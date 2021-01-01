« previous next »
Online vlademer17

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 08:55:29 am »
Going to be one very long day..
all on 1st of April too, which doesn't help.
Online 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 09:00:56 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:25:08 am
Will be very disappointed if 30fiver didnt set his alarm to check the remaining tickets at 7.29am this morning.  ;)

24,509 tickets left - plus whatever the club has held back

Expected breakdown of tickets if the split is the same as League cup
General Admission: 74% / 25,227* (Actually 25,413)
Contractual inc. PRH and Seasonal Hospo: 17% / 5,609*
Club Allocation: 8% / 2,727
Commercial Partners: 1% / 341

*17% would be an extra 186 tickets than LC, so we'll assume the number of hospo holders and PRH hasnt grown since Feb, and add these 186 to the 25,277 GA tickets

So, we expect (given that the guaranteed supporters who had Forest and all PRH and Corporate have bought and there's still 24,509 left) that 4,500-5,000 haven't bought who could have bought in that first couple of sales. Forest allocation was 4k, but that includes club allocation and corporate ballot allocation, plus some have Forest but not the homes (few but some)

Rough numbers for eligible ballot entrants is 28,000-30,000

26k ballot entrants - 94.3%
28k ballot entrants - 87.5%
30k ballot entrants - 81.6%

Given the travel options, not all eligible supporters will have registered
Offline Schmarn

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 09:13:32 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:00:56 am
24,509 tickets left - plus whatever the club has held back

Snip

Fabulous, they ought to give you a complementary ticket.

Only needs a 15-20% drop off in ballot entrants compared to the LC final to take this to 2 credits.

Chances of the club telling us before 5pm, nil.
Online vlademer17

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 09:28:03 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:00:56 am
24,509 tickets left - plus whatever the club has held back

snip


So why does the club hold back tickets on other sales?

Wouldn't surprise me if was all in ballot get the club just send out success to all and than say nothing, than go oh there are still tickets left after a waiting list.
Offline Kls89

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 09:39:22 am »
Best of luck in the ballot today everyone 🤞
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 09:46:56 am »
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 08:44:54 am
It seriously is great how they say from 3pm they make you wait all day then technically they could sent it out at 9pm

I look forward to the posts from 3:00:02 saying "has anyone had an email yet"

Sales aren't until Monday and guessing anyone needing hotels has booked already with a cancellation option
Online vlademer17

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 09:48:31 am »
Main pain i have is I'm in Lisbon when sale happens on Monday if I'm successful.

but it's a nice problem to have.
Online 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 09:56:05 am »
Quote from: vlademer17 on Today at 09:28:03 am

So why does the club hold back tickets on other sales?

Wouldn't surprise me if was all in ballot get the club just send out success to all and than say nothing, than go oh there are still tickets left after a waiting list.

For example (not saying these specific ones or limited to this)
  • To ensure some of the top category tickets are still available in the ballot sale
  • Any restricted view seats are offered out last
  • Allocation the club or sponsors don't think they'll use but have to make certain first
Online 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 09:57:26 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:13:32 am
Fabulous, they ought to give you a complementary ticket.

Only needs a 15-20% drop off in ballot entrants compared to the LC final to take this to 2 credits.

Chances of the club telling us before 5pm, nil.

I wish :D

I did apply for the Ticketing manager position going in November but was unsuccessful :(
Offline Kls89

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 09:57:44 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:46:56 am
I look forward to the posts from 3:00:02 saying "has anyone had an email yet"

Sales aren't until Monday and guessing anyone needing hotels has booked already with a cancellation option

Mine have been booked with cancellation option since about 20 mins after the forest game 🤣
Offline jonesygeez

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 10:06:34 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:00:56 am
24,509 tickets left - plus whatever the club has held back

Expected breakdown of tickets if the split is the same as League cup
General Admission: 74% / 25,227* (Actually 25,413)
Contractual inc. PRH and Seasonal Hospo: 17% / 5,609*
Club Allocation: 8% / 2,727
Commercial Partners: 1% / 341

