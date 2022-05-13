« previous next »
Quote from: Barrowred on Yesterday at 09:19:42 am
When will the ballot details be released, the game is 3 weeks Saturday!
Theyve been crazy slow this season announcing ticket sales.
We all know theres going to be a ballot for those with all home fa cup games this season, so why not open the registration.
Quote from: BigRed07 on Yesterday at 10:06:39 am
Theyve been crazy slow this season announcing ticket sales.
We all know theres going to be a ballot for those with all home fa cup games this season, so why not open the registration.
My thoughts exactly. They could have opened the registration on Tuesday, I can't understand why they haven't.
Quote from: BigRed07 on Yesterday at 10:06:39 am
Theyve been crazy slow this season announcing ticket sales.
We all know theres going to be a ballot for those with all home fa cup games this season, so why not open the registration.
I feel it is more on the FA side of things this as KO time hasnt even been announced yet
Quote from: Red and White Klopp on April 19, 2022, 04:17:29 pm
Have a day off pal.

No my seat wasn't taken and if it was I would have asked them to move or sat at the side if empty until I was moved.

There is zero excuse why anyone should be entitled to get in without buying a ticket and why some think this is ok I'm not sure. I would hate for us to become similar to the England Euro scences and believe we are better than that. Getting in free is not getting one over on the establishment, it is getting one over on your own fans in reality who have spent their last cash on a ticket and puts our reputation at risk.

i mean I don't think it's 'getting one over the establishment' but it also shouldn't impact your own fans that have paid money. many of these lads that jib would happily pay face value for a ticket but unfortunately we're both too in demand and also too many tickets end up in the hands of corporates and touts.

it's also only really a small %age of people that try that even manage to do the bunk. once people are in they're generally respectful and won't cause you no bother. at worst i am indifferent to it. i'm happy more fans got to experience that day and i know many of them are regulars to varying degrees.

was hundreds of empty seats in the stadium anyway i hear  ;D
Train tickets appear to be now on sale for that weekend now... No tix back to Liverpool if it kicks off at 5.15 and goes to pens...
Quote from: BigRed07 on Yesterday at 10:06:39 am
Theyve been crazy slow this season announcing ticket sales.
We all know theres going to be a ballot for those with all home fa cup games this season, so why not open the registration.

Exactly this. Once its open as well, the registration period is way longer than it needs to be, slowing the whole process down. 48 hrs max should be sufficient.
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:37:50 am
i mean I don't think it's 'getting one over the establishment' but it also shouldn't impact your own fans that have paid money. many of these lads that jib would happily pay face value for a ticket but unfortunately we're both too in demand and also too many tickets end up in the hands of corporates and touts.

it's also only really a small %age of people that try that even manage to do the bunk. once people are in they're generally respectful and won't cause you no bother. at worst i am indifferent to it. i'm happy more fans got to experience that day and i know many of them are regulars to varying degrees.

was hundreds of empty seats in the stadium anyway i hear  ;D

Agreed and take the point that people would be happy to pay whatever it costs so it is more about access to tickets.

The corporate allocations, touting, holding of multiple memberships (but not actually attending until the big matches) all restricts supply. I just fear that if it is an accepted practice of trying to get in without a ticket, where it might end if it becomes more common.

What would help is if the club would sort out the ballot etc quicker, as during this time we all end up booking travel etc at risk and then maybe make the journey anyway without a ticket.
No prem fixtures that day, only two EFL play off games. No reason this cant be 3pm.
Hotel prices making me shit myself a bit here, was lucky to get a lift last Saturday, definitely gonna be more of a challenge this time
yeah just had a quick look at hotels, not looking good. Coupled with Avanti delaying train info, could be a very expensive one this.  What are they playing at with the trains, can't seem to find any info other than this  https://www.railforums.co.uk/threads/will-avanti-west-coast-operate-on-14-may-22.230656/

Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 11:11:52 am
Hotel prices making me shit myself a bit here, was lucky to get a lift last Saturday, definitely gonna be more of a challenge this time

Not sure on other sites but on booking.com - searching for specific areas of London (e.g. Brent, Marylebone) throws up more and better results than just searching for hotels in London.
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 11:45:42 am
Not sure on other sites but on booking.com - searching for specific areas of London (e.g. Brent, Marylebone) throws up more and better results than just searching for hotels in London.
yeah I know but I'm also remarkably cheap which doesn't help matters, ill sort something eventually but I'm on unpaid leave ATM so I need to be careful
Ah yeah but ABJ off here said it's not difficult to fund a season of attending LFC games, all you need is a good job.

The tory twat.
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Yesterday at 11:53:48 am
Ah yeah but ABJ off here said it's not difficult to fund a season of attending LFC games, all you need is a good job.

The tory twat.
if you share accommodation with mates it helps but I go to football solo and don't really fancy hostel accommodation or anything so I'm already pricing myself out of cheap options. It also helps massively if you're guaranteed tickets cause you can book very early when you are waiting on tickets the price only goes up, winning is expensive!
As per usual they will throw the ballot details at 5pm tomorrow so no one can moan at them on chat!!
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 11:59:21 am
if you share accommodation with mates it helps but I go to football solo and don't really fancy hostel accommodation or anything so I'm already pricing myself out of cheap options. It also helps massively if you're guaranteed tickets cause you can book very early when you are waiting on tickets the price only goes up, winning is expensive!

worth trying for places in Greater London perhaps for cancellable options on Booking.com? Like places like Kingston or Croydon are accessible enough.

i prefer staying solo on euro aways but it does quickly add up... and London is often more expensive than Europe :(. i used to do the nicer hostels but Covid has had me book hotels lately.

worst comes to worst, plenty of late night diners and stuff  ;)
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 12:19:10 pm
worth trying for places in Greater London perhaps for cancellable options on Booking.com? Like places like Kingston or Croydon are accessible enough.

i prefer staying solo on euro aways but it does quickly add up... and London is often more expensive than Europe :(. i used to do the nicer hostels but Covid has had me book hotels lately.

worst comes to worst, plenty of late night diners and stuff  ;)
there's a national express goes from Victoria at 23:30 gets to Chester at 5:30 is my emergency option, yeah there's plenty of options, could get a train Northwards and stay a bit out of London too, will definitely get there somehow as long as the ballot is kind
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 11:59:21 am
if you share accommodation with mates it helps but I go to football solo and don't really fancy hostel accommodation or anything so I'm already pricing myself out of cheap options. It also helps massively if you're guaranteed tickets cause you can book very early when you are waiting on tickets the price only goes up, winning is expensive!

You dont have to explain yourself. Its not a cheap hobby.
Here is what I did for the semi (Friday to Sunday) in the hope it helps

National express coach from Liverpool one to London Victoria (approx £20) (8am 2.30pm

Tube from Victoria to Paddington
TfL train from Paddington to Hayes and Harlington
(approx £3 on Oyster)

Mercure Heathrow airport about a 20 min walk. Was £66 for 2 nights (currently £108 on Hotels.com right now for that weekend)
https://uk.hotels.com/ho137878/?q-check-in=2022-05-13&q-check-out=2022-05-15&q-rooms=1&q-room-0-adults=1&q-room-0-children=0

On Saturday TfL train from Hayes and Harlington to Paddington
Tube up to Wembley
(again approx £3-4 on Oyster)

Same back to the hotel after the match

Megabus from Victoria to Liverpool one (Approx £20) 2.30pm-9pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 12:56:22 pm
Here is what I did for the semi (Friday to Sunday) in the hope it helps

National express coach from Liverpool one to London Victoria (approx £20) (8am 2.30pm

Tube from Victoria to Paddington
TfL train from Paddington to Hayes and Harlington
(approx £3 on Oyster)

