The FA Cup

claresy2005

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1600 on: Today at 10:38:11 am
Those saying they forgot to ticket collect or post, check your c
Booking confirmation email to see what its defaulted to
Austinkopite4eva

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1601 on: Today at 10:42:15 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 10:37:12 am
Wouldnt accept my saved card either, though I assumed that was due to me having moved in the last couple of weeks and it not being the same billing address as my bank anymore. Had to update it anyway for my renewal, but just a ballache.

Didn't even give me option to use saved card today... Also Benfica ACS failed (First time) but when I sorted tickets individually using same card all went through fine.
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1602 on: Today at 10:49:04 am
Quote from: Austinkopite4eva on Today at 10:34:06 am
U reckon 5K left at the minute ? Would be good if i could get another ticket from membership on the wait list..

There only seems to be a handful of tickets left in most blocks upper, a few odd ones popping up in the lower.
CornerTakenQuickly

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1603 on: Today at 10:50:33 am
Currently 2399 tickets left- still going down.
timmit

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1604 on: Today at 10:57:06 am
Quote from: Austinkopite4eva on Today at 10:34:06 am
U reckon 5K left at the minute ? Would be good if i could get another ticket from membership on the wait list..

Nowhere near that. Deffo close to a couple of thousand though?
timmit

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1605 on: Today at 10:58:15 am
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 10:49:04 am
There only seems to be a handful of tickets left in most blocks upper, a few odd ones popping up in the lower.

Theres way more than a handful.

Unless everyones leaving it late then hopefully a lot on the waiting list will get sorted
Austinkopite4eva

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1606 on: Today at 11:16:06 am
Quote from: timmit on Today at 10:57:06 am
Nowhere near that. Deffo close to a couple of thousand though?

3113 on the list so no chance really. Anyone know anymore about these blocks being held back by City ?
Kls89

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1607 on: Today at 11:25:39 am
Quote from: Austinkopite4eva on Today at 11:16:06 am
3113 on the list so no chance really. Anyone know anymore about these blocks being held back by City ?

I heard 3,500 sent back but not seen anything official. Im 2500 on the list so holding off cancelling hotel and parking just incase
timmit

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1608 on: Today at 11:37:03 am
Quote from: Kls89 on Today at 11:25:39 am
I heard 3,500 sent back but not seen anything official. Im 2500 on the list so holding off cancelling hotel and parking just incase

No harm in hanging on for a bit. There may also be a lot on the waiting list that arent gonna buy either.
jonesygeez

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1609 on: Today at 11:51:16 am
Fair few left, cant see many more going on now and buying IMO - some lad on here knew a way of working out the exact amount but i'd say at least first 1000 sorted on wait
