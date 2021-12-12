« previous next »
Offline andy07

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2000 on: Yesterday at 11:16:53 am »
Well worth the early start, parked up near Wembley enjoying the sun.  Traffic already building up on the M1 after Milton Keynes.
Online nickyd186

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2001 on: Yesterday at 11:44:16 am »
Just seen a video on twitter of Just 2 people on one of these fa organised coaches
Offline PoetryInMotion96

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2002 on: Yesterday at 12:33:41 pm »
Anyone at the Green Man? Is it Ramo like LC?
Offline John_P

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2003 on: Yesterday at 12:56:20 pm »
Coaches were fine, joined the queue which had just snaked out of the dock at about 7. 20am, on the coach just after 8am.


Quote from: nickyd186 on Yesterday at 11:44:16 am
Just seen a video on twitter of Just 2 people on one of these fa organised coaches

Hardly surprising, imagine plenty booked them just in case. Also I'd think the club/fa would be mad to sell every available seat in case of breakdowns or people chancing their arm without a coach ticket getting on, especially as zero checks were being carried out.

The biggest complaint seems to be then having to pay for parking which seems bizarre as the free coach has likely saved them £100.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2004 on: Yesterday at 01:17:58 pm »
Left North Wales at 7:30, was outside Wembley for 11:30, traffic was steady in places but nice to get down early, inside the ground they've covered their empty seats with a big city flag
Offline Shanklygates

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2005 on: Yesterday at 01:26:24 pm »
:D Very City
Offline Shanklygates

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2006 on: Yesterday at 01:30:29 pm »
They've prob had it made specially too
Online TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2007 on: Yesterday at 01:44:42 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 01:30:29 pm
They've prob had it made specially too
it looks it too
Online red_Mark1980

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2008 on: Yesterday at 01:51:39 pm »
Honestly they are the weirdest fan base. A collection of lads in jeans and jumpers ordering tomato salads and sourdough and people who'd not look out of place on a trip to the Trafford Centre
Offline John C

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2009 on: Yesterday at 01:59:01 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 01:17:58 pm
inside the ground they've covered their empty seats with a big city flag
I must have missed something - didn't City sell out?
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2010 on: Yesterday at 02:07:29 pm »
What man city did with the 6000+ tickets they couldn't sell

https://twitter.com/gazzalfc09/status/1515315501743972353?t=bVeN3WIcnmpK6IYFa7sT3A&s=19
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2011 on: Yesterday at 02:08:57 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 01:59:01 pm
I must have missed something - didn't City sell out?

Man city had 6000 tickets they didn't sell. Even when it went down to 'any 3 home games at any time' and any person could buy up to 4 tickets each
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2012 on: Yesterday at 05:35:11 pm »
On the lookout for a final ticket  :D
Offline elmothered1

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2013 on: Yesterday at 05:55:09 pm »
Just see Watford and city got between 30/31k in 2019 as both got an extra allocation hopefully that is same this year will give the mass ballot a higher chance of success
Offline Shanklygates

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2014 on: Yesterday at 06:02:54 pm »
Maybe start cheering for Palace 2moro!
Offline elmothered1

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2015 on: Yesterday at 06:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 06:02:54 pm
Maybe start cheering for Palace 2moro!
Don't think that is any doubt!
Online TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2016 on: Yesterday at 06:21:34 pm »
Quote from: elmothered1 on Yesterday at 05:55:09 pm
Just see Watford and city got between 30/31k in 2019 as both got an extra allocation hopefully that is same this year will give the mass ballot a higher chance of success
probably looking at around 50% chance then
Offline Shanklygates

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2017 on: Yesterday at 06:25:31 pm »
Hope people get back ok on the free buses. Friends who used them got down there easily enough and in good time, though both said there were lots still queueing when theirs left
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2018 on: Yesterday at 06:28:04 pm »
Free coaches been fine - we got to the dock at 6:45 and we departed at 7. Got to Wembley at 12 with a 20 minute stop at a service station. 2 and a half hours drinking time before into the stadium.

