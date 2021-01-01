Bit embarrassing for The FA to have blocks of empty seats for a showcase semi particularly after the criticism they have already had. More likely City will open them all up and sell what they can.



I think the issue is everyone knows city cant sell out wembley so will probably just travel as the reason. I remember the community shield they didnt sell that out. I also remember going to the fa cup final vs Wigan (cousin worked for FA so had free tickets) and they didnt even sell that out. At least a block of seats free.They'll just use those reason and they wont give to us.