Anyone looking for the first 15 rows tomorrow, you're probably going to end up right down near the front. PRHs must have had a go at them before us as (not surprisingly) there is more demand than the other two trips this year and so there was less available than in those sales.
I'm not 30Fiver, but I counted 19172 left a few hours ago, which means around 60% odds (assuming just over 30K entries and that a few more buy).
Where's that lad that knows how to work out how manys left total haha?!
I think there is only 28k eligable mate, not having it that loads didnt go for the semi, most i know would move the ticket on, maybe 100 odd didnt but not having it that 2k didnt bother..........
Not quite sure where you plucked 28k from 😂 29,884 registered for the semi final!
Was so torn between the front of upper and the front of the lower behind the goal. I got Row 14 block 133. Made up with that as long as the view is as decent as people say on here. UTR!
Was so torn between the front of upper and the front of the lower behind the goal. I got Row 14 block 133. Made up with that as long as the view is as decent as people say on here. UTR!
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.45]