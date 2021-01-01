« previous next »
Topic: The FA Cup

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1440 on: Today at 04:18:40 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 04:09:58 pm
125 per team

oh mad, not too bad in the grand scheme of things. i'm sorted now but was tempted to see if i could transfer some amex points in time.
YNWA.

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1441 on: Today at 04:40:35 pm
Liverpool FC can confirm that qualifying supporters who registered for the Emirates FA Cup semi-final ticket ballot have an 82 per cent chance of being successful.

Since the ballot opened on Monday March 28, 29,884 qualifying supporters registered to be in with a chance of securing a ticket for the match against Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday April 16.

The ballot is managed independently, with each booking having an equal chance of being selected.

Fans will be notified of the outcome of the ballot later on Friday, with successful supporters then able to purchase their tickets from Monday April 4.

The club received a full allocation of 34,090 tickets for this all-ticket fixture.

The breakdown of LFCs full ticket allocation is:

General supporter allocation: 77 per cent
Contractual supporter allocation; to include seasonal hospitality members and priority rights holders: 16 per cent
Matchday officials/first-team players/media: 6 per cent
Commercial partners  contractual obligations: 1 per cent
To ensure the safety and security of fans, the club urges supporters who do not have a ticket not to travel to London.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1442 on: Today at 04:40:54 pm
Great to be within the 18% 😍
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1443 on: Today at 04:42:18 pm
5,379 unsuccessful?? 🤯
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1444 on: Today at 04:42:59 pm
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 04:40:35 pm
To ensure the safety and security of fans, the club urges supporters who do not have a ticket not to travel to London.

F*****g hell would they even get there at this rate?
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1445 on: Today at 04:46:51 pm
5,379 unsuccessful WTF? What's happened here then  :o :o
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1446 on: Today at 04:47:50 pm
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 04:40:54 pm
Great to be within the 18% 😍

Same. Makes it even worse to miss out when the chances were quite high
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1447 on: Today at 04:50:39 pm
When do you think theyll announce the coaches? Dont wanna making travel arrangements too late. A free coach is too tempting
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1448 on: Today at 04:51:12 pm
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 04:47:50 pm
Same. Makes it even worse to miss out when the chances were quite high
Exactly, but Im unlucky but lucky, less than 90 on the waiting list.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1449 on: Today at 04:51:42 pm
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Today at 03:27:16 pm
Big Green Coach. thought it best to get it done as early as possible.

Weve just booked our 3 successful (out of 4) with these £40 each, 8.15am from city centre, wasnt chancing waiting for the free coaches.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1450 on: Today at 04:53:06 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 04:50:39 pm
When do you think theyll announce the coaches? Dont wanna making travel arrangements too late. A free coach is too tempting
I have played my cards perfectly somehow, booked and paid for 2 coach seats on Monday, thought shit when it was 100 free coaches each not 50 but I ended up being unsuccessful but very low waiting number so no chance Id have gotten on a free one if I wanted too.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1451 on: Today at 04:54:43 pm
I'm really struggling to understand where they plan on parking 100 extra coaches when Wembley is already built up
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1452 on: Today at 04:58:25 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 04:54:43 pm
I'm really struggling to understand where they plan on parking 100 extra coaches when Wembley is already built up
Not really our issue as long as they manage to get there!
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1453 on: Today at 05:05:43 pm
Sound here but absolutely did not expect that take up, 29,000+ must be nearly everyone, waiting list will go deeper, any update on City sales?
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1454 on: Today at 05:09:59 pm
Nobodys bought them yet so who knows how many will not.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1455 on: Today at 05:17:05 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 05:09:59 pm
Nobodys bought them yet so who knows how many will not.
well naturally will be less than final, plus more returns too
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1456 on: Today at 05:30:55 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 04:54:43 pm
I'm really struggling to understand where they plan on parking 100 extra coaches when Wembley is already built up
'Ah, breaker one-nine, this here's the Rubber Duck. You gotta copy on me, Pig Pen, c'mon? Ah, yeah, 10-4, Pig Pen, fer shure, fer shure. By golly, it's clean clear to Flag Town, c'mon. Yeah, that's a big 10-4 there, Pig Pen, yeah, we definitely got the front door, good buddy. Mercy sakes alive, looks like we got us a convoy....'
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1457 on: Today at 05:34:13 pm
Any spares....?
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1458 on: Today at 05:43:07 pm

Seems that despite all the threats of not going, most have registered anyway. Even if they dont go theyll likely buy and pass on.

Maybe City will release some but they are now allowing their members to buy up to 4 each! Most of that will go to touts rather than getting released back to the FA to sell to us.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1459 on: Today at 06:28:27 pm
Missed out on the League cup final, how quickly did the lower tier sell out? Looking to get a pair down there
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1460 on: Today at 06:30:17 pm
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Today at 06:28:27 pm
Missed out on the League cup final, how quickly did the lower tier sell out? Looking to get a pair down there

will sell out quickly, I will be trying for lower tier just better than the upper tier (as long as you are not first few rows).
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1461 on: Today at 06:40:37 pm
Stupid question but do we have the end in the shade or the sun?
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1462 on: Today at 06:41:32 pm
Same as LCF
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1463 on: Today at 06:43:25 pm
Quote from: Shanklygates on Today at 06:41:32 pm
Same as LCF

Nice one. I was unsuccessful in the ballot mate.ha. I had no problems watching the game from my sofa  ;D
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1464 on: Today at 06:43:49 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 06:40:37 pm
Stupid question but do we have the end in the shade or the sun?

