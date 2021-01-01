« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Down

Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 73758 times)

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,070
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1480 on: Today at 09:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Kls89 on Today at 09:20:13 pm
No chance with one credit mate, theres 5300 on 3+ on the waiting list
Ah well. At least those whove missed out so far could get sorted hopefully
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,139
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1481 on: Today at 09:34:41 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 09:10:15 pm
Free coaches ok the national express website now, get on it if you need.

Not showing for me, is there a link?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,168
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1482 on: Today at 09:36:54 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 08:21:18 pm
Only problem with general sale is a good few reds will pick a ticket up plus doesnt get much better for neutrals.

A lot of the extra tickets being bought now will end up with Reds, either touted or passed on through a mate.  Would seem logical for City to return the 7.5k tickets not put on sale and at least everyone who entered the ballot will get sorted and likely drop to 2 or even 1 match.
 
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline James_1906

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1483 on: Today at 09:37:34 pm »
Logged

Offline James_1906

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 09:39:23 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 09:37:34 pm
https://book.nationalexpress.com/coach/#/choose-journey
That link Donets seem to actually take you to the right page. The way I did it first was do Liverpool bus stop to Wembley on the 16th then they would all come sold out then press modify and anfield then came up
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,702
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 09:55:27 pm »
Logged

Online Vauxy head red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1486 on: Today at 10:04:15 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 09:55:27 pm
Anyone booked this?

Is it just a single you book?

No you book a return as well. You highlight it somehow then it goes green and you can check out then.

SOS coaches leaving at 5/5:30.  This 8:30! Reckon its cutting it fine with the bank holiday traffic and if theres any accidents?
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,702
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1487 on: Today at 10:10:18 pm »
Quote from: Vauxy head red on Today at 10:04:15 pm
No you book a return as well. You highlight it somehow then it goes green and you can check out then.

SOS coaches leaving at 5/5:30.  This 8:30! Reckon its cutting it fine with the bank holiday traffic and if theres any accidents?

Yeah no idea whats happened. You cant book a return coach now
Logged

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,544
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1488 on: Today at 10:20:18 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 10:10:18 pm
Yeah no idea whats happened. You cant book a return coach now
You can but its a more roundabout way of doing it.

Can you book for more than 1 person? Can only put the lead booker details in up to the payment page.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,755
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1489 on: Today at 10:27:44 pm »
Quote from: Vauxy head red on Today at 10:04:15 pm
No you book a return as well. You highlight it somehow then it goes green and you can check out then.

SOS coaches leaving at 5/5:30.  This 8:30! Reckon its cutting it fine with the bank holiday traffic and if theres any accidents?
football travel limited are 6, hopefully all get there in time
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,702
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1490 on: Today at 10:29:58 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 10:20:18 pm
You can but its a more roundabout way of doing it.

Can you book for more than 1 person? Can only put the lead booker details in up to the payment page.

Yeah you can book for 2 now but you just enter the lead persons name.

Not sure why this hasnt been announced by anyone yet. Or it has and Ive not seen it

Traffic is gonna be a nightmare
Logged

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,544
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1491 on: Today at 10:33:38 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 10:29:58 pm
Yeah you can book for 2 now but you just enter the lead persons name.

Not sure why this hasnt been announced by anyone yet. Or it has and Ive not seen it

Traffic is gonna be a nightmare
Just booked it. Feels so odd not having to put any debit / credit card details in!

I think theyve added an extra 40 mins onto the journey there to reflect likely traffic issues as it doesnt take 5 hours and its only 4 hours 20 on the way back.

Obviously lot of people are going to be weighing up free travel vs being longer there to have a few drinks.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,702
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1492 on: Today at 10:38:59 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 10:33:38 pm
Just booked it. Feels so odd not having to put any debit / credit card details in!

I think theyve added an extra 40 mins onto the journey there to reflect likely traffic issues as it doesnt take 5 hours and its only 4 hours 20 on the way back.

Obviously lot of people are going to be weighing up free travel vs being longer there to have a few drinks.

Im a bit confused that no announcement has been made about it.

My mate just booked us on too. He had to enter card details though as they took £1 out of his account.
Logged

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,544
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1493 on: Today at 10:41:40 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 10:38:59 pm
Im a bit confused that no announcement has been made about it.

My mate just booked us on too. He had to enter card details though as they took £1 out of his account.
Must be 20 coaches per 1 min slot. As you say, nothing mentioned on social media channels by the club or national express but nothing lost if you dont provide card details. Im sure they said that only people with tickets could get seats though?
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,702
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1494 on: Today at 10:44:05 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 10:41:40 pm
Must be 20 coaches per 1 min slot. As you say, nothing mentioned on social media channels by the club or national express but nothing lost if you dont provide card details. Im sure they said that only people with tickets could get seats though?

Im predicting the club will make an announcement about these coaches tomorrow. Lets hope so anyway

Plus national express are the official partner
Logged

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,544
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1495 on: Today at 10:46:42 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 10:44:05 pm
Im predicting the club will make an announcement about these coaches tomorrow. Lets hope so anyway
Yeah well see but its odd that they didnt announce it this afternoon after the ballot results. City have done theres alongside their ticket sales which I think is the right thing to do. Realistically, someone who doesnt have a ticket or wanted a free journey to London could jump on any of those coaches if they wanted to.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Up
« previous next »
 