Far from an ideal KO time. I don't get why it couldn't be earlier



Because 1715 is the prime time to show the match to a worldwide TV audience, so 1645 was clearly the compromise with the BBC as even a 1700 ko could have clashed with their flagship program at 2000They are not bothered in the slightest that thousands probably won't be able to get a train back to Liverpool after the match.Add that to the ticket prices which are bad enough for adults but even worse for kids, I paid £36 for my daughter at the LC final, £55 for the FA Cup semi final and now they want £105 for the exact same seat for the final. And then they'll claim that the money will go back into grassroots football, which is laughable to say the least.I honestly didn't think that they were as bad as UEFA/FIFA, how wrong I was.And the best part is that they will trot out the line ''football without fans is nothing''...they are utterly shameless.