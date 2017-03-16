200 left thereabouts
I'd expect a few extra returns after this sale too as they prob were holding off on a few.
1400+ extras have been allocated to us
?... where is that info?
LFC help on twitter wonder is it citys
They are from the FA and NOT seats returned by City
To be sold through the club?
yes
I wonder if anyone can help or let me know if they have had same problem.Brother and wife got lucky in the ballot. He was travelling to Lisbon on Monday, so she purchased as lead booker for them both. Using my card - she lost hers and we just use my credit card when abroad. Did the usual, collect from ticket office, but she's just been told she cannot have time off for Benfica (H).Will they let me or my brother collect? He's is on the booking confirmation. I'll have the payment card on me. All her ids, if needed. And we all share a very unfamiliar foreign surname, so obviously not purchasing for others.Thanks in advance
I just went on to see if they had coach tickets for a mate, he's at work, and i could get 2 easy...........so surely everyone that wanted one got one given they went live 24 hours ago?
Anyone had delivery / RM card from the Monday sale yet?
So now, due to the ballot waiting list, I can potentially get my own but not theirs?!
How is the new waiting list sale not a guaranteed one? Thats really confused me
Any news on when you can pick the tickets up from Anfield?
Go to original selling details and click on 'Ticket Fulfilment' link. I'm collecting tomorrow from sale on 31st, but collection for this week's sales is still 'tbc'
I'd hope they would update it tomorrow to allow ballot sale to collect from tomorrow just like the did with LC final
Picked up ours from the earlier sale today and there was a lad in front trying to pick up from the ballot sale. Was told it would be in the next couple of days.
If my mate was the lead Booker for the tickets an bought both mine an his for Wembley do we both have to go up to pick up the tickets or is it just him who needs too.
Just him
Waiting list 650 to 1605 on sale tomorrow
Couldn't make it up.. I'm 1615... and have every single home game on membership since the membership scheme was launched.. typical
What are the blick numbers City haven't sold? I know someone said but I can't find it now. Just wondering as then we'll be able to tell if any of these new 1500 ones are in that part. I can't believe they'll leave them unsold, no matter what they do
My sister tried to collect our league cup final ones that I was the lead booker on as she works in town. She took my Id, proof of my address aswell as having hers but they wouldnt let her collect them even though the second ticket was in her name. They did say you could try the online chat to organise but its a nightmare getting through. They were really strict on it
