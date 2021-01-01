All booked Had the seating plan open and it didnt kick me out
Much left lower tier?
Wow, I tried this for the semi final and it kicked me out. What device did you use?
A pc, was shocked it worked
Long morning still got 8000 in ahead of me and not reducing
Yeah me to. Well played.
Seating plan is here and gets you straight in https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/chelsea%20v%20liverpool%20(emirates%20fa%20cup%20final)/2022-5-14_16.45/wembley%20stadium?sb2m=1&hallmapDidn't check out as mate got tix but used this link
All booked Had the seating plan open and it didn’t kick me out
Seating plan is here and gets you straight in https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/chelsea%20v%20liverpool%20(emirates%20fa%20cup%20final)/2022-5-14_16.45/wembley%20stadium?sb2m=1&hallmapDidn't check out as mate got tix but used this linkWow thank you - brilliant and not sure what to do now for an hour
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 10:20:16 amSeating plan is here and gets you straight in https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/chelsea%20v%20liverpool%20(emirates%20fa%20cup%20final)/2022-5-14_16.45/wembley%20stadium?sb2m=1&hallmapDidn't check out as mate got tix but used this linkWow thank you - brilliant and not sure what to do now for an hour How did this work for you? Curious for next time. Thanks
I tried this for the semi final but once I selected a seat, its asked me to log in and I got send to the back of the queue
Seating plan is here and gets you straight in https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/chelsea%20v%20liverpool%20(emirates%20fa%20cup%20final)/2022-5-14_16.45/wembley%20stadium?sb2m=1&hallmapDidn't check out in as mate got tix but used this link
That link trick is never gonna work again!
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.69]