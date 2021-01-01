« previous next »
Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 137479 times)

Online ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2720 on: Today at 10:06:17 am »
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on Today at 10:04:56 am
All booked  ;D

Had the seating plan open and it didnt kick me out

Wow, I tried this for the semi final and it kicked me out. What device did you use?
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2721 on: Today at 10:06:18 am »
2 minutes. Done and dusted. Happy my flight was delayed
Online 1964allezallezallez

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2722 on: Today at 10:07:01 am »
Quote from: jonesygeez on Today at 10:05:34 am
Much left lower tier?

Sorry, I dont know as I just had the block I wanted open. 
Online 1964allezallezallez

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2723 on: Today at 10:07:56 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 10:06:17 am
Wow, I tried this for the semi final and it kicked me out. What device did you use?

A pc, was shocked it worked
Online lukeypool

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2724 on: Today at 10:07:59 am »
Still a good couple thousand left bottom tier. Every block yellow
Online ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2725 on: Today at 10:08:59 am »
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on Today at 10:07:56 am
A pc, was shocked it worked

Yeah me to. Well played.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2726 on: Today at 10:17:22 am »
bought for a few mates. £115 in the lower is a joke really.
Offline elmothered1

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2727 on: Today at 10:17:51 am »
wish they would change this so you can only join a queue if you are eligible for the sale same as once your in you cant buy get on a ticketing page without being eligible. i bet plenty are in queue that aren't eligible on off chance the system fails and lets them buy.
Offline Jon_YNWA82

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2728 on: Today at 10:17:53 am »
Long morning still got 8000 in ahead of me and not reducing
Offline elmothered1

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2729 on: Today at 10:19:29 am »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Today at 10:17:53 am
Long morning still got 8000 in ahead of me and not reducing
ive alwasy found after 20/30mins the wait time drops quite quick. people in queue on multiple devices that have got them uneligible dropping out etc
Offline Levitz

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2730 on: Today at 10:20:16 am »
Online samifan

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2731 on: Today at 10:21:15 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 10:08:59 am
Yeah me to. Well played.

Got sorted in the semi with this too all done 2 minutes.hopefully therell be tickets left on Tuesday and  it will still work!!
Offline gazzam1963

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2732 on: Today at 10:22:15 am »
In and out for our three in 131
Offline TheRedMonarch8

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2733 on: Today at 10:24:50 am »
Online lfcrule6times

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2734 on: Today at 10:25:03 am »
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on Today at 10:04:56 am
All booked  ;D

Had the seating plan open and it didn’t kick me out

Thanks for this. Tried this and worked a treat. Only realised after 15 mins in the queue so missed out on a £70 lower tier but managed a decent lower spec. I'd still be waiting now
Offline Alf

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2735 on: Today at 10:25:17 am »
A mate of mine a STH as his wife. She qualified, he didn't. As she doesn't go to midweek games & their kid does she said before we played Norwich that the kid could have the Final ticket if we got there. Hence WW3 in their house at the moment.
Online kopte4ever

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2736 on: Today at 10:25:28 am »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 10:20:16 am
Seating plan is here and gets you straight in
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/chelsea%20v%20liverpool%20(emirates%20fa%20cup%20final)/2022-5-14_16.45/wembley%20stadium?sb2m=1&hallmap

Didn't check out as mate got tix but used this link

What the hell! - so I have had over an hour on 3 devices, was 20 min to go, saw this post. tried the link and in an out in 2mins flat - skipped every one in the q

Owe you a pint!
Offline Jon_YNWA82

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2737 on: Today at 10:26:22 am »
Thank you for the link. That was mad!!
Online Smellytrabs

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2738 on: Today at 10:26:57 am »
Missus just unplugged the BT Hub.  :butt :butt :butt
Online jonesygeez

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2739 on: Today at 10:29:34 am »
CLASS THAT THANK U SO MUCH
Online jonesygeez

