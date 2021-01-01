« previous next »
Got the delivery card from Royal Mail waiting when I got home, to collect from the sorting office.
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 05:05:16 pm
https://twitter.com/nxcare/status/1511349136611758091?s=21&t=-HwuwVcSRF6XFc-X-OrJPA

It was to an individual rather than to the masses ha

I predict they will message after the sale tomorrow  ;)  And chaos will still happen.
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 05:31:50 pm
I predict they will message after the sale tomorrow  ;)  And chaos will still happen.

Probably.

There's only really 2 options

National Express honour everyone who's booked and LFC will probably only have around 500 seats at best tomorrow to sell or National Express say everyone who's booked already is invalid. Feel like the latter is pretty tricky now though.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:58:41 pm
Probably.

There's only really 2 options

National Express honour everyone who's booked and LFC will probably only have around 500 seats at best tomorrow to sell or National Express say everyone who's booked already is invalid. Feel like the latter is pretty tricky now though.
club strictly said buses were for those with tickets which is fair, literally anyone looking a free ride to London could've booked one
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:58:41 pm
Probably.

There's only really 2 options

National Express honour everyone who's booked and LFC will probably only have around 500 seats at best tomorrow to sell or National Express say everyone who's booked already is invalid. Feel like the latter is pretty tricky now though.

3rd option could be that they honour bookings for those that can prove they have a ticket. Not sure how they will do that though.
Personally think it's quite harsh if you've booked a seat on NE without a ticket for the game, knowing that these are one of the only mode of transport for fans going that day. I can't imagine many did that but you just don't know.
The saga has endedand a new one begins!
My mate just got an email to confirm the coach tickets booked have now been cancelled.
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 06:21:46 pm
The saga has endedand a new one begins!
My mate just got an email to confirm the coach tickets booked have now been cancelled.

 :butt :butt :butt one massive fuck after another

Only bought in the Sale monday as I had sorted travel.
Comical seeing how people have been querying the coach sales with both LFC and national express since the coaches randomly appeared to be booked.

The club really needs to publicise this or the Saturday morning could be chaos with people who no longer have a valid booking turning up non the wiser.
