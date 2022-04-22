« previous next »
Offline redgriffin73

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2240 on: April 22, 2022, 05:44:25 pm »
Pawson is ref and Tierney on VAR.
Offline TeddyTime33

  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2241 on: April 22, 2022, 05:45:58 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on April 22, 2022, 05:33:45 pm

Some seats in the lower behind the goal will be £115, fucking hell. Need to figure out what row starts from
fuck me, 50 quid more than the semi, I think it's Row 10 and up is Cat 2, fucking robbing bastards these
Offline Shanklygates

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2242 on: April 22, 2022, 05:48:07 pm »
Far from an ideal KO time. I don't get why it couldn't be earlier
Offline pw1008

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2243 on: April 22, 2022, 05:59:31 pm »
Could easily be a £350 day out before a pint
Offline the3rdman

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2244 on: April 22, 2022, 05:59:40 pm »
What was the semi final allocation?
Offline KaiNo7

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2245 on: April 22, 2022, 06:02:47 pm »
Ticket prices robbing twats 🤦‍♂️
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2246 on: April 22, 2022, 06:06:12 pm »
Quote from: the3rdman on April 22, 2022, 05:59:40 pm
What was the semi final allocation?
34000
Offline John_P

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2247 on: April 22, 2022, 06:08:31 pm »
Can't believe the FA have abandoned the whole 10 year tradition of a 5.30pm kick off.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2248 on: April 22, 2022, 06:11:05 pm »
What the fuck is that KO time
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2249 on: April 22, 2022, 06:15:02 pm »
Quote from: KaiNo7 on April 22, 2022, 06:02:47 pm
Ticket prices robbing twats 🤦‍♂️
fucking shocking, kick off time basically fucks off the train back too, we are treated like fucking shite
Offline Shanklygates

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2250 on: April 22, 2022, 06:24:00 pm »
Last train back 20.11, or 20.20 with a change. We're just scum to them
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2251 on: April 22, 2022, 06:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on April 22, 2022, 06:24:00 pm
Last train back 20.11, or 20.20 with a change. We're just scum to them
it's grim mate
Offline LukeFurey

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2252 on: April 22, 2022, 06:27:19 pm »
Chelsea have 30,500 on the east side of Wembley. That means west side again for us and hopefully a similar allocation! Was expecting a lot less. Up the ballot sweating reds !

Source
https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2022/04/22/fa-cup-final-kick-off-time--match-officials-and-team-colours-con
Offline Birdontheshirt

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2253 on: April 22, 2022, 08:21:28 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on April 22, 2022, 04:25:49 pm
This could be an unbelievably stupid question, but i'll be on the other side of the globe for the guaranteed sale

Anyone ever had issues with the ticket site when buying when abroad? Other than obviously having to factor time difference in. Can't think of any other things i'd need to consider? Never had to do it before


I bought tickets for our recent league game against city whilst in Mexico.  No problem.  I think it helped that sale was at 4.15am local time for Mexico, as there wasn't a lot of demand on the hotel wifi at that time.  Your problem is likely going to be ensuring that you have decent internet connection where you are staying abroad.
Offline Djimigotamedal

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2254 on: April 22, 2022, 09:50:17 pm »
Just seen the ticket prices. Ticket that cost me £80 in block 140 for the semi final would cost £145 for the final. The FA are touts and taking the piss.
Im not going to be registering for the ballot out of principle, good luck to anyone that does.
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2255 on: April 22, 2022, 10:00:29 pm »
Quote from: Djimigotamedal on April 22, 2022, 09:50:17 pm
Just seen the ticket prices. Ticket that cost me £80 in block 140 for the semi final would cost £145 for the final. The FA are touts and taking the piss.
Im not going to be registering for the ballot out of principle, good luck to anyone that does.
ticket prices could definitely put a few off, it's an absolute joke
Offline KaiNo7

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2256 on: April 23, 2022, 12:53:08 am »
Hopefully it doesnt put too many off. Our support was unreal against city, they couldnt live with our 12 man press they just wanted to get rid of the ball rather than play. lots lads gonna sit in the gods for a cheaper ticket I fear. Interestingly city scored whilst many were still in the bar and there was a lull.Atmosphere will still be good no doubt, hopefully doesnt take away our X factor
Offline ABJ

