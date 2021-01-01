« previous next »
Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 85643 times)

Offline JohnRed

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1720 on: Yesterday at 02:14:03 pm »
Quote from: The WASP on Yesterday at 02:13:08 pm
Anyone get a free coach ticket then?

Yeah, 07:30am depart from Queens Wharf
Offline Vauxy head red

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1721 on: Yesterday at 02:14:32 pm »
I just did I didnt remember until 14:10 and I was 3600 odd in queue. Id have been livid had I missed out on one of them after already supposedly having one.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1722 on: Yesterday at 02:16:10 pm »
Me and my 2 mates got seats. Anyone know what time they plan on coming back? 7:30 is much better than the 8:30 we originally thought we had booked. Hopefully leaves on time and there's minimal disruption.

What's the deal with someone being passed a ticket for this who isn't a member? They'll surely just be allowed on board the coaches with their match ticket?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:21:37 pm by UntouchableLuis »
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline The WASP

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1723 on: Yesterday at 02:17:40 pm »
Get back between 11 and 1am. No scheduled stops and no alcohol permitted on board 🤣
Offline Vauxy head red

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1724 on: Yesterday at 02:22:30 pm »
Quote from: The WASP on Yesterday at 02:17:40 pm
Get back between 11 and 1am. No scheduled stops and no alcohol permitted on board 🤣

The world is full of fun police these days isnt it haha. Hopefully the no stop thing will get us there nice and early though.
Offline keano7

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1725 on: Yesterday at 02:27:49 pm »
Quote from: Vauxy head red on Yesterday at 02:22:30 pm
The world is full of fun police these days isnt it haha. Hopefully the no stop thing will get us there nice and early though.
Surely the driver has to stop? Driving non-stop for four hours is not advised!
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline G a r y

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1726 on: Yesterday at 02:29:04 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 02:27:49 pm
Surely the driver has to stop? Driving non-stop for four hours is not advised!
Two drivers? Pull over and swap or one down and one up
Offline deanloco9

« Reply #1727 on: Yesterday at 02:31:02 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 02:27:49 pm
Surely the driver has to stop? Driving non-stop for four hours is not advised!

They'll likely throw in a service station stop as either the driver needs a break or a fan is feeling unwell and needs fresh air, 

The 11pm-1am return time is likely because you could be waiting about two/three hours getting out of a car park at Wembley if you're really unlucky
Online ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1728 on: Yesterday at 02:32:40 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 02:31:02 pm
They'll likely throw in a service station stop as either the driver needs a break or a fan is feeling unwell and needs fresh air, 

The 11pm-1am return time is likely because you could be waiting about two/three hours getting out of a car park at Wembley if you're really unlucky

Yeah definitely, Ive been on the coach before. Took forever getting out the car park but its free travel so cant complain. 7:30 departure is great too although wouldve personally preferred from anfield
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

« Reply #1729 on: Yesterday at 02:34:42 pm »
Still not had a cancellation email from NE...

Ah well covered myself.  Anyone suggest a good a secure carpark?
Online ScubaSteve

« Reply #1730 on: Yesterday at 02:53:36 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 02:34:42 pm
Still not had a cancellation email from NE...

Ah well covered myself.  Anyone suggest a good a secure carpark?

Yeah were faced with a £60 full days parking charge now haha

Theres a multi story next door to the arena isnt there?
Offline Vladi Legend

« Reply #1731 on: Yesterday at 03:01:13 pm »
Quote from: The WASP on Yesterday at 02:17:40 pm
Get back between 11 and 1am. No scheduled stops and no alcohol permitted on board 🤣
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 02:27:49 pm
Surely the driver has to stop? Driving non-stop for four hours is not advised!

I imagine the 'no scheduled service station stops' thing will be just that - all stops will be at the driver's discretion and most usually like at least one stop on a long journey to London. Especially if they're changing driver. My dad's told me tales of drivers on away coaches swapping over literally on the motorway back in the day but I think that's banned now, if it wasn't at the time!

