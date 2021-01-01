Based on that Chelsea ticket allocation news I'm expecting the ballot to have a 48-62% chance (low/high end) Good luck everyone!



Itll be higher than that, the Semi ballot was at 82% based on a 34k allocation with 29k in the ballot, even though the semi didnt count as a credit I really cant see that many more people swerved the ballot so Id expect it to be around 68%-70%Also dont forget the whole price of success, theres the Champions League and potentially getting to Paris to take into account which may put some off purely on affordability and add to that the Season Ticket renewals- Ive got £855 to find at the end of this month for mine and while Ill manage it all, it still leaves me fucking skint!!