Shade? I think
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1465 on: Today at 06:45:08 pm
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 04:40:35 pm
Liverpool FC can confirm that qualifying supporters who registered for the Emirates FA Cup semi-final ticket ballot have an 82 per cent chance of being successful.

Since the ballot opened on Monday March 28, 29,884 qualifying supporters registered to be in with a chance of securing a ticket for the match against Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday April 16.

The ballot is managed independently, with each booking having an equal chance of being selected.

Fans will be notified of the outcome of the ballot later on Friday, with successful supporters then able to purchase their tickets from Monday April 4.

The club received a full allocation of 34,090 tickets for this all-ticket fixture.

The breakdown of LFCs full ticket allocation is:

General supporter allocation: 77 per cent
Contractual supporter allocation; to include seasonal hospitality members and priority rights holders: 16 per cent
Matchday officials/first-team players/media: 6 per cent
Commercial partners  contractual obligations: 1 per cent
To ensure the safety and security of fans, the club urges supporters who do not have a ticket not to travel to London.

Gotta say.... My maths wasn't far off at all
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1466 on: Today at 06:52:00 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 06:45:08 pm
Gotta say.... My maths wasn't far off at all

What do you predict that the waiting list will go up to?
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1467 on: Today at 07:44:35 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 06:43:49 pm
Shade? I think

I think youre right.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1468 on: Today at 08:04:44 pm
Unsuccessful and 2128. Cant see it dropping down to that
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1469 on: Today at 08:10:05 pm
City tickets have gone down to all members and they're allowed to buy up to 4 tickets each as of 1pm today

They have 3.9k left AND around 7.5k being held back so over 11k left in total, will definitely go to general sale but can't imagine there will be many more people that want to go and aren't already boxed


Could be quite a lot of returns  ;D ;D ;D
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1470 on: Today at 08:20:03 pm
Quote from: Lfcameron7 on Today at 08:10:05 pm
City tickets have gone down to all members and they're allowed to buy up to 4 tickets each as of 1pm today

They have 3.9k left AND around 7.5k being held back so over 11k left in total, will definitely go to general sale but can't imagine there will be many more people that want to go and aren't already boxed


Could be quite a lot of returns  ;D ;D ;D

They probably can't go to general sale anyway, because the vast majority of people buying in those sales would be Liverpool fans. They're already essentially at a controlled general sale, I guess the only extra thing they can do is restrict it to anyone who has been to a game within x seasons, which probably won't sell many tickets anyway.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1471 on: Today at 08:21:05 pm
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Today at 08:20:03 pm
They probably can't go to general sale anyway, because the vast majority of people buying in those sales would be Liverpool fans. They're already essentially at a controlled general sale, I guess the only extra thing they can do is restrict it to anyone who has been to a game within x seasons, which probably won't sell many tickets anyway.

Exactly. Basically already on general sale so not going to sell much more at all.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1472 on: Today at 08:21:18 pm
Quote from: Lfcameron7 on Today at 08:10:05 pm
City tickets have gone down to all members and they're allowed to buy up to 4 tickets each as of 1pm today

They have 3.9k left AND around 7.5k being held back so over 11k left in total, will definitely go to general sale but can't imagine there will be many more people that want to go and aren't already boxed


Could be quite a lot of returns  ;D ;D ;D
Only problem with general sale is a good few reds will pick a ticket up plus doesnt get much better for neutrals.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1473 on: Today at 08:48:23 pm
If City dont sell them all and theyre returned would any be allocated to LFC if were able to show weve got the demand for more tickets?
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1474 on: Today at 08:49:19 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 08:48:23 pm
If City dont sell them all and theyre returned would any be allocated to the club if were able to show weve got the demand for more tickets?
If they did get returned then most likely, we wouldnt get all of them tho I wouldnt think.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1475 on: Today at 08:56:22 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 08:48:23 pm
If City dont sell them all and theyre returned would any be allocated to LFC if were able to show weve got the demand for more tickets?

Ive read that theyve held back blocks 520-527. Most of these could easily be sold to the Liverpool fans
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1476 on: Today at 08:56:24 pm
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 08:49:19 pm
If they did get returned then most likely, we wouldnt get all of them tho I wouldnt think.
Figured that might be the case if it was the final, but wasnt sure as its only the semi final. I only managed to get to one FA Cup game so any hope if we get more tickets?
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1477 on: Today at 08:57:33 pm

Presumably theyve held back the sections next to us. Absolute joke of a club if they cant sell tickets for a Cup semi against the team they now hate the most.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1478 on: Today at 09:10:15 pm
Free coaches ok the national express website now, get on it if you need.
