Have a day off pal.



No my seat wasn't taken and if it was I would have asked them to move or sat at the side if empty until I was moved.



There is zero excuse why anyone should be entitled to get in without buying a ticket and why some think this is ok I'm not sure. I would hate for us to become similar to the England Euro scences and believe we are better than that. Getting in free is not getting one over on the establishment, it is getting one over on your own fans in reality who have spent their last cash on a ticket and puts our reputation at risk.



i mean I don't think it's 'getting one over the establishment' but it also shouldn't impact your own fans that have paid money. many of these lads that jib would happily pay face value for a ticket but unfortunately we're both too in demand and also too many tickets end up in the hands of corporates and touts.it's also only really a small %age of people that try that even manage to do the bunk. once people are in they're generally respectful and won't cause you no bother. at worst i am indifferent to it. i'm happy more fans got to experience that day and i know many of them are regulars to varying degrees.was hundreds of empty seats in the stadium anyway i hear