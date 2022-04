Based on that Chelsea ticket allocation news I'm expecting the ballot to have a 48-62% chance (low/high end) Good luck everyone!



Itíll be higher than that, the Semi ballot was at 82% based on a 34k allocation with 29k in the ballot, even though the semi didnít count as a credit I really canít see that many more people swerved the ballot so Iíd expect it to be around 68%-70%Also donít forget the whole price of success, thereís the Champions League and potentially getting to Paris to take into account which may put some off purely on affordability and add to that the Season Ticket renewals- Iíve got £855 to find at the end of this month for mine and while Iíll manage it all, it still leaves me fucking skint!!