any overseas deliveries landed yet, got mine in the first monday sale and the clubs site saying posted last friday, had no text or email from dhl if they are using them as per euro aways post ?
cheers for any updates - ynwa
In the same position as you mate, havent heard anything either, presuming its DHL like euro aways, got what looks like a dodgy Royal Mail email in my junk folder which doesnt look legit so didnt click link on it.
Please post in here if you hear anything?
Or anyone else waiting on overseas.
Thanks.