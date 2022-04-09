« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Down

Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 92329 times)

Offline Austinkopite4eva

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 305
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1840 on: April 9, 2022, 11:15:36 am »
Quote from: 6 Euros on April  9, 2022, 09:33:28 am
Monday Ballot Ticket just arrived this morning.

Same
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,772
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1841 on: April 9, 2022, 12:05:00 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on April  9, 2022, 11:01:11 am
I wondered about that but couldnt see it as an option in the Ticket Fulfilment section. I know they offered Wembley collection for the LC final.

Meanwhile on Blueloon theyre fighting with each other. Some making the fair point that its pathetic that they cant sell out when there are tickets for £30 and free bus travel and members with no credits can get 4 each. Absolute fraud of a club.
train travel also much better from Manchester, but sure they've been to Wembley loads recently that's why they don't sell
Logged

Offline KaiNo7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1842 on: April 9, 2022, 12:15:48 pm »
Postie just delivered also 😊
Logged

Offline LFCStuart

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
  • YNWA
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1843 on: April 9, 2022, 12:27:33 pm »
Just got mine from Mondays ballot sale  :)
Logged

Online Red and White Klopp

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1844 on: April 9, 2022, 04:08:54 pm »
Quote from: LFCStuart on April  9, 2022, 12:27:33 pm
Just got mine from Mondays ballot sale  :)

Same, arrived today.

No signature needed as it was posted into a locked postbox.

Entry time slot on ticket 14:30 - 15:00.  Not sure how staggered these are and how early they begin, guess this is the last slot.
Logged

Offline James_1906

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1845 on: April 9, 2022, 08:04:34 pm »
Quote from: Red and White Klopp on April  9, 2022, 04:08:54 pm
Same, arrived today.

No signature needed as it was posted into a locked postbox.

Entry time slot on ticket 14:30 - 15:00.  Not sure how staggered these are and how early they begin, guess this is the last slot.
Entry time slots and completely irrelevant, waste of ink literally.
Logged

Online Red and White Klopp

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1846 on: April 9, 2022, 08:14:23 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on April  9, 2022, 08:04:34 pm
Entry time slots and completely irrelevant, waste of ink literally.

Agreed. Just wondered what the range is to gauge how early they are expecting people to enter from.

I am never in Anfield more than 30-40 mins before the start but I've only been to Wembley once...Barca 4-0. Seen Messi twice live and he lost by the same score each time ;D!
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,181
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1847 on: April 9, 2022, 11:46:45 pm »
Going to be thousands of empty seats at Wembley.  City have now put on sale tickets in the lower tier on the south side, whole blocks available and these are in addition to the level 5 tickets that havent gone on sale.  The FA handling of the semi goes from bad to worse.   
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 893
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1848 on: Yesterday at 12:53:45 am »
Quote from: andy07 on April  9, 2022, 11:46:45 pm
Going to be thousands of empty seats at Wembley.  City have now put on sale tickets in the lower tier on the south side, whole blocks available and these are in addition to the level 5 tickets that havent gone on sale.  The FA handling of the semi goes from bad to worse.

Yep, theyre never going to shift them. The level 5 ones are right next to us so the club should be pressing the FA to get City to release them. Absurd to have them empty when theyd be sold in 15 minutes to our members.
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,772
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1849 on: Yesterday at 01:35:25 am »
Quote from: andy07 on April  9, 2022, 11:46:45 pm
Going to be thousands of empty seats at Wembley.  City have now put on sale tickets in the lower tier on the south side, whole blocks available and these are in addition to the level 5 tickets that havent gone on sale.  The FA handling of the semi goes from bad to worse.
not the FAs fault City can't sell out
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,181
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1850 on: Yesterday at 09:58:24 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 01:35:25 am
not the FAs fault City can't sell out

Correct but The FA run the competition and should stipulate the order in which blocks are released to prevent this situation arising.  And also cut off times for sales after which tickets are made available to us. There will be countless Reds in with their fans adding potential disorder to the mix.   Any City fans who want to go have had plenty of time to buy their tickets.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,772
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1851 on: Yesterday at 12:22:42 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:58:24 am
Correct but The FA run the competition and should stipulate the order in which blocks are released to prevent this situation arising.  And also cut off times for sales after which tickets are made available to us. There will be countless Reds in with their fans adding potential disorder to the mix.   Any City fans who want to go have had plenty of time to buy their tickets.
agree there
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 893
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1852 on: Yesterday at 03:14:35 pm »


414 left which has barely moved in the last 24 hours. Next 300 in the waiting list are going to be sorted tomorrow if theyre prepared to pay £80.

Youd think Monday has to be the last day for City to return tickets. If the decision is in their hands then they wont release any and leave them empty because (a) it will make them feel at home to see banks of empty seats and (b) they dont need the money. However if that is the case it doesnt make sense why those 4 blocks have been held back from City fans in the first place, so Im hoping they do have to return them.
Logged

Offline Tjfruits

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 283
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1853 on: Yesterday at 03:34:18 pm »
Anyone in the city end, what block yous in? 521?
Logged

Offline Kls89

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 77
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1854 on: Yesterday at 07:24:32 pm »
Has anyone got a link to citys availability?
Logged

Offline Lfckingkenny

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1855 on: Today at 07:12:30 am »
Quote from: Tjfruits on Yesterday at 03:34:18 pm
Anyone in the city end, what block yous in? 521?
work in Manchester unfortunately 2 lads in the office support Abu Dhabi and have been saying all their idiots they call em guvnors!!!! have been buying tickets last week for their blocks 520 521 522 as theyve heard though twitter etc that some of our lot have bought tickets in these blocks been offered a few in these blocks from other people at work even off my boss who follows Bolton!! as Im after 2 for my sister and nephew but hoping can get 2 for them in our end just saying anyone in their end have your wits about you I just couldnt sit with these horrible bastards me and my lad will feel safe in 130 only passing this message on so people are aware in hindsight theyll be more empty seats than their fans!!!
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,522
  • JFT97
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1856 on: Today at 09:54:24 am »
Quote from: Kls89 on Yesterday at 07:24:32 pm
Has anyone got a link to citys availability?

Can't see how many are left, but just looked at the selling criteria for City's remaining tickets and it's embarrassing that they haven't sold out. 

Quote
Supporters that have previously attended three fixtures at the Etihad Stadium can purchase up to 4 tickets  Tuesday 5th April at 9am
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,335
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1857 on: Today at 10:38:32 am »
Ticket from the Monday sale has arrived today.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,202
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1858 on: Today at 10:43:58 am »
You only have to have been to 3 games at the Etihad in your life and you can buy 4 tickets?! :lmao
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Up
« previous next »
 