Hey Reds, my brother and I just got into London for the match. Were looking for Liverpool bars for tomorrow but arent sure which are just for fans. Which ones should we go to before the match to be with reds? Come on reds



Check my post on the previous page, link to the Brent council with the split of the pubs.Boxpark is ours though as Barney says. No idea why the council have that wrong!Think our coach is parking up at the green man so will stay there for a bit as it was decent for the lc. Might try boxpark though if boss night are on.