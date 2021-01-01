It says in the website notice for the free coaches being bookable that they have all been cancelled after the national express error and emails would be going out. I still havent received one though! Anyway after booking on the free coaches again I was gonna sell our ones with Big Green Coach as it was going later at 8.15am but theyve now changed it to 7.30am as well so I may just leave the free ones now especially with the club saying the free coaches are all unallocated. It just sounds like its gonna be chaos with 5,000 to get on them with all the ticket and I.D. checks, i mean what they gonna do have everyone form a long queue to get on them all going and coming back?? Whos gonna police all that and stop anyone from jumping on?
Be plenty who booked who dont show up too
I booked for 4 but thinking I'm now going to drive after my shitshow of a trip back from lisbon
6 hour delay, missed connection, rebooked at own cost for that flight to then be diverted, arrived back in Manchester 28 hours later, that was after the chaos of having to go Manchester at stupid oclock monday night to make it through security for an 8am flight (I needed to get train to airport, earliest Tuesday got me there 6am)
Cant be fucked with the idea of sitting on a coach all day to be honest espciecially if its warm