Momos_righteye

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2880 on: Today at 02:58:54 pm »
Anyone any idea when the tickets will be available to collect from the ticket office? Was hoping to go collect it tomorrow?
red_Mark1980

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2881 on: Today at 03:05:33 pm »
Quote from: Momos_righteye on Today at 02:58:54 pm
Anyone any idea when the tickets will be available to collect from the ticket office? Was hoping to go collect it tomorrow?

Depends on when you bought them

https://legacy.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/emirates-fa-cup-final-21-22/ticket-fulfilment
30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2882 on: Today at 03:08:32 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 01:44:08 pm
The way they worded it as received an extra allocation suggests neutral returns from FA rather than from what the club already had. Should mean we get the same you would think.

Missed out on the waiting list by about 10 places so was resigned to either not going or at best being in the worst/most expensive seats in the stadium but this has given me renewed hope.
LFC help said on twitter they were emailing people individually too on the waiting list
GWats77

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2883 on: Today at 04:45:42 pm »
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/plans-route-confirmed-potential-liverpool-23886733#source=breaking-news

The only date available to hold a victory parade within the city and to have all the players available is Sunday, 29 May from 4pm.

Should we be parading silverware
ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2884 on: Today at 05:17:42 pm »
Quote from: GWats77 on Today at 04:45:42 pm
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/plans-route-confirmed-potential-liverpool-23886733#source=breaking-news

The only date available to hold a victory parade within the city and to have all the players available is Sunday, 29 May from 4pm.

Should we be parading silverware

Im still waiting for the league cup parade  ;D

I used to love the coach parades even as a kid they used to do one regardless of the trophy. The route used to be through north Liverpool closer to my house rather than what it is now.
stonecold_jpm

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2885 on: Today at 05:48:59 pm »
More been added, up to 369 tickets left on there now
LFCJayy

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2886 on: Today at 05:56:55 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 05:48:59 pm
More been added, up to 369 tickets left on there now
You got a link so we can look? Supposedly there adding up 2k on but I cant see it happening
Dagro

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2887 on: Today at 06:31:33 pm »
And the hope is back again! If Chelsea can announce the extra allocation, then why haven't we yet? Makes me wonder if we have actually got any extra
Schmarn

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2888 on: Today at 06:44:36 pm »
AR48

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2889 on: Today at 06:51:19 pm »
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 06:31:33 pm
And the hope is back again! If Chelsea can announce the extra allocation, then why haven't we yet? Makes me wonder if we have actually got any extra

Surely, the FA wouldnt just hand a significant number of tickets over to one club. If it was 50-100 then fair enough if it was in one block. But 2k+ must mean that both clubs are going to get an extra allocation surely?!
The club havent put the extra 300 odd seats up for sale on the site so Im wondering if they are waiting to put them on with the extras together.
More hoping than wondering!
stonecold_jpm

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2890 on: Today at 07:20:32 pm »
The seating plans for these blocks were all of them are look mad, they dont look like normal blocks do anyway! Dont think they have anything to do with extra tickets.
Barry Banana

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2891 on: Today at 07:32:58 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 07:20:32 pm
The seating plans for these blocks were all of them are look mad, they dont look like normal blocks do anyway! Dont think they have anything to do with extra tickets.

Theres only one ticket in it but 501 now showing as an available block when it wasnt one of ours before. Think theyre fucking about working out how to upload the new tickets in the right places.
