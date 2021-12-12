« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 55 56 57 58 59 [60]   Go Down

Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 122940 times)

Online courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,592
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2360 on: Yesterday at 07:21:33 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 07:09:30 pm
Wonder how many people here would pay about £10k for PRH for life these days

I'm surprised the club haven't done something to take away their rights. Offered cash or ST or something
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Online Icky

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 83
  • Kemlyn Road
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2361 on: Yesterday at 07:21:58 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 07:09:30 pm
Wonder how many people here would pay about £10k for PRH for life these days
I wouldnt, 30 finals would be £300+ on an already expensive ticket
Logged

Offline James_1906

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2362 on: Yesterday at 07:28:40 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 07:21:33 pm
I'm surprised the club haven't done something to take away their rights. Offered cash or ST or something
Almost all will be ST holders anyway plus people who had the money back then probably don't need more money now either!
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,423
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2363 on: Yesterday at 07:29:32 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 07:21:33 pm
I'm surprised the club haven't done something to take away their rights. Offered cash or ST or something

They've tried. People say it's Gillette and Hicks fault but this is actually a byproduct of David Moores wanting to make sure those shareholders were rewarded for giving up their ownership of the club during the sale. He wanted to make sure they got a deal that kept them connected to the club.

The deal has been looked at by FSG and is considered 'iron-clad'. It's going nowhere
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,013
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2364 on: Yesterday at 07:54:50 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 07:09:30 pm
Wonder how many people here would pay about £10k for PRH for life these days
if you could finance it!
Logged

Offline stueya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 716
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2365 on: Yesterday at 08:10:54 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 05:58:08 pm
semi final was 80%+ plus most got sorted on the waiting list, this will around 50% max

It will be about 65% based on the League Cup Final allocation and given that Cardiff sold out both tiers in the Annie Rd
Logged
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,013
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2366 on: Yesterday at 08:22:54 pm »
Quote from: stueya on Yesterday at 08:10:54 pm
It will be about 65% based on the League Cup Final allocation and given that Cardiff sold out both tiers in the Annie Rd
I hope so
Logged

Offline jonesygeez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 205
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2367 on: Yesterday at 09:28:48 pm »
Quote from: stueya on Yesterday at 08:10:54 pm
It will be about 65% based on the League Cup Final allocation and given that Cardiff sold out both tiers in the Annie Rd

4 credit holders finishes at 2pm on Friday and our ballot is at 3pm so doubt we're even get the odds before its done!
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,567
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2368 on: Yesterday at 09:58:54 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 07:21:33 pm
I'm surprised the club haven't done something to take away their rights. Offered cash or ST or something

The promise was to get a ST when they built the new ground and they never did....

Know someone who contacted the club when the main stand was done and offered to trade his PRH for an ST once complete as the agreement would now not happen and they said no they wouldn't do it
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,831
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2369 on: Today at 08:09:09 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 09:58:54 pm
The promise was to get a ST when they built the new ground and they never did....

Know someone who contacted the club when the main stand was done and offered to trade his PRH for an ST once complete as the agreement would now not happen and they said no they wouldn't do it

Would rather them stay a PRH than become a STH. Thatd be wrong. Id just offer the PRHs the expensive seats only, if thats not what they do already. Defo same for the hospitality lot

Just been looking at the stadium plan and price breakdown. Those ticket price are a con. The cheap seats are not so cheap anymore. If you can get a low waiting list number, this will definitely drop heavily as those cheaper seats will be taken by the away credit fans.
Logged

Offline jonesygeez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 205
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2370 on: Today at 08:43:42 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:09:09 am
Would rather them stay a PRH than become a STH. Thatd be wrong. Id just offer the PRHs the expensive seats only, if thats not what they do already. Defo same for the hospitality lot

Just been looking at the stadium plan and price breakdown. Those ticket price are a con. The cheap seats are not so cheap anymore. If you can get a low waiting list number, this will definitely drop heavily as those cheaper seats will be taken by the away credit fans.

Yeah did think this, there is 4 of us i am hoping at best to get £115 seats...........£460 before we are even out the door........I only go fa cup and champs league homes (and a few aways with spares) god knows how hard it must be for those following in all 4, respect!
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,824
  • Long live the King
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2371 on: Today at 08:53:34 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:09:09 am
Would rather them stay a PRH than become a STH. Thatd be wrong. Id just offer the PRHs the expensive seats only, if thats not what they do already. Defo same for the hospitality lot

Just been looking at the stadium plan and price breakdown. Those ticket price are a con. The cheap seats are not so cheap anymore. If you can get a low waiting list number, this will definitely drop heavily as those cheaper seats will be taken by the away credit fans.

The prices are a con but you want to thrust the very highest prices on supporters whove been following us for many years - and to the extent that they invested in the club?
Logged
Long live the King

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,831
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2372 on: Today at 08:59:07 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 08:53:34 am
The prices are a con but you want to thrust the very highest prices on supporters whove been following us for many years - and to the extent that they invested in the club?

