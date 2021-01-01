Liverpool FC can confirm that qualifying supporters who registered for the Emirates FA Cup semi-final ticket ballot have an 82 per cent chance of being successful.



Since the ballot opened on Monday March 28, 29,884 qualifying supporters registered to be in with a chance of securing a ticket for the match against Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday April 16.



The ballot is managed independently, with each booking having an equal chance of being selected.



Fans will be notified of the outcome of the ballot later on Friday, with successful supporters then able to purchase their tickets from Monday April 4.



The club received a full allocation of 34,090 tickets for this all-ticket fixture.



The breakdown of LFCs full ticket allocation is:



General supporter allocation: 77 per cent

Contractual supporter allocation; to include seasonal hospitality members and priority rights holders: 16 per cent

Matchday officials/first-team players/media: 6 per cent

Commercial partners  contractual obligations: 1 per cent

To ensure the safety and security of fans, the club urges supporters who do not have a ticket not to travel to London.

