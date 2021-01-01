There needs to be a better loyalty system in place, but personally I dont agree with cross competition loyalty. Youre then automatically giving priority for those who are well off and can afford to attend 30+ games a season. What about people on low incomes who can only afford to say join the FA Cup ACS scheme and 4 PL games a season, or just do the league cup or CL games?



Another reason not to do cross competition loyalty is itll increase the number of credit hunters even more. The club has loads of credit hunters, but just because someone has 18 homes and all the FA Cup games, it doesnt mean that theyve actually attended all those games, many people sell the less desirable games onto others.



For those saying that there should be cross competition loyalty, does that include away games? Will that be opened up, or would that still be a closed shop!? I know people who just do aways, so if someone had all the homes and all the cup competitions compared to someone with just PL aways, then surely theyd have more points than someone who just did aways and would then get priority if it were a points system across all competitions.



It would be lovely to have £1000s of spare cash to spend on all the games, but do people really want it to end up where the club ends up prioritising tickets for those with the most money because thats what it is.



Go back for previous seasons in Cup completions for loyalty, but not cross competition.