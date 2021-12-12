Thanks for the tip about the train from Marylebone to Wembley Stadium station. No trouble getting to the ground (I was there just after 12) but the real benefit was at full time. From leaving my seat to getting back to Marylebone was under 45 minutes. I was still standing in the chaos of Wembley Way after that amount of time at the League Cup final. Wouldve been shorter if I had figured out how to get back to Wembley Stadium station as that whole area is like a maze.



Safe journey home everyone, however youre travelling.