I think you'll be sound if you go after, it's usually just a recommendation
I assume those won't be ready because they're only bought on Thursday but the twitter posts does say all tickets so
More been added, up to 369 tickets left on there now
I was pretty close to the waiting list cutoff and not heard anything
Our ballot ticket just arrived contrary to the tbc suggestion on the link. They don't help themselves.
336 left now. Case of phoning those on waiting list as theres been no new announcement on the next waiting list numbers?
Strange then cos 33 tickets have gone since yesterday afternoon
Has anyone who brought in ballot sale received theirs yet?
Well there was 369 tickets which started to disappear so unless we hear anything else its clear the club have given them out.
Surely another announcement tomorrow. At worst, the 300 odd left on the website. At best, a big additional ticket drop from the FA (like Chelsea).
Depends on when you bought themhttps://legacy.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/emirates-fa-cup-final-21-22/ticket-fulfilment
How far down the wait list have they got so far does anyone know? Cheers
Where have those 300 tickets gone??It's saying Sold Out so who gets the 300ish tickets what were remaining?
437 on the waiting list corresponded to 700 tickets. Some of them are in groups.
Postman has been and gone..no ticket from Sunday sale.
Same - hopefully tomorrow
There was 369 tickets left after that sale, they then started to disappear before the seating plan was taken down
