The FA Cup

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 03:05:26 pm
Got my 2 sorted in the lower at 2pm. Still a good few left, 546-551 and a few in and out in block 230
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 03:11:30 pm

200 left thereabouts
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 03:16:24 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 03:11:30 pm
200 left thereabouts
I'd expect a few extra returns after this sale too as they prob were holding off on a few.
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 03:23:50 pm
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 03:16:24 pm
I'd expect a few extra returns after this sale too as they prob were holding off on a few.

Citys sales have stalled. They have about 1400 left plus another 3-4k in the unreleased blocks next to us in level 5. Presumably the FA have given them a deadline by which time they have to release the blocks. Would be ridiculous to have thousands of empty seats.
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 03:30:27 pm
1400+ extras have been allocated to us
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 03:31:49 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:30:27 pm
1400+ extras have been allocated to us
?... where is that info?
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 03:34:47 pm
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 03:31:49 pm
?... where is that info?

LFC help on twitter wonder is it citys
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 03:37:52 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 03:34:47 pm
LFC help on twitter wonder is it citys


They are from the FA and NOT seats returned by City
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 03:52:32 pm
Any news on when you can pick the tickets up from Anfield?
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 03:55:39 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:37:52 pm

They are from the FA and NOT seats returned by City

Excellent news. If we get Citys unused blocks it may even drop to 2 credits
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 03:56:04 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:30:27 pm
1400+ extras have been allocated to us
To be sold through the club?
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 03:57:29 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 03:56:04 pm
To be sold through the club?

yes
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 03:59:02 pm
Mad this!
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 04:08:07 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:57:29 pm
yes

Any idea which sections?

Presumably they will be sold in the same way working through the waiting list.
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 04:16:50 pm
Just got the email made the cut by 50 on the wait list!
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 04:24:09 pm
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Today at 10:03:25 am
I wonder if anyone can help or let me know if they have had same problem.

Brother and wife got lucky in the ballot. He was travelling to Lisbon on Monday, so she purchased as lead booker for them both. Using my card - she lost hers and we just use my credit card when abroad. Did the usual, collect from ticket office, but she's just been told she cannot have time off for Benfica (H).

Will they let me or my brother collect? He's is on the booking confirmation. I'll have the payment card on me. All her ids, if needed. And we all share a very unfamiliar foreign surname, so obviously not purchasing for others.

Thanks in advance
So now, due to the ballot waiting list, I can potentially get my own but not theirs?!
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 04:27:34 pm
Got a coach ticket leaving from Aintree at 7.20 on the day of the game if anyone is interested
Paid £49.99 and am prepared to pay the £10 transfer fee

Leave Aintree Station - 7.30. Drop off Wembley Coach Park
Leave Wembley - 18.15 Drop off Aintree Station

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 04:33:26 pm
Waiting list 650 to 1605 on sale tomorrow
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 04:34:11 pm
Anyone had delivery / RM card from the Monday sale yet?
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 05:11:39 pm
Quote from: jonesygeez on Today at 02:32:08 pm
I just went on to see if they had coach tickets for a mate, he's at work, and i could get 2 easy...........

so surely everyone that wanted one got one given they went live 24 hours ago?

Probably because hundreds still assume their National Express booking from last week is still valid...I never got an email to say mine was cancelled. Thankfully I'm on Twitter and RAWK a lot so knew this and then booked the official one on LFC.

Will be shocking if people do turn up to Anfield as the coaches aren't even going from there (not sure why NE said they were on their site)
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 05:17:29 pm
Quote from: kopte4ever on Today at 04:34:11 pm
Anyone had delivery / RM card from the Monday sale yet?

Nothing yet
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 05:20:07 pm
How is the new waiting list sale not a guaranteed one? Thats really confused me
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 05:37:08 pm
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Today at 04:24:09 pm
So now, due to the ballot waiting list, I can potentially get my own but not theirs?!

