Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 127412 times)

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2440 on: Yesterday at 06:41:15 pm »
Quote from: anfieldash on Yesterday at 02:15:45 pm
Anyone looking for the first 15 rows tomorrow, you're probably going to end up right down near the front.
PRHs must have had a go at them before us as (not surprisingly) there is more demand than the other two trips this year and so there was less available than in those sales.

I'm not sure why anyone eligible would wait until tomorrow?

I understand some people not being arsed to log on at 2pm today but I'd guess most people have got theirs now.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2441 on: Yesterday at 07:19:37 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 06:03:54 pm
I'm not 30Fiver, but I counted 19172 left a few hours ago, which means around 60% odds (assuming just over 30K entries and that a few more buy).

I think there is only 28k eligable mate, not having it that loads didnt go for the semi, most i know would move the ticket on, maybe 100 odd didnt but not having it that 2k didnt bother..........
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2442 on: Yesterday at 07:53:53 pm »
Quote from: jonesygeez on Yesterday at 05:43:05 pm
Where's that lad that knows how to work out how manys left total haha?!

Bahahah im having a day off lad :D
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2443 on: Yesterday at 07:55:59 pm »
Quote from: jonesygeez on Yesterday at 07:19:37 pm
I think there is only 28k eligable mate, not having it that loads didnt go for the semi, most i know would move the ticket on, maybe 100 odd didnt but not having it that 2k didnt bother..........
Not quite sure where you plucked 28k from 😂 29,884 registered for the semi final!
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2444 on: Yesterday at 08:44:41 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Yesterday at 07:55:59 pm
Not quite sure where you plucked 28k from 😂 29,884 registered for the semi final!

i dunno i thought thats what it was for some reason.........so 30k for 19k
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2445 on: Yesterday at 09:14:21 pm »
Quote from: Vauxy head red on Yesterday at 02:37:58 pm
Was so torn between the front of upper and the front of the lower behind the goal. I got Row 14 block 133. Made up with that as long as the view is as decent as people say on here. UTR!
Best bet of the two by far mate.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2446 on: Today at 12:49:44 am »
Quote from: Vauxy head red on Yesterday at 02:37:58 pm
Was so torn between the front of upper and the front of the lower behind the goal. I got Row 14 block 133. Made up with that as long as the view is as decent as people say on here. UTR!

Great seats we were row 7 block 134 for League Cup & Semi so 14 will be fine. We ended up with row 8 block 133 for this. So good result.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2447 on: Today at 03:23:48 am »
Sleep after a night shift, wake up to the news.. good luck everyone 😬
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2448 on: Today at 08:20:41 am »
Good luck everyone, think of it this way unsuccessful today = successful for Paris 😉
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2449 on: Today at 08:23:57 am »
Nerves are slowly building now hate this last hours of wait for results  :-[