Mercure Heathrow airport about a 20 min walk. Was £66 for 2 nights (currently £108 on Hotels.com right now for that weekend)
https://uk.hotels.com/ho137878/?q-check-in=2022-05-13&q-check-out=2022-05-15&q-rooms=1&q-room-0-adults=1&q-room-0-children=0

On Saturday TfL train from Hayes and Harlington to Paddington
Tube up to Wembley
(again approx £3-4 on Oyster)

Same back to the hotel after the match

Megabus from Victoria to Liverpool one (Approx £20) 2.30pm-9pm
great info thanks
Quote from: wild_wild_wild on Yesterday at 10:43:27 am
Train tickets appear to be now on sale for that weekend now... No tix back to Liverpool if it kicks off at 5.15 and goes to pens...

10 years ago, can't remember what but there was a train direct from Liverpool and back for final, will this run again?
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 01:20:12 pm
10 years ago, can't remember what but there was a train direct from Liverpool and back for final, will this run again?

There were specials on at the LC, but as usual the extra extra time messed things up, so one special was cancelled and the last train was cancelled so there were a couple of 1000 who had to spend the night.

Expectation is that there will be 2 specials again but all depends on FA, Network rail and avanti to talk to each other!!
Pathetic that they can't agree and announce something as simple as a kick off time for a major final so that supporters can make travel plans.

Par for the course though.
As absurd as this sounds, the BBC wont want the possibility of this clashing with the Eurovision final.
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 02:52:28 pm
As absurd as this sounds, the BBC wont want the possibility of this clashing with the Eurovision final.
doesn't start to 8pm so 5:15 kick off would be a nice lead in
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 02:52:28 pm
As absurd as this sounds, the BBC wont want the possibility of this clashing with the Eurovision final.

They're on the same day and might potentially clash?

Might give the FA Cup Final a miss then...

 ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 02:54:34 pm
doesn't start to 8pm so 5:15 kick off would be a nice lead in

Most people wouldn't get home in time to watch it though, maybe they would keep the stadium open so we can watch it on the big screen
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Yesterday at 03:00:48 pm
Most people wouldn't get home in time to watch it though, maybe they would keep the stadium open so we can watch it on the big screen
would be sound af if we won to be honest
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 03:07:17 pm
would be sound af if we won to be honest

You think we have a chance of winning the Eurovision?? About as much as Everton winning the league.
Quote from: GWats77 on Yesterday at 03:24:53 pm
You think we have a chance of winning the Eurovision?? About as much as Everton winning the league.
well we seem to be winning anything these days so maybe!
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 02:52:28 pm
As absurd as this sounds, the BBC wont want the possibility of this clashing with the Eurovision final.
So 3pm makes sense then!
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 03:54:09 pm
So 3pm makes sense then!

Yes, but sense has nothing to do with it.
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 03:54:09 pm
So 3pm makes sense then!
is the final on BBC as well as ITV?
Yes
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 04:06:50 pm
Yes
sound thanks, 3pm kick off would be sound, use to be that no reason not too
What on earth is the hold up

I'm driving so not a big deal for me, but would be livid if i needed to book a train

Ridiculous how long it's taking
Logged

Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Yesterday at 11:53:48 am
Ah yeah but ABJ off here said it's not difficult to fund a season of attending LFC games, all you need is a good job.

The tory twat.
I worded it badly, very badly. Have you actually bothered to read the posts that I have said since then? Cleary not.

I'd rather be called a c*nt then a Tory, fucking hell  ::)
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Yesterday at 11:53:48 am
Ah yeah but ABJ off here said it's not difficult to fund a season of attending LFC games, all you need is a good job.

The tory twat.

To be fair to him, I called him out on it and he did accept that it sounded really bad and he should have worded it better. I think hes just put it over very poorly rather than anything else
How hard is it to announce the bloody kick off time? Ridiculous they can annouce the officials for it but not this!
