Get back between 11 and 1am. No scheduled stops and no alcohol permitted on board 🤣



Surely the driver has to stop? Driving non-stop for four hours is not advised!



I imagine the 'no scheduled service station stops' thing will be just that - all stops will be at the driver's discretion and most usually like at least one stop on a long journey to London. Especially if they're changing driver. My dad's told me tales of drivers on away coaches swapping over literally on the motorway back in the day but I think that's banned now, if it wasn't at the time!'No alcohol' is printed on most operators tickets, including Barnes / Happy Al's etc, but I've never seen it stop fans on those coaches having a few cans so wouldn't be overly surprised if you find it's similar on the free coaches as well.