100% the hospitality lot. If they can afford that then theyll have no problem paying for the most expensive seats in the house. I get the loyalty RE PRHs but if theyre getting first dibs from something that shouldnt have existed in the first place then they should be offered mostly the expensive ones IMO. If the PRHs have been all the games then they can chance it with the rest of us in the ballot

Logged

Offline cjc9020801Beverly Hills

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,158
  • We all dream of a team of Carraghers
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2373 on: Today at 10:18:34 am »
So..
4880 £45
7625 £70
12505 £115
3355 £145
1220 £225
915 £250
Logged

Offline Smudge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2374 on: Today at 10:56:22 am »
Did anyone stay as far out as Luton either of the last two visits? What's it like for getting to Wembley?
Logged

Offline red number 9

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 211
  • Moses said "come forth" but we came first
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2375 on: Today at 10:56:46 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:59:07 am
100% the hospitality lot. If they can afford that then theyll have no problem paying for the most expensive seats in the house. I get the loyalty RE PRHs but if theyre getting first dibs from something that shouldnt have existed in the first place then they should be offered mostly the expensive ones IMO. If the PRHs have been all the games then they can chance it with the rest of us in the ballot



The PRH sale doesn't have all the tickets available so they cannot hoover up all the lowest price categories.  There is a limited number of rows made available within certain blocks only meaning there is a choice of each price band but probably <10% of total tickets available for purchase in that sale.  If all PRH purchased in that specific sale (some wait til the 2nd sale to buy with mates), there wouldn't be enough of the lowest price band available for them all to buy that price band.

The vast majority of available seats are made available in the 2nd guaranteed sale for those with the pre-requisite credits across home & away fixtures.

Historically the lowest price bands were sometimes excluded from the Shareholder/PRH sales but the club committed to make all bands available in this sale but on a limited basis.  There's sometimes an assumption that PRH are all stockbrokers in Surrey who haven't set foot in Anfield in years but enjoy a big day out at a final.  Obviously there will be some who do only come out the woodwork when there's a final but many are regulars/locals who have been going to the match for several decades through good times and bad.

The PRH ticket rights weren't something 'new' when the H&G compulsory purchase happened, shareholders had the same rights which as was pointed out above, Moores & Parry incorporated into the deal so that shareholders forced to sell their shares didn't lose out on this longstanding arrangement.

I wouldn't panic about there not being the lower bands available in the ballot sale.  Many in the guaranteed sales don't choose the lowest band as they feel the view is too low down or too up in the gods.  Obviously across all sales, some people will buy the cheapest option and stand where they want. 

Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,346
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2376 on: Today at 11:36:55 am »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 10:56:22 am
Did anyone stay as far out as Luton either of the last two visits? What's it like for getting to Wembley?

You could train to West Hamstead then change onto the Jubilee line.

Personally, for a nearby area that's better, then I'd go Watford if I was you. There's a Premier Inn or a Travel Lodge right outside the station, and it's one Overground train from there to Wembley Central - which is a nice short walk from the West Side.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Smudge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2377 on: Today at 11:48:26 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:36:55 am
You could train to West Hamstead then change onto the Jubilee line.

Personally, for a nearby area that's better, then I'd go Watford if I was you. There's a Premier Inn or a Travel Lodge right outside the station, and it's one Overground train from there to Wembley Central - which is a nice short walk from the West Side.
Thanks for this, i'm flying into Luton and have an early flight Sunday so booked a airport hotel there. It looks relatively easy but 3 changes in 45 mins had me thinking there may be another way.

Cheers
Logged

Online Thomas

  • Doubting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,283
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2378 on: Today at 11:54:56 am »
Quote from: Thomas on Yesterday at 03:20:59 pm
What the queues like at Wembley Central after the match vs Wembley Park? Going with my mate whose had a operation recently and don't fancy the scrum at WP.

To get back to Euston/Kings Cross
Logged
We're the kings of Europe, the pride of Merseyside, we'll fight for no surrender, we'll fight for Shankly's pride.

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,824
  • Long live the King
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2379 on: Today at 11:56:26 am »
Quote from: Thomas on Today at 11:54:56 am
To get back to Euston/Kings Cross

Wembley Stadium overground to Marylebone was easy after the semi. Tube from there.
Logged
Long live the King

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,346
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2380 on: Today at 12:46:32 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 11:48:26 am
Thanks for this, i'm flying into Luton and have an early flight Sunday so booked a airport hotel there. It looks relatively easy but 3 changes in 45 mins had me thinking there may be another way.

Cheers

In which case, Luton is probably fine. Thameslink down to West Hamstead, short walk across to the Underground and up to Wembley Park then a short walk round.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,215
  • The runaway train.....
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2381 on: Today at 02:06:02 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 11:48:26 am
Thanks for this, i'm flying into Luton and have an early flight Sunday so booked a airport hotel there. It looks relatively easy but 3 changes in 45 mins had me thinking there may be another way.

Cheers
Litherland International? :D
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline Smudge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2382 on: Today at 02:13:34 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on Today at 02:06:02 pm
Litherland International? :D
Sadly not, that would be exceptionally handy though!  :)
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,874
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2383 on: Today at 03:26:57 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 11:48:26 am
Thanks for this, i'm flying into Luton and have an early flight Sunday so booked a airport hotel there. It looks relatively easy but 3 changes in 45 mins had me thinking there may be another way.

Cheers

I'm also flying in to Luton, but staying in Kings Cross. Haven't yet looked at how to get there yet  :D

Just need to find some sound fucker that will sort me out with a spare  ;D

Need to find some red friendly pubs I reckon.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,346
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2384 on: Today at 03:33:04 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:26:57 pm
I'm also flying in to Luton, but staying in Kings Cross. Haven't yet looked at how to get there yet  :D

Just need to find some sound fucker that will sort me out with a spare  ;D

Need to find some red friendly pubs I reckon.

It's one train from Luton to St Pancras mate.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,874
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2385 on: Today at 03:52:29 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 03:33:04 pm
It's one train from Luton to St Pancras mate.

Result that mate. Just got a train for £2.80  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 55 56 57 58 59 [60]   Go Up
« previous next »
 