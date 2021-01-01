« previous next »
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 03:58:13 pm
For the size of our club, this is just wrong. Having a corporate hospitality ticket should just mean that you have the money to bypass the season ticket waiting list

50% isnt that bad, I guess. Would rather a ticket for a European final IF we got there  ;D   Returning back for the final just isnt the same

I remember someone saying a few years back I think that if you go for a Hospitality season ticket (one of the big ones) and then cancel it the next the club will offer you a normal season ticket basically skipping the waiting list. I can't confirm if it's correct though.
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 04:07:09 pm
I remember someone saying a few years back I think that if you go for a Hospitality season ticket (one of the big ones) and then cancel it the next the club will offer you a normal season ticket basically skipping the waiting list. I can't confirm if it's correct though.
Theyre talking shite there mate
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 04:07:09 pm
I remember someone saying a few years back I think that if you go for a Hospitality season ticket (one of the big ones) and then cancel it the next the club will offer you a normal season ticket basically skipping the waiting list. I can't confirm if it's correct though.
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 04:07:06 pm
From their website:

Sat 14 - Sun 15 May   No   
Timetable not yet confirmed
Tickets not yet available to book

https://www.avantiwestcoast.co.uk/travel-information/plan-your-journey/timetables

Could mean they were waiting to see whod qualify to see where theyll run extra trains. Hopefully therell be a few extras on the Lime Street - Euston route.
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: Icky on Yesterday at 04:52:30 pm
Theyre talking shite there mate

Cheers mate! Had a feeling
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 08:34:31 am
I was in the upper tier and there was no way anyone was bunking in. At least two ticket checks and the queues for a pint (£6.85) were awful.

Noticed this but I was more near the central of the pitch and there was another bar which had less people in. Our bus was OK but stopped off for 45 mins but it was mostly full of City fans. Could had organised different ones to theirs if stopping.
Has the KO time been confirmed for the final yet, might we see another 3/3:30 KO?
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: ooter1 on Yesterday at 05:28:02 pm
Has the KO time been confirmed for the final yet, might we see another 3/3:30 KO?

Last few years has typically been 5-5:30pm
Re: The FA Cup
I wonder if they do free coaches again? Anyone know what time the last one left yesterday?
Re: The FA Cup
Any ideas for ticket prices for the final?
Quote from: Kls89 on Yesterday at 05:33:38 pm
Last few years has typically been 5-5:30pm
Yeah was hoping/thinking they might go early again. Yesterday was supposed to be 5:30.
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 05:35:14 pm
I wonder if they do free coaches again? Anyone know what time the last one left yesterday?
Would expect it to be a one off considering all the travel issues. It would be nice if the club did it as a thank you for the support this season as were all going to be skint!
Re: The FA Cup
National Anthem against the queens club once again then  :-X
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: ooter1 on Yesterday at 05:28:02 pm
Has the KO time been confirmed for the final yet, might we see another 3/3:30 KO?

Likely to be after the silly 3pm blackout rule so 5:15/5:30, Can't see them lifting the blackout for that game
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 04:07:09 pm
I remember someone saying a few years back I think that if you go for a Hospitality season ticket (one of the big ones) and then cancel it the next the club will offer you a normal season ticket basically skipping the waiting list. I can't confirm if it's correct though.

Nah, not quite right. If you bought a hospitality tickets you had the away's guaranteed. So next season you could go onto a membership at the top of the ladder.
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 06:15:01 pm
Likely to be after the silly 3pm blackout rule so 5:15/5:30, Can't see them lifting the blackout for that game
final use to be 3pm on a Saturday so blackout doesn't apply, all EPL games are Sunday too so no reason it couldn't be
Re: The FA Cup
Palace were crap. Didn't turn up.
Re: The FA Cup
Allocation will be between 30-31k
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: elmothered1 on Yesterday at 06:37:38 pm
Allocation will be between 30-31k

Everyone's been saying 29k. Where have you got this from?
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 06:15:01 pm
Likely to be after the silly 3pm blackout rule so 5:15/5:30, Can't see them lifting the blackout for that game

No excuse after yesterday kicked off at 3.30pm.

Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 06:38:37 pm
Everyone's been saying 29k. Where have you got this from?
what's Watford and city got in 2019, we only got 25k v cheslea in 2012
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 06:38:37 pm
Everyone's been saying 29k. Where have you got this from?
See it on a website and city and Watford got near 31knin 2019 as fa have now reduced corporate and community tickets a bit
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 06:42:15 pm
No excuse after yesterday kicked off at 3.30pm.

Lifted it due to the travel restrictions I believe
Re: The FA Cup
73,000 yesterday was shocking when it holds 90,000. Where did all the empty seats go?
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 06:22:53 pm
Nah, not quite right. If you bought a hospitality tickets you had the away's guaranteed. So next season you could go onto a membership at the top of the ladder.

Thats not correct and a common misconception. Aways are balloted and they dont count as a credit if you ever cancel. Also you arent even considered a season ticket holder. For example say you are unsuccessful in a ballot, and the game drops to 5 credits or all season ticket holders you are excluded. Even if youve had 6 games last season. Before the main stand was done it was slightly different, as not everyone applied and there was less  etc. now you have 1500 apply for around 250 tickets roughly per away. Roughly get 8/9 games a season
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 07:18:05 pm
73,000 yesterday was shocking when it holds 90,000. Where did all the empty seats go?

A big Man City flag covered a few thousand empty seats. Loads of empty middle tier seats also ie Club Wembley.
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 07:18:05 pm
73,000 yesterday was shocking when it holds 90,000. Where did all the empty seats go?

6000+ were tickets not taken up by city.

Also I think alot of the £120 tickets from both sets of fans were not taken up either.

Semi finals are rarely sell outs

Chelsea vs palace was 76,238
Re: The FA Cup
What end are we for the final?
Re: The FA Cup
Chelsea have released info stating they expect to receive around 30000 tickets for final
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: elmothered1 on Yesterday at 06:54:23 pm
See it on a website and city and Watford got near 31knin 2019 as fa have now reduced corporate and community tickets a bit

They were given 29k then a week or so later given extra

The ballot will be done off the initial number, then returns will be for waiting list

But look at the fixture difference... It's massive
Re: The FA Cup
Based on that Chelsea ticket allocation news I'm expecting the ballot to have a 48-62% chance (low/high end) Good luck everyone!
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: elmothered1 on Yesterday at 09:33:54 pm
Chelsea have released info stating they expect to receive around 30000 tickets for final
sound then
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 08:09:02 pm
6000+ were tickets not taken up by city.

Also I think alot of the £120 tickets from both sets of fans were not taken up either.

Semi finals are rarely sell outs

Chelsea vs palace was 76,238

we sold out though, no? or were the £120 held back for PRH etc only? i don't remember seeing them as an option when buying mine but i probably never bothered looking.

apparently for today's game they released a bunch of Club Wembley for general sale but most of them went unsold. don't think they did that for us.
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:03:04 pm
we sold out though, no? or were the £120 held back for PRH etc only? i don't remember seeing them as an option when buying mine but i probably never bothered looking.

apparently for today's game they released a bunch of Club Wembley for general sale but most of them went unsold. don't think they did that for us.
yesterday shortly before thee game the semi showed on my ticketing account. I clicked it and the link was dead but it may have had tickets earlier. Im not eligible so I hadn't been able to see the game listed previously
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 01:18:01 pm
Why are people trying to get in without a ticket?
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 09:41:22 pm
Based on that Chelsea ticket allocation news I'm expecting the ballot to have a 48-62% chance (low/high end) Good luck everyone!

Itll be higher than that, the Semi ballot was at 82% based on a 34k allocation with 29k in the ballot, even though the semi didnt count as a credit I really cant see that many more people swerved the ballot so Id expect it to be around 68%-70%

Also dont forget the whole price of success, theres the Champions League and potentially getting to Paris to take into account which may put some off purely on affordability and add to that the Season Ticket renewals- Ive got £855 to find at the end of this month for mine and while Ill manage it all, it still leaves me fucking skint!!
