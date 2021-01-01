Based on that Chelsea ticket allocation news I'm expecting the ballot to have a 48-62% chance (low/high end) Good luck everyone!
Itll be higher than that, the Semi ballot was at 82% based on a 34k allocation with 29k in the ballot, even though the semi didnt count as a credit I really cant see that many more people swerved the ballot so Id expect it to be around 68%-70%
Also dont forget the whole price of success, theres the Champions League and potentially getting to Paris to take into account which may put some off purely on affordability and add to that the Season Ticket renewals- Ive got £855 to find at the end of this month for mine and while Ill manage it all, it still leaves me fucking skint!!