Can't see that mate where is it?
https://twitter.com/nxcare/status/1511349136611758091?s=21&t=-HwuwVcSRF6XFc-X-OrJPAIt was to an individual rather than to the masses ha
I predict they will message after the sale tomorrow And chaos will still happen.
Probably. There's only really 2 optionsNational Express honour everyone who's booked and LFC will probably only have around 500 seats at best tomorrow to sell or National Express say everyone who's booked already is invalid. Feel like the latter is pretty tricky now though.
The saga has ended
and a new one begins! My mate just got an email to confirm the coach tickets booked have now been cancelled.
Page created in 0.131 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.56]