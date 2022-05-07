« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 153496 times)

Offline James_1906

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2920 on: May 7, 2022, 12:03:54 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on May  7, 2022, 11:39:22 am
I think you'll be sound if you go after, it's usually just a recommendation
Yeah it is to be fair, have done it a couple times after the time they say but still think queues will be chocker
Logged

Offline James_1906

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2921 on: May 7, 2022, 12:04:44 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on May  7, 2022, 11:38:08 am
I assume those won't be ready because they're only bought on Thursday but the twitter posts does say all tickets so
The fulfilment page says from 11am today for both the ballot sale and waiting list
Logged

Offline rewood

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 916
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2922 on: May 7, 2022, 12:09:09 pm »
Our ballot ticket just arrived contrary to the tbc suggestion on the link. They don't help themselves.
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2923 on: May 7, 2022, 12:44:49 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on May  6, 2022, 05:48:59 pm
More been added, up to 369 tickets left on there now

336 left now. Case of phoning those on waiting list as theres been no new announcement on the next waiting list numbers?
Logged

Offline VVM

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 549
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2924 on: May 7, 2022, 12:53:16 pm »
I was pretty close to the waiting list cutoff and not heard anything
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2925 on: May 7, 2022, 01:04:08 pm »
Quote from: VVM on May  7, 2022, 12:53:16 pm
I was pretty close to the waiting list cutoff and not heard anything

Strange then cos 33 tickets have gone since yesterday afternoon
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,315
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2926 on: May 7, 2022, 01:34:15 pm »
Quote from: rewood on May  7, 2022, 12:09:09 pm
Our ballot ticket just arrived contrary to the tbc suggestion on the link. They don't help themselves.

The page has been updated to be fair. Should be anytime now from those who bought in the ballot
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,211
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2927 on: May 7, 2022, 02:50:43 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on May  7, 2022, 12:44:49 pm
336 left now. Case of phoning those on waiting list as theres been no new announcement on the next waiting list numbers?
I don't think they'd phone that many people to be honest
Logged

Online LFCJayy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2928 on: May 7, 2022, 04:37:30 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on May  7, 2022, 01:04:08 pm
Strange then cos 33 tickets have gone since yesterday afternoon
Theyre acting stupid like nobody could see those tickets and all of a sudden the page is pulled!
I generally dont see us selling anymore
Logged

Offline Dagro

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2929 on: Yesterday at 01:38:06 pm »
So are we generally thinking that there are no more tickets, and we didn't get any additional allocation like Chelsea
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2930 on: Yesterday at 02:50:35 pm »
Well there was 369 tickets which started to disappear so unless we hear anything else its clear the club have given them out.
Logged

Offline cjc9020801Beverly Hills

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,163
  • We all dream of a team of Carraghers
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2931 on: Yesterday at 04:09:23 pm »
Has anyone who brought in ballot sale received theirs yet?
Logged

Offline jonesygeez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 223
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2932 on: Yesterday at 05:06:54 pm »
Quote from: cjc9020801Beverly Hills on Yesterday at 04:09:23 pm
Has anyone who brought in ballot sale received theirs yet?

yes mate yesterday
Logged

Offline apassant77

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2933 on: Yesterday at 05:18:29 pm »
Haven't got mine from ballot yet but mates got theirs yesterday so hoping for a delivery tomorrow.
Logged

Offline AR48

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2934 on: Yesterday at 05:32:49 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 02:50:35 pm
Well there was 369 tickets which started to disappear so unless we hear anything else its clear the club have given them out.

Surely another announcement tomorrow. At worst, the 300 odd left on the website. At best, a big additional ticket drop from the FA (like Chelsea).
Logged

Offline Dagro

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2935 on: Yesterday at 07:38:27 pm »
Quote from: AR48 on Yesterday at 05:32:49 pm
Surely another announcement tomorrow. At worst, the 300 odd left on the website. At best, a big additional ticket drop from the FA (like Chelsea).

This is what i am hoping for!

Seen some comments on twitter earlier, and its a mixed bag. Some saying it was FA allocation tickets on the Chelsea side that were returned and so were passed on to the Chelsea fans. Others saying there are returns from other clubs and Chelsea got more then us. So who knows
Logged

Offline Momos_righteye

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 986
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2936 on: Today at 09:22:49 am »
Logged

Offline Shaneee.

  • Siannn's alter ego
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 384
  • Y N W A
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2937 on: Today at 11:44:48 am »
Any sign of the waiting list ticket bought on Thursday being posted? I'm waiting on overseas postage
Logged


You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline CONFIAMOS

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,473
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2938 on: Today at 12:06:52 pm »
How far down the wait list have they got so far does anyone know? Cheers
Logged

Online G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,781
  • Kop 306
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2939 on: Today at 12:08:16 pm »
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Today at 12:06:52 pm
How far down the wait list have they got so far does anyone know? Cheers
Waiting list 1 to 437 can purchase 700 available tickets. There are a number of group applications which has been factored into the number of supporters we have communicated to on the waiting list.

SOLD OUT
Logged

Online deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2940 on: Today at 12:15:54 pm »
Where have those 300 tickets gone??

It's saying Sold Out so who gets the 300ish tickets what were remaining?
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,315
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2941 on: Today at 12:22:38 pm »
Postman has been and gone..no ticket from Sunday sale.
Logged

Online G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,781
  • Kop 306
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2942 on: Today at 12:23:13 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 12:15:54 pm
Where have those 300 tickets gone??

It's saying Sold Out so who gets the 300ish tickets what were remaining?
437 on the waiting list corresponded to 700 tickets. Some of them are in groups.
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2943 on: Today at 12:31:49 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 12:23:13 pm
437 on the waiting list corresponded to 700 tickets. Some of them are in groups.

There was 369 tickets left after that sale, they then started to disappear before the seating plan was taken down
Logged

Online adamc_5*

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 921
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2944 on: Today at 01:04:35 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 12:22:38 pm
Postman has been and gone..no ticket from Sunday sale.

Same - hopefully tomorrow
Logged
To the 96 that passed away at Hillsborough on that fatefull day. Now looking down with smiles so proud, you sing with us as we sing aloud. You held us, guide us, get us through, I know Istanbul was down to you. And though the future is unknown, one things for sure... You'll Never Walk Alone.

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,315
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2945 on: Today at 01:05:43 pm »
Quote from: adamc_5* on Today at 01:04:35 pm
Same - hopefully tomorrow

On the verge of tackling him tomorrow  :D
Logged

Online G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,781
  • Kop 306
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2946 on: Today at 01:07:26 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 12:31:49 pm
There was 369 tickets left after that sale, they then started to disappear before the seating plan was taken down
Ah was there? Fair enough, weren't on to that.

Sounds high though
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 