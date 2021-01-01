« previous next »
Got the delivery card from Royal Mail waiting when I got home, to collect from the sorting office.
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 05:05:16 pm
https://twitter.com/nxcare/status/1511349136611758091?s=21&t=-HwuwVcSRF6XFc-X-OrJPA

It was to an individual rather than to the masses ha

I predict they will message after the sale tomorrow  ;)  And chaos will still happen.
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 05:31:50 pm
I predict they will message after the sale tomorrow  ;)  And chaos will still happen.

Probably.

There's only really 2 options

National Express honour everyone who's booked and LFC will probably only have around 500 seats at best tomorrow to sell or National Express say everyone who's booked already is invalid. Feel like the latter is pretty tricky now though.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 05:58:41 pm
Probably.

There's only really 2 options

National Express honour everyone who's booked and LFC will probably only have around 500 seats at best tomorrow to sell or National Express say everyone who's booked already is invalid. Feel like the latter is pretty tricky now though.
club strictly said buses were for those with tickets which is fair, literally anyone looking a free ride to London could've booked one
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 05:58:41 pm
Probably.

There's only really 2 options

National Express honour everyone who's booked and LFC will probably only have around 500 seats at best tomorrow to sell or National Express say everyone who's booked already is invalid. Feel like the latter is pretty tricky now though.

3rd option could be that they honour bookings for those that can prove they have a ticket. Not sure how they will do that though.
Personally think it's quite harsh if you've booked a seat on NE without a ticket for the game, knowing that these are one of the only mode of transport for fans going that day. I can't imagine many did that but you just don't know.
The saga has endedand a new one begins!
My mate just got an email to confirm the coach tickets booked have now been cancelled.
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 06:21:46 pm
The saga has endedand a new one begins!
My mate just got an email to confirm the coach tickets booked have now been cancelled.

 :butt :butt :butt one massive fuck after another

Only bought in the Sale monday as I had sorted travel.
Comical seeing how people have been querying the coach sales with both LFC and national express since the coaches randomly appeared to be booked.

The club really needs to publicise this or the Saturday morning could be chaos with people who no longer have a valid booking turning up non the wiser.
Absolutely ridiculous.

Wonder how many are scrapping tomorrow at 2 pm then?
When will we be able to collect the tickets?
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 04:39:33 pm
Can't see that mate where is it?

It was on an emailit says, the services were uploaded into our live booking system which means this service was incorrectly available for bookings
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 06:21:46 pm
The saga has endedand a new one begins!
My mate just got an email to confirm the coach tickets booked have now been cancelled.

I think this was all they could do tbf, rather know now than turn up on the saturday.  Everyone has email these days so only ones who should turn up are the offical ones - a poor sitch but they've done the right thing IMO
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 06:49:11 pm
When will we be able to collect the tickets?

They should update this page at some point with dates

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/emirates-fa-cup-semi-final-21-22/ticket-fulfilment
Quote from: jonesygeez on Yesterday at 10:20:31 pm
I think this was all they could do tbf, rather know now than turn up on the saturday.  Everyone has email these days so only ones who should turn up are the offical ones - a poor sitch but they've done the right thing IMO

Me and my mates haven't recieced this email yet from NE. Don't think many have to be honest. Odd.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 10:22:32 pm
Me and my mates haven't recieced this email yet from NE. Don't think many have to be honest. Odd.

https://twitter.com/nxcare/status/1511443721266606080?s=21&t=EUm6nsIAMzJOWWkGVq8bkw

Got a feeling some people are going to receive this information a little too late. Definitely go for coach tix tomorrow
Anyone know if the free coach is just from the ground or are there various pick ups?
Quote from: Vladi Legend on Today at 04:22:42 am
Anyone know if the free coach is just from the ground or are there various pick ups?
Will be from Arkles lane almost definitely Id imagine.
Quote from: Vladi Legend on Today at 04:22:42 am
Anyone know if the free coach is just from the ground or are there various pick ups?

Can't wait for this part coming back

"HEY MATE CAN YOU STOP AT THE ROCKET PLS"

"Sorry mate I can't"
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 10:49:36 pm
https://twitter.com/nxcare/status/1511443721266606080?s=21&t=EUm6nsIAMzJOWWkGVq8bkw

Got a feeling some people are going to receive this information a little too late. Definitely go for coach tix tomorrow

I havent had an email either. Some people are going to be proper fucked here. I dont have social media so Id never have known if it wasnt for this forum.

