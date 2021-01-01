« Reply #1920 on: Today at 12:36:36 pm »
I also forgot to tick the delivery box. They said they would post the tickets out the day after, almost 2 weeks ago. I havent received it yet.
i'm in exactly the same position - they told me they'd be posted when I spoke with them the next day. If they don't turn up tomorrow then i'll contact them again.
Logged
To the 96 that passed away at Hillsborough on that fatefull day. Now looking down with smiles so proud, you sing with us as we sing aloud. You held us, guide us, get us through, I know Istanbul was down to you. And though the future is unknown, one things for sure... You'll Never Walk Alone.