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2740 on: Today at 10:30:06 am »
Online RedSue

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2741 on: Today at 10:30:47 am »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 10:20:16 am
Seating plan is here and gets you straight in
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/chelsea%20v%20liverpool%20(emirates%20fa%20cup%20final)/2022-5-14_16.45/wembley%20stadium?sb2m=1&hallmap

Didn't check out as mate got tix but used this link

Wow thank you - brilliant and not sure what to do now for an hour  ;D
Online ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2742 on: Today at 10:30:53 am »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 10:20:16 am
Seating plan is here and gets you straight in
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/chelsea%20v%20liverpool%20(emirates%20fa%20cup%20final)/2022-5-14_16.45/wembley%20stadium?sb2m=1&hallmap

Didn't check out as mate got tix but used this link

I tried this for the semi final but once I selected a seat, its asked me to log in and I got send to the back of the queue
Online ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2743 on: Today at 10:32:33 am »
Quote from: RedSue on Today at 10:30:47 am
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 10:20:16 am
Seating plan is here and gets you straight in
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/chelsea%20v%20liverpool%20(emirates%20fa%20cup%20final)/2022-5-14_16.45/wembley%20stadium?sb2m=1&hallmap

Didn't check out as mate got tix but used this link

Wow thank you - brilliant and not sure what to do now for an hour  ;D

How did this work for you? Curious for next time. Thanks
Offline sheepfest

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2744 on: Today at 10:33:11 am »
Cheers for the link!  Of course we will all be trying that trick from now on.
Online LFCStuart

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2745 on: Today at 10:33:27 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 10:30:53 am
I tried this for the semi final but once I selected a seat, its asked me to log in and I got send to the back of the queue


Yeah, I'll not take the chance and stick with the main queue - I'm down to 7 minutes now  - but it's been jumping back and forth to 11/12 minutes a few times - probably due to folk using that link.....
Online RedPat

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2746 on: Today at 10:34:50 am »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 10:20:16 am
Seating plan is here and gets you straight in
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/chelsea%20v%20liverpool%20(emirates%20fa%20cup%20final)/2022-5-14_16.45/wembley%20stadium?sb2m=1&hallmap

Didn't check out in as mate got tix but used this link
Unbelievable tip thanks I got in straight away was on over an hour on 2 devices queueing time
Online dundeejoe

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2747 on: Today at 10:34:57 am »
still an hour in the queue
cant believe that link worked :)

edit looks like theyve stopped it
Online The WASP

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2748 on: Today at 10:35:58 am »
That link  8) 8)
Online LFCStuart

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2749 on: Today at 10:38:43 am »
Sorted - in same seat as I had for the League Cup Final.  Happy days  :)
Online Mr.Savage

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2750 on: Today at 10:40:11 am »
That link trick is never gonna work again!
Online BigRed07

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2751 on: Today at 10:41:14 am »
Quote from: Mr.Savage on Today at 10:40:11 am
That link trick is never gonna work again!
They seem to have fixed it now.
Online red and white liz

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2752 on: Today at 10:42:45 am »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 10:20:16 am
Seating plan is here and gets you straight in
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/chelsea%20v%20liverpool%20(emirates%20fa%20cup%20final)/2022-5-14_16.45/wembley%20stadium?sb2m=1&hallmap

Didn't check out as mate got tix but used this link

Buzzing now, Blk 131 aisle seat, all sorted.  Being a short arse, got a clear view on this one as stairway ahead of me.  Was late for buying semi and ended up at the back of tier 3!
Online stonecold_jpm

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2753 on: Today at 10:42:50 am »
They've stopped it now, whoever knew should have kept it to themselves really its unlikely to ever work again. I did try it though straight away and got me sisters ticket, normaly it doesn't let you add to basket, just didn't go telling anyone!
Online RedPat

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2754 on: Today at 10:51:23 am »
Got 2 in 538 in the first row where the price changes from 70 to 45 so very happy.