The crowd jam outside Wembley around 10 minutes after the final whistle was ridiculous though I thought. No one there to direct fans, could have been potentially dangerous.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2019 on: Yesterday at 06:29:28 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 06:25:31 pm
Hope people get back ok on the free buses. Friends who used them got down there easily enough and in good time, though both said there were lots still queueing when theirs left

We were on fine around 5:55 pm.
Offline Shanklygates

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2020 on: Yesterday at 06:31:02 pm »
Some didn't stop at all, and someone had been sick in the toilet on board so I felt for them.

Given the smoke bombs and flares in our end, security and stewarding hasn't improved them ::)
Online TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2021 on: Yesterday at 06:37:02 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 06:28:04 pm
Free coaches been fine - we got to the dock at 6:45 and we departed at 7. Got to Wembley at 12 with a 20 minute stop at a service station. 2 and a half hours drinking time before into the stadium.

The crowd jam outside Wembley around 10 minutes after the final whistle was ridiculous though I thought. No one there to direct fans, could have been potentially dangerous.
yeah was very crowded outside, doesn't help there was no trophy lift this time so the crowds have more time to disperse
Online red_Mark1980

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2022 on: Yesterday at 08:12:45 pm »
Wembley is a shit show. Chaos outside and then onto a overcrowded train back to Birmingham.

If there's a next time for me I'm staying over
Offline RebeccaLFC

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2023 on: Yesterday at 08:12:48 pm »
Do you think theyll follow the sales like the champions league and use 19/20? Or as is and just ballot the homes? I guess the reason they didnt for the semi is they knew they werent going to count it. 
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2024 on: Yesterday at 08:17:57 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 08:12:45 pm
Wembley is a shit show. Chaos outside and then onto a overcrowded train back to Birmingham.

If there's a next time for me I'm staying over

One thing that annoyed me was that we couldn't take bottled water into the ground? Yet flares seem easy enough to bring in. Not sure what damage one could do with a bottle of water. Hot day and people had been drinking so needed to hydrate. The ques to get a water inside or any drink were shambolic. How can Wembley Stadium not be able to handle large amounts of people?

Think we've become over the top as a society with 'safety' sometimes.
Offline stevienash

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2025 on: Yesterday at 08:24:55 pm »
What a great day went to Box Park as had my 2 lads with me thought It was going to be rubbish ended up a great couple of hours pre game. Easy to get a beer. Bit cheesy at times but my 2 loved it.

On to the final
Online ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2026 on: Yesterday at 08:48:39 pm »
Been stuck in the same place on the motorway for over an hour. Gonna be a long one
Offline LFCStuart

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2027 on: Yesterday at 09:01:42 pm »
Thanks for the tip about the train from Marylebone to Wembley Stadium station. No trouble getting to the ground (I was there just after 12) but the real benefit was at full time. From leaving my seat to getting back to Marylebone was under 45 minutes. I was still standing in the chaos of Wembley Way after that amount of time at the League Cup final. Wouldve been shorter if I had figured out how to get back to Wembley Stadium station as that whole area is like a maze.

Safe journey home everyone, however youre travelling.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2028 on: Yesterday at 09:19:01 pm »
Staying over was definitely the way to go.

I don't care how cheap and frequent the tube is, I hate getting around London at the best of times. The only win was still having £15 on the oyster card I've not used in about 15 years

I'm now back in my £66 for 2 nights Mercure hotel room after a pint at the bar and relaxing.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2029 on: Yesterday at 09:19:43 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 08:12:45 pm
Wembley is a shit show. Chaos outside and then onto a overcrowded train back to Birmingham.

If there's a next time for me I'm staying over
glad I swerved that train but did wait an hour on the M40 here
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2030 on: Yesterday at 09:19:46 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 08:17:57 pm
One thing that annoyed me was that we couldn't take bottled water into the ground?