Where are they on sale today? The club or NE?
The club are fuming with FA and National Express, they have completely F'd this up and are STILL haggling over how this will work.

I fully expect this to be pushed back to tomorrow and a club statement.

oh and it will likely be a city centre pick up and drop off
Collection date:
Wednesday March 30 - Friday April 1

From 10am Wednesday April 6

Monday April 4 - Wednesday April 6

TBC

 
What can you do if the lead booker can't make it?

How many tickets were left for the waiting list and what do people think of the chances we could get some of the tickets held back by City?
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 10:09:35 am
Collection date:
Wednesday March 30 - Friday April 1

From 10am Wednesday April 6

Monday April 4 - Wednesday April 6

TBC

 
What can you do if the lead booker can't make it?


Tickets can only be collected by the supporter who has made the booking, there will be no exceptions.

Supporters will be required to produce the following forms of identification:

Payment card used to purchase the ticket(s)   

AND either of the following:

Valid Photocard Driver's Licence

or

Valid Passport plus proof of address, e.g. a utility bill dated within the last 6 months
When would we find out if city are sending tickets back? Surely they cant just leave blocks empty
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 10:49:18 am
When would we find out if city are sending tickets back? Surely they cant just leave blocks empty

I have a funny feeling they wont give those tickets to us.

City probably dont want there to be more LFC fans than city fans and the police probably dont want it either. I think they'll just taper those blocks off.
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 10:52:52 am
I have a funny feeling they wont give those tickets to us.

City probably dont want there to be more LFC fans than city fans and the police probably dont want it either. I think they'll just taper those blocks off.

Bit embarrassing for The FA to have blocks of empty seats for a showcase semi particularly after the criticism they have already had.  More likely City will open them all up and sell what they can.
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 10:05:50 am
The club are fuming with FA and National Express, they have completely F'd this up and are STILL haggling over how this will work.

I fully expect this to be pushed back to tomorrow and a club statement.

oh and it will likely be a city centre pick up and drop off

No matter what happens when its booked again I cant see there being anything but the same ticket and QR codes being generated from the national express website. Total shitshow!
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 11:08:30 am
Bit embarrassing for The FA to have blocks of empty seats for a showcase semi particularly after the criticism they have already had.  More likely City will open them all up and sell what they can.

City may give it to local schoolkids etc for PR but forgetting the fact they wont be able to travel to Wembley and use that as an excuse for the empty seats.
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 11:08:30 am
Bit embarrassing for The FA to have blocks of empty seats for a showcase semi particularly after the criticism they have already had.  More likely City will open them all up and sell what they can.

I think the issue is everyone knows city cant sell out wembley so will probably just travel as the reason. I remember the community shield they didnt sell that out. I also remember going to the fa cup final vs Wigan (cousin worked for FA so had free tickets) and they didnt even sell that out. At least a block of seats free.

They'll just use those reason and they wont give to us.
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 10:52:52 am
I have a funny feeling they wont give those tickets to us.

City probably dont want there to be more LFC fans than city fans and the police probably dont want it either. I think they'll just taper those blocks off.
Seeing that block 520 online makes me laugh ahaha surely all the reds would just move to the empty blocks if there not getting sold.
"Please note all tickets must be collected by Thursday 14th April 1pm"

We should get the collection date for the successful ballot tickets soon then, surely. Maybe a collection from Monday?
Quote from: Red and White Klopp on Yesterday at 04:39:58 pm
Hopefully not, but I can seen this semi ending up in a terrible mess...

Fans trying to get on coaches that are not booked (but have been through NE)
Travel chaos on the drive with Bank Holiday traffic and one incident causing mayhem
Man City fans not taking their allocation so empty blocks
Man City fans selling spare tickets to touts leading to many reds in wrong areas
Bad stewarding
Late kick off
Missing planned times after the match for the journey back

It is going to be a nightmare/fun experience ;D!

And the FA will find a way to blame us.
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 11:25:44 am
No matter what happens when its booked again I cant see there being anything but the same ticket and QR codes being generated from the national express website. Total shitshow!

Surely you have to put your member number in today though to prove you have the match ticket?

I still haven't had an email from NE saying my original booking was invalid. Absolutely ridiculous.
