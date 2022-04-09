Anyone in the city end, what block yous in? 521?



work in Manchester unfortunately 2 lads in the office support Abu Dhabi and have been saying all their idiots they call em guvnors!!!! have been buying tickets last week for their blocks 520 521 522 as theyve heard though twitter etc that some of our lot have bought tickets in these blocks been offered a few in these blocks from other people at work even off my boss who follows Bolton!! as Im after 2 for my sister and nephew but hoping can get 2 for them in our end just saying anyone in their end have your wits about you I just couldnt sit with these horrible bastards me and my lad will feel safe in 130 only passing this message on so people are aware in hindsight theyll be more empty seats than their fans!!!