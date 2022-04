I'm surprised the club haven't done something to take away their rights. Offered cash or ST or something



They've tried. People say it's Gillette and Hicks fault but this is actually a byproduct of David Moores wanting to make sure those shareholders were rewarded for giving up their ownership of the club during the sale. He wanted to make sure they got a deal that kept them connected to the club.The deal has been looked at by FSG and is considered 'iron-clad'. It's going nowhere