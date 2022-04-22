Far from an ideal KO time. I don't get why it couldn't be earlier
Because 1715 is the prime time to show the match to a worldwide TV audience, so 1645 was clearly the compromise with the BBC as even a 1700 ko could have clashed with their flagship program at 2000
They are not bothered in the slightest that thousands probably won't be able to get a train back to Liverpool after the match.
Add that to the ticket prices which are bad enough for adults but even worse for kids, I paid £36 for my daughter at the LC final, £55 for the FA Cup semi final and now they want £105 for the exact same seat for the final. And then they'll claim that the money will go back into grassroots football, which is laughable to say the least.
I honestly didn't think that they were as bad as UEFA/FIFA, how wrong I was.
And the best part is that they will trot out the line ''football without fans is nothing''...they are utterly shameless.