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2257 on: April 23, 2022, 01:07:28 am »
Quote from: Shanklygates on April 22, 2022, 05:48:07 pm
Far from an ideal KO time. I don't get why it couldn't be earlier
Because 1715 is the prime time to show the match to a worldwide TV audience, so 1645 was clearly the compromise with the BBC as even a 1700 ko could have clashed with their flagship program at 2000  ::) They are not bothered in the slightest that thousands probably won't be able to get a train back to Liverpool after the match.

Add that to the ticket prices which are bad enough for adults but even worse for kids, I paid £36 for my daughter at the LC final, £55 for the FA Cup semi final and now they want £105 for the exact same seat for the final. And then they'll claim that the money will go back into grassroots football, which is laughable to say the least.

I honestly didn't think that they were as bad as UEFA/FIFA, how wrong I was.

And the best part is that they will trot out the line ''football without fans is nothing''...they are utterly shameless.
Offline Vauxy head red

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2258 on: April 23, 2022, 02:46:10 pm »
Missed out on going to the semi because my son got sick through the night before the game. If it wasnt for that and feeling sorry for him  this would be getting swerved. I had a great spec at the back of 134 £120 for adult and child which was only a tenner less than the adult. This will be virtually that price just for one ticket. Rip off.
Offline Vladi Legend

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2259 on: April 23, 2022, 05:49:50 pm »
For sale Avanti West Coast adult single advance rail fare with seat reservation.

Friday 13th May 2022.

16:47 Liverpool Lime St  > 18:59 London Euston.

£17 - PM if interested.
Offline Booze And Glory

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2260 on: April 23, 2022, 06:59:14 pm »
Ticket prices obviously paying for the 'free coaches' they laid on for the semi  :no
Online ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2261 on: April 23, 2022, 07:39:42 pm »
Quote from: Booze And Glory on April 23, 2022, 06:59:14 pm
Ticket prices obviously paying for the 'free coaches' they laid on for the semi  :no

Yeah can see it putting a lot of people off especially if we get to Paris two weeks later.
Online James_1906

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2262 on: April 23, 2022, 07:49:21 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on April 23, 2022, 07:39:42 pm
Yeah can see it putting a lot of people off especially if we get to Paris two weeks later.
100%. Them 225 and 250£ tickets will be hard to sell.
Offline PoetryInMotion96

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2263 on: April 23, 2022, 07:57:05 pm »
Sacked this off already. £350 day with potentially Paris 2 weeks after. I dont like talking about things that we havent qualified for yet but its one of the other, and Im on a good craic at work so I am thankful but dont know how others are doing it especially  them £200 tickets. Ive done Dublin, Venice 2 Wembley trips and 3 PL games in 5 weeks. Stick a fork in me 😳
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2264 on: April 23, 2022, 09:39:14 pm »
 :wave :wave
Online jonesygeez

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2265 on: Yesterday at 11:25:19 am »
Quote from: LukeFurey on April 22, 2022, 06:27:19 pm
Chelsea have 30,500 on the east side of Wembley. That means west side again for us and hopefully a similar allocation! Was expecting a lot less. Up the ballot sweating reds !

Source
https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2022/04/22/fa-cup-final-kick-off-time--match-officials-and-team-colours-con

Im no maths man, but if you assume everyone that applied to semi from ballot is 28k.  Of which there was 24k winners.  82% chance

If they just take the 3,500 tickets less than the semi directly from the ballot would mean 28k going for 20,500 tickets.  73% chance

Better odds than I thought unless I've missed something big............
Online ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2266 on: Yesterday at 11:42:51 am »
Quote from: jonesygeez on Yesterday at 11:25:19 am
Im no maths man, but if you assume everyone that applied to semi from ballot is 28k.  Of which there was 24k winners.  82% chance

If they just take the 3,500 tickets less than the semi directly from the ballot would mean 28k going for 20,500 tickets.  73% chance

Better odds than I thought unless I've missed something big............