My sister tried to collect our league cup final ones that I was the lead booker on as she works in town. She took my Id, proof of my address aswell as having hers but they wouldnt let her collect them even though the second ticket was in her name. They did say you could try the online chat to organise but its a nightmare getting through. They were really strict on it
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 06:15:07 pm
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 05:20:07 pm
How is the new waiting list sale not a guaranteed one? Thats really confused me

I think it's in case anyone from previous sales suddenly decides to buy.
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 06:24:41 pm
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Today at 03:52:32 pm
Any news on when you can pick the tickets up from Anfield?

Go to original selling details and click on 'Ticket Fulfilment' link.

I'm collecting tomorrow from sale on 31st, but collection for this week's sales is still 'tbc'
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 06:25:59 pm
Quote from: anfieldash on Today at 06:24:41 pm
Go to original selling details and click on 'Ticket Fulfilment' link.

I'm collecting tomorrow from sale on 31st, but collection for this week's sales is still 'tbc'
I'd hope they would update it tomorrow to allow ballot sale to collect from tomorrow just like the did with LC final
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 06:32:24 pm
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 06:25:59 pm
I'd hope they would update it tomorrow to allow ballot sale to collect from tomorrow just like the did with LC final

Picked up ours from the earlier sale today and there was a lad in front trying to pick up from the ballot sale.  Was told it would be in the next couple of days. 
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 06:44:54 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 06:32:24 pm
Picked up ours from the earlier sale today and there was a lad in front trying to pick up from the ballot sale.  Was told it would be in the next couple of days.
I'd just be suprise if they waited till monday when they have already made the cut off as 1pm Thursday, doesnt give people much time top plan if only 3 or 4 days
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 06:47:58 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:37:52 pm

They are from the FA and NOT seats returned by City
1400 of their own prawn sandwich brigade cant make it. Bless.
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 07:07:26 pm
If my mate was the lead Booker for the tickets an bought both mine an his for Wembley do we both have to go up to pick up the tickets or is it just him who needs too.
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 07:09:36 pm
Quote from: GeorgeB on Today at 07:07:26 pm
If my mate was the lead Booker for the tickets an bought both mine an his for Wembley do we both have to go up to pick up the tickets or is it just him who needs too.

Just him
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 07:10:32 pm
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 08:24:15 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:33:26 pm
Waiting list 650 to 1605 on sale tomorrow
Couldn't make it up.. I'm 1615... and have every single home game on membership since the membership scheme was launched.. typical
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 08:34:15 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 08:24:15 pm
Couldn't make it up.. I'm 1615... and have every single home game on membership since the membership scheme was launched.. typical

Not everyone will take one. Might still be a few left over
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 08:40:25 pm
What are the blick numbers City haven't sold? I know someone said but I can't find it now. Just wondering as then we'll be able to tell if any of these new 1500 ones are in that part.
I can't believe they'll leave them unsold, no matter what they do
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 08:46:00 pm
Quote from: Shanklygates on Today at 08:40:25 pm
What are the blick numbers City haven't sold? I know someone said but I can't find it now. Just wondering as then we'll be able to tell if any of these new 1500 ones are in that part.
I can't believe they'll leave them unsold, no matter what they do

The City blocks are 523 to 526 so they are definitely different. There are about 4000 in those blocks so would be massive for us if they were released.

There are also still 160 available from todays sale and likely more tomorrow as many wont want to pay £80 tomorrow to sit by the corner flag. Id say anyone down to 1900 will get sorted even without City returning any.
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 08:59:32 pm
Quote from: Mr.Savage on Today at 05:37:08 pm
My sister tried to collect our league cup final ones that I was the lead booker on as she works in town. She took my Id, proof of my address aswell as having hers but they wouldnt let her collect them even though the second ticket was in her name. They did say you could try the online chat to organise but its a nightmare getting through. They were really strict on it
So you ended up having to collect?
