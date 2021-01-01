« previous next »
Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 121768 times)

Online courty61

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2360 on: Yesterday at 07:21:33 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 07:09:30 pm
Wonder how many people here would pay about £10k for PRH for life these days

I'm surprised the club haven't done something to take away their rights. Offered cash or ST or something
Online Icky

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2361 on: Yesterday at 07:21:58 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 07:09:30 pm
Wonder how many people here would pay about £10k for PRH for life these days
I wouldnt, 30 finals would be £300+ on an already expensive ticket
Offline James_1906

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2362 on: Yesterday at 07:28:40 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 07:21:33 pm
I'm surprised the club haven't done something to take away their rights. Offered cash or ST or something
Almost all will be ST holders anyway plus people who had the money back then probably don't need more money now either!
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2363 on: Yesterday at 07:29:32 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 07:21:33 pm
I'm surprised the club haven't done something to take away their rights. Offered cash or ST or something

They've tried. People say it's Gillette and Hicks fault but this is actually a byproduct of David Moores wanting to make sure those shareholders were rewarded for giving up their ownership of the club during the sale. He wanted to make sure they got a deal that kept them connected to the club.

The deal has been looked at by FSG and is considered 'iron-clad'. It's going nowhere
Online TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2364 on: Yesterday at 07:54:50 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 07:09:30 pm
Wonder how many people here would pay about £10k for PRH for life these days
if you could finance it!
Offline stueya

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2365 on: Yesterday at 08:10:54 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 05:58:08 pm
semi final was 80%+ plus most got sorted on the waiting list, this will around 50% max

It will be about 65% based on the League Cup Final allocation and given that Cardiff sold out both tiers in the Annie Rd
Online TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2366 on: Yesterday at 08:22:54 pm »
Quote from: stueya on Yesterday at 08:10:54 pm
It will be about 65% based on the League Cup Final allocation and given that Cardiff sold out both tiers in the Annie Rd
I hope so
Offline jonesygeez

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2367 on: Yesterday at 09:28:48 pm »
Quote from: stueya on Yesterday at 08:10:54 pm
It will be about 65% based on the League Cup Final allocation and given that Cardiff sold out both tiers in the Annie Rd

4 credit holders finishes at 2pm on Friday and our ballot is at 3pm so doubt we're even get the odds before its done!
Offline 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2368 on: Yesterday at 09:58:54 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 07:21:33 pm
I'm surprised the club haven't done something to take away their rights. Offered cash or ST or something

The promise was to get a ST when they built the new ground and they never did....

Know someone who contacted the club when the main stand was done and offered to trade his PRH for an ST once complete as the agreement would now not happen and they said no they wouldn't do it
Online ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2369 on: Today at 08:09:09 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 09:58:54 pm
The promise was to get a ST when they built the new ground and they never did....

Know someone who contacted the club when the main stand was done and offered to trade his PRH for an ST once complete as the agreement would now not happen and they said no they wouldn't do it

Would rather them stay a PRH than become a STH. Thatd be wrong. Id just offer the PRHs the expensive seats only, if thats not what they do already. Defo same for the hospitality lot

Just been looking at the stadium plan and price breakdown. Those ticket price are a con. The cheap seats are not so cheap anymore. If you can get a low waiting list number, this will definitely drop heavily as those cheaper seats will be taken by the away credit fans.
