previous next »
Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 161777 times)

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3040 on: Yesterday at 05:12:27 pm »

Very jealous of those going tomorrow but got lucky in the ballot for the LC final and got very generously sorted for the semi so cant complain.

Next years shirt (the cheaper but still extortionate version) arrived today so will wear it with pride tomorrow. No sh*te green or orange/pink, very classic shirt.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3041 on: Yesterday at 06:04:59 pm »
Hey Reds, my brother and I just got into London for the match. Were looking for Liverpool bars for tomorrow but arent sure which are just for fans. Which ones should we go to before the match to be with reds? Come on reds
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3042 on: Yesterday at 06:16:21 pm »
Can anyone help us find cheap tickets in there end?
Not paying the prices Ive been given on Twitter ahaha
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3043 on: Yesterday at 06:18:06 pm »
Quote from: michaelshemian on Yesterday at 06:04:59 pm
Hey Reds, my brother and I just got into London for the match. Were looking for Liverpool bars for tomorrow but arent sure which are just for fans. Which ones should we go to before the match to be with reds? Come on reds

Boxpark or Green Man
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3044 on: Yesterday at 06:18:35 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 06:16:21 pm
Can anyone help us find cheap tickets in there end?
Not paying the prices Ive been given on Twitter ahaha

There's loads on Facebook going for 100-150 even then I think they will take offers

I've sat in the home end at Stamford Bridge and never again
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3045 on: Yesterday at 06:23:50 pm »
Quote from: michaelshemian on Yesterday at 06:04:59 pm
Hey Reds, my brother and I just got into London for the match. Were looking for Liverpool bars for tomorrow but arent sure which are just for fans. Which ones should we go to before the match to be with reds? Come on reds

Check my post on the previous page, link to the Brent council with the split of the pubs.

Boxpark is ours though as Barney says. No idea why the council have that wrong!

Think our coach is parking up at the green man so will stay there for a bit as it was decent for the lc. Might try boxpark though if boss night are on.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3046 on: Yesterday at 06:38:12 pm »
Quote from: Shan on Yesterday at 06:18:35 pm
There's loads on Facebook going for 100-150 even then I think they will take offers

I've sat in the home end at Stamford Bridge and never again
Ye there horrible rats arnt they but Ill be wounded if I miss us twat them
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3047 on: Yesterday at 07:06:52 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 06:18:06 pm
Boxpark or Green Man

Think you can only get into Boxpark with a match ticket.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3048 on: Yesterday at 08:12:39 pm »
Safe travels everyone - see you at Wembley - I'll be the one in red & white  ;D
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3049 on: Yesterday at 08:35:51 pm »
Last time I can remember a game being this hard to get a ticket for was Athens in 2007. If by some miracle anyone has a late spare, please DM me. Cheers lads and enjoy the game!
« Reply #3050 on: Yesterday at 08:41:05 pm »
Quote from: LFCStuart on Yesterday at 08:12:39 pm
Safe travels everyone - see you at Wembley - I'll be the one in red & white  ;D
yes safe travels everyone hope to see a few on my train to and from Milton Keynes tomorrow
« Reply #3051 on: Yesterday at 08:49:34 pm »
Not going tomorrow.. enjoy everyone 🤞
I hope it's warmer than the 2012 Liverpool Chelsea final..fuck me it was like the coldest May day ever 🌞
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3052 on: Yesterday at 10:27:57 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 08:41:05 pm
yes safe travels everyone hope to see a few on my train to and from Milton Keynes tomorrow

If you're on the 11:52 from MK you'll see me (possibly)
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3053 on: Yesterday at 10:31:16 pm »
Excitement building now, only got my ticket delivered yesterday, so not really sunk in that i am going until now! On the train from Birmingham Moor Street, as thats the cheapest way for me to do it now.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3054 on: Yesterday at 10:33:56 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 10:27:57 pm
If you're on the 11:52 from MK you'll see me (possibly)
no not leaving there till after 2
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3055 on: Yesterday at 10:43:12 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 10:33:56 pm
no not leaving there till after 2

Bizzie. I'll have already had a pint in the Euston tap by then  ;D
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3056 on: Yesterday at 11:36:55 pm »
Ive given my ticket to my lad for tomorrow, hes going with his cousin they are both 16 . Jammy bastards .
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3057 on: Today at 01:03:35 am »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 11:36:55 pm
Ive given my ticket to my lad for tomorrow, hes going with his cousin they are both 16 . Jammy bastards .
Now there's something you probably couldn't have imagined doing 17 years ago  ;D
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3058 on: Today at 07:44:06 am »
Gutted to be missing out on this. Hopefully its as good a trip as the semi and we get the win
