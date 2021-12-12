« previous next »
andy07

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #2000 on: Today at 11:16:53 am
Well worth the early start, parked up near Wembley enjoying the sun.  Traffic already building up on the M1 after Milton Keynes.
nickyd186

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #2001 on: Today at 11:44:16 am
Just seen a video on twitter of Just 2 people on one of these fa organised coaches
PoetryInMotion96

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #2002 on: Today at 12:33:41 pm
Anyone at the Green Man? Is it Ramo like LC?
John_P

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #2003 on: Today at 12:56:20 pm
Coaches were fine, joined the queue which had just snaked out of the dock at about 7. 20am, on the coach just after 8am.


Quote from: nickyd186 on Today at 11:44:16 am
Just seen a video on twitter of Just 2 people on one of these fa organised coaches

Hardly surprising, imagine plenty booked them just in case. Also I'd think the club/fa would be mad to sell every available seat in case of breakdowns or people chancing their arm without a coach ticket getting on, especially as zero checks were being carried out.

The biggest complaint seems to be then having to pay for parking which seems bizarre as the free coach has likely saved them £100.
TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #2004 on: Today at 01:17:58 pm
Left North Wales at 7:30, was outside Wembley for 11:30, traffic was steady in places but nice to get down early, inside the ground they've covered their empty seats with a big city flag
Shanklygates

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #2005 on: Today at 01:26:24 pm
:D Very City
Shanklygates

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #2006 on: Today at 01:30:29 pm
They've prob had it made specially too
TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #2007 on: Today at 01:44:42 pm
Quote from: Shanklygates on Today at 01:30:29 pm
They've prob had it made specially too
it looks it too
red_Mark1980

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #2008 on: Today at 01:51:39 pm
Honestly they are the weirdest fan base. A collection of lads in jeans and jumpers ordering tomato salads and sourdough and people who'd not look out of place on a trip to the Trafford Centre
John C

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #2009 on: Today at 01:59:01 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 01:17:58 pm
inside the ground they've covered their empty seats with a big city flag
I must have missed something - didn't City sell out?
gazzalfc

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #2010 on: Today at 02:07:29 pm
What man city did with the 6000+ tickets they couldn't sell

https://twitter.com/gazzalfc09/status/1515315501743972353?t=bVeN3WIcnmpK6IYFa7sT3A&s=19
gazzalfc

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #2011 on: Today at 02:08:57 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 01:59:01 pm
I must have missed something - didn't City sell out?

Man city had 6000 tickets they didn't sell. Even when it went down to 'any 3 home games at any time' and any person could buy up to 4 tickets each
Barneylfc∗

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #2012 on: Today at 05:35:11 pm
On the lookout for a final ticket  :D