Really. They just made me uncap mine and let me straight through
Online TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2031 on: Yesterday at 09:20:24 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 09:19:01 pm
Staying over was definitely the way to go.

I don't care how cheap and frequent the tube is, I hate getting around London at the best of times. The only win was still having £15 on the oyster card I've not used in about 15 years

I'm now back in my £66 for 2 nights Mercure hotel room after a pint at the bar and relaxing.
definitely considering it for final, especially if it's a tea time kick off
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2032 on: Yesterday at 09:36:47 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 08:12:48 pm
Do you think theyll follow the sales like the champions league and use 19/20? Or as is and just ballot the homes? I guess the reason they didnt for the semi is they knew they werent going to count it.

CL they always acknowledged this seasons' aways wouldn't be counted for future rounds - that's why they're using 19/20 aways (at least that's what people predict to happen if we make the final). I would assume it just carries on like normal with this.

(assuming that's what you're asking!?)
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2033 on: Yesterday at 09:47:21 pm »
Another ballot super! 🤣🤣
Offline shayne66

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2034 on: Yesterday at 10:36:00 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 06:28:04 pm
Free coaches been fine - we got to the dock at 6:45 and we departed at 7. Got to Wembley at 12 with a 20 minute stop at a service station. 2 and a half hours drinking time before into the stadium.

The crowd jam outside Wembley around 10 minutes after the final whistle was ridiculous though I thought. No one there to direct fans, could have been potentially dangerous.

It was pretty shocking. Me and the misses ended up in the middle of city fans, we turned left out of red zone when really should have gone right and gone with our fans.

All was okay, apart from one drunken idiot who gave me a little slap and tried to start a fight... a few others then chucked a bit of abuse at us. But to be fair, plenty of city fans stopped it and dragged the idiot away whilst we carried on to Wembley Way.
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2035 on: Yesterday at 11:01:44 pm »
Quote from: shayne66 on Yesterday at 10:36:00 pm
It was pretty shocking. Me and the misses ended up in the middle of city fans, we turned left out of red zone when really should have gone right and gone with our fans.

All was okay, apart from one drunken idiot who gave me a little slap and tried to start a fight... a few others then chucked a bit of abuse at us. But to be fair, plenty of city fans stopped it and dragged the idiot away whilst we carried on to Wembley Way.

I went left and so did plenty others as the free buses were in the pink coach park down that way, got there and away on a bus in 2 minutes. Then the driver came on speaker and said toilet was out of order and wed be stopping for a services for toilet break only. Shouldve told us like would have gone on another bus otherwise with there being plenty there hardly any had gone yet. Back to Kings Docks at 10.30 no traffic anywhere like it was going thankfully.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2036 on: Yesterday at 11:05:31 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 11:01:44 pm
I went left and so did plenty others as the free buses were in the pink coach park down that way, got there and away on a bus in 2 minutes. Then the driver came on speaker and said toilet was out of order and wed be stopping for a services for toilet break only. Shouldve told us like would have gone on another bus otherwise with there being plenty there hardly any had gone yet. Back to Kings Docks at 10.30 no traffic anywhere like it was going thankfully.

Yeah, why did they stick the free coaches at the away end. Quite a bit trouble when we got out the ground. It was difficult to avoid the city fans.

Were still on the coach now..about 45 mins to go
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2037 on: Yesterday at 11:26:15 pm »
Got back to the dock at 10:45. Not too bad all things considered.

Just a bloody long way to go - if I go the final I'll have to bring some earphones! School boy error.
Online nickyd186

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2038 on: Today at 07:21:48 am »
Managed to get on the same bus back as had going down. Drivers were sound. Got back into Liverpool just after 9.30.
Just looked at booking trains down for the final but avanti haven't confirmed timetable for that weekend.