'No alcohol' is printed on most operators tickets, including Barnes / Happy Al's etc, but I've never seen it stop fans on those coaches having a few cans so wouldn't be overly surprised if you find it's similar on the free coaches as well.
Ya we have been talking in the half time, we need to do something, we need to change things and maybe if we score then it will be different and we scored and it was different.  - Rafael Benitez Ataturk Stadium Istanbul 26 May 2005

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

« Reply #1732 on: Yesterday at 03:06:26 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 02:53:36 pm
Yeah were faced with a £60 full days parking charge now haha

Theres a multi story next door to the arena isnt there?

Didn't seem to have a price, but Q&A someone said £15 all day, there is one over the road for £10 but looks quite open.
Offline James_1906

« Reply #1733 on: Yesterday at 03:11:00 pm »
Email came through, 1021 tickets for waiting list!!
Offline Lfcameron7

« Reply #1734 on: Yesterday at 03:17:20 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Yesterday at 03:11:00 pm
Email came through, 1021 tickets for waiting list!!

Not bad
Offline G a r y

« Reply #1735 on: Yesterday at 03:18:16 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Yesterday at 03:11:00 pm
Email came through, 1021 tickets for waiting list!!
Any ideas what position that corresponds to?
Offline SingFongFC

« Reply #1736 on: Yesterday at 03:23:48 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Yesterday at 03:18:16 pm
Any ideas what position that corresponds to?

Up to 649
Offline Istanbul5Star

« Reply #1737 on: Yesterday at 03:28:09 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 02:16:10 pm
What's the deal with someone being passed a ticket for this who isn't a member? They'll surely just be allowed on board the coaches with their match ticket?

Wondering the same, one of the lads I've got tickets for are not the designated member... been all the FA cup games using the correct ticket transfer method so was never gonna not going to buy the tickets for him even though the club wasn't allowing transfers for this game.

Surely a valid coach ticket and valid match ticket will be accepted?
Offline The WASP

« Reply #1738 on: Yesterday at 04:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Istanbul5Star on Yesterday at 03:28:09 pm
Wondering the same, one of the lads I've got tickets for are not the designated member... been all the FA cup games using the correct ticket transfer method so was never gonna not going to buy the tickets for him even though the club wasn't allowing transfers for this game.

Surely a valid coach ticket and valid match ticket will be accepted?

Absolutely got one the exact same.
Offline nickyd186

« Reply #1739 on: Yesterday at 04:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Istanbul5Star on Yesterday at 03:28:09 pm
Wondering the same, one of the lads I've got tickets for are not the designated member... been all the FA cup games using the correct ticket transfer method so was never gonna not going to buy the tickets for him even though the club wasn't allowing transfers for this game.

Surely a valid coach ticket and valid match ticket will be accepted?

Think there's gonna be loads in the same situation.
What we achieve in life, echos in eternity

Offline JohnRed

« Reply #1740 on: Yesterday at 04:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Istanbul5Star on Yesterday at 03:28:09 pm
Wondering the same, one of the lads I've got tickets for are not the designated member... been all the FA cup games using the correct ticket transfer method so was never gonna not going to buy the tickets for him even though the club wasn't allowing transfers for this game.

Surely a valid coach ticket and valid match ticket will be accepted?

Can't see them checking ID, match and coach ticket will be fine IMO
Online Songs to Sing

« Reply #1741 on: Yesterday at 09:21:01 pm »
Have people selected their seats? Does anyone know if section 140 is lfc?
-Rafael Benitez 03/06/2010: "Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone." No, thank you, you wondeful, humble, gracious man. You fought for us for years and won't be forgotten.-
The 5th Benitle

« Reply #1742 on: Yesterday at 09:38:50 pm »
Quote from: Songs to Sing on Yesterday at 09:21:01 pm
Have people selected their seats? Does anyone know if section 140 is lfc?
140 is our end, yes
Online Songs to Sing

« Reply #1743 on: Today at 06:19:09 am »
-Rafael Benitez 03/06/2010: "Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone." No, thank you, you wondeful, humble, gracious man. You fought for us for years and won't be forgotten.-
The 5th Benitle

« Reply #1744 on: Today at 07:02:11 am »
On the site it says tickets are non-transferable. Is this strictly adhered to? Seems no one takes note of that
-Rafael Benitez 03/06/2010: "Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone." No, thank you, you wondeful, humble, gracious man. You fought for us for years and won't be forgotten.-
The 5th Benitle