How many people are eligible to apply for the final ballot? The odds of success will be reduced as Id assume there were people who chose not to enter given the situation 
Offline 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2267 on: Yesterday at 11:57:45 am »
Quote from: jonesygeez on Yesterday at 11:25:19 am
Im no maths man, but if you assume everyone that applied to semi from ballot is 28k.  Of which there was 24k winners.  82% chance

If they just take the 3,500 tickets less than the semi directly from the ballot would mean 28k going for 20,500 tickets.  73% chance

Better odds than I thought unless I've missed something big............

The ballot was so high because the PRH and Seasonal hospo didnt all buy cos it was only a semi

Club didnt use all their allocation because its only a semi

Not everyone applied for the ballot because of the travel situation

Credit wasnt allocated, so people didnt buy

I think realistically you're looking at 58%-60%, but if everyone took their full allocation (club and sponsors etc) and all hospo and PRH bought, it'd be just over 50%
Online deanloco9

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2268 on: Yesterday at 12:55:41 pm »
Don't forget you've got about 3.5k who will get a ticket for the final as they went to Forest away
Online red_Mark1980

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2269 on: Yesterday at 01:21:13 pm »
Madness some fella on the train today reckons he's guaranteed a ticket for the final because he's on the auto cup scheme and went to the semi.

Didn't have the heart to break it to him
Offline Gladbach73

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2270 on: Yesterday at 01:21:23 pm »
Managed to get train down on the Thursday and back Sunday for £65 total for wife and I using 2-together railcard, staying at our lads in Surrey. Should be 🤞ok for tickets as we both went to Forest as we have loads of FA Cup aways weve been to.

Just wish the club would put us out of our collective misery and announce the tickets, prices are scandalous by the way, FA are as bad as UEFA and FIFA.
Offline stueya

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2271 on: Yesterday at 01:24:03 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 11:57:45 am
The ballot was so high because the PRH and Seasonal hospo didnt all buy cos it was only a semi

Club didnt use all their allocation because its only a semi

Not everyone applied for the ballot because of the travel situation

Credit wasnt allocated, so people didnt buy

I think realistically you're looking at 58%-60%, but if everyone took their full allocation (club and sponsors etc) and all hospo and PRH bought, it'd be just over 50%

In the League Cup final the take up for Club and Hospo was 26%, so would leave 74%, but the difference in away fans allocation at Anfield given Cardiff took both Annie Rd Lower and Upper will offset the slight difference in allocation so I expect an overall Ballot chance of around 65% after the away fans guaranteed tickets and assuming the tickets prices don't put some off which I think could happen but that would only be around 1 or 2%
Online deanloco9

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2272 on: Yesterday at 01:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Gladbach73 on Yesterday at 01:21:23 pm
Managed to get train down on the Thursday and back Sunday for £65 total for wife and I using 2-together railcard, staying at our lads in Surrey. Should be 🤞ok for tickets as we both went to Forest as we have loads of FA Cup aways weve been to.

Just wish the club would put us out of our collective misery and announce the tickets, prices are scandalous by the way, FA are as bad as UEFA and FIFA.

If you've been to all the homes and forest you'll get one, it'll be the same as the semi
Online deanloco9

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2273 on: Yesterday at 01:25:28 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 01:21:13 pm
Madness some fella on the train today reckons he's guaranteed a ticket for the final because he's on the auto cup scheme and went to the semi.

Didn't have the heart to break it to him


Agh he's gonna be so gutted once he sees the ballot news  ;D
Online ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2274 on: Yesterday at 01:30:42 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 01:21:13 pm
Madness some fella on the train today reckons he's guaranteed a ticket for the final because he's on the auto cup scheme and went to the semi.

Didn't have the heart to break it to him

How can someone go to that many games and not even know that theyll be in the ballot  :o
Online jonesygeez

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2275 on: Today at 09:06:51 am »
Will today b the day...........!?
Online VVM

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2276 on: Today at 09:09:42 am »
Suppose it's a happy problem to have to potentially choose between FA cup final and UCL final but with the money they expect us to shell out it might come down to one or the other. Wish they'd be a bit speedier sorting out ballots etc.