*17% would be an extra 186 tickets than LC, so we'll assume the number of hospo holders and PRH hasnt grown since Feb, and add these 186 to the 25,277 GA tickets

So, we expect (given that the guaranteed supporters who had Forest and all PRH and Corporate have bought and there's still 24,509 left) that 4,500-5,000 haven't bought who could have bought in that first couple of sales. Forest allocation was 4k, but that includes club allocation and corporate ballot allocation, plus some have Forest but not the homes (few but some)

Rough numbers for eligible ballot entrants is 28,000-30,000

26k ballot entrants - 94.3%
28k ballot entrants - 87.5%
30k ballot entrants - 81.6%

Given the travel options, not all eligible supporters will have registered

Boss that thanks mate, although minimal do you not think some with 4 may be waiting for the outcome of their mates on 3 so to buy together?
Online James_1906

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 10:09:49 am »
Quote from: jonesygeez on Today at 10:06:34 am
Boss that thanks mate, although minimal do you not think some with 4 may be waiting for the outcome of their mates on 3 so to buy together?
Cant do that otherwise the club wouldnt know how many successful there can be.
Online James_1906

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 10:10:32 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:46:56 am
I look forward to the posts from 3:00:02 saying "has anyone had an email yet"

Sales aren't until Monday and guessing anyone needing hotels has booked already with a cancellation option
Ballot twitter is brilliant but only if your successful 😉
Online Austinkopite4eva

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1333 on: Today at 10:12:49 am »
What's stopping them doing that tho... Surely they still meet criteria when purchasing ???  Agree the shouldn't as how do club know who who is successful..
Online 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1334 on: Today at 10:24:25 am »
Quote from: jonesygeez on Today at 10:06:34 am
Boss that thanks mate, although minimal do you not think some with 4 may be waiting for the outcome of their mates on 3 so to buy together?

It states they can only buy in their sale in the sale notice, so hopefully they read it in full and wouldn't have waited

There eligibility will be removed before Mondays sale, and only those with 'ballot successful' in their history will be able to buy
Online 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1335 on: Today at 10:24:52 am »
Quote from: Austinkopite4eva on Today at 10:12:49 am
What's stopping them doing that tho... Surely they still meet criteria when purchasing ???  Agree the shouldn't as how do club know who who is successful..

Club will change the criteria, as they no longer meet it as its a ballot sale

Kinda like saying why cant the 13+ members cant buy the ballot sales in July and November
Online Austinkopite4eva

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1336 on: Today at 10:32:08 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:24:52 am
Club will change the criteria, as they no longer meet it as its a ballot sale

Kinda like saying why cant the 13+ members cant buy the ballot sales in July and November

👍👍👍
Online G a r y

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1337 on: Today at 10:51:01 am »
Bollocks this semi not counting as a credit because of travel issues. You'd think we were having to go to a different continent or something.

Getting the train shaves a couple of hours off your journey, it's not the end of the world. In fact, I know people who had minibuses who got home before I did as I ended up on the 3 hour train that left Euston at 9:30pm for the LC.
Offline CONFIAMOS

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1338 on: Today at 11:00:54 am »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 10:51:01 am
Bollocks this semi not counting as a credit because of travel issues. You'd think we were having to go to a different continent or something.

Getting the train shaves a couple of hours off your journey, it's not the end of the world. In fact, I know people who had minibuses who got home before I did as I ended up on the 3 hour train that left Euston at 9:30pm for the LC.

At the same time, when it's pure luck of a ballot as to whether you 'win' a semi final ticket, it would be harsh to penalise people who were simply unlucky. Like double jeopardy not having a chance at the final.
Online G a r y

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1339 on: Today at 11:05:08 am »
Is what it is. I'd rather take the risk knowing if I got a ticket for the semi i'd have a decent chance at getting one for the final as well.

If I didn't get a semi ticket, then at least you'd be put out of your misery for the final nice and early.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1340 on: Today at 11:08:52 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:46:56 am
I look forward to the posts from 3:00:02 saying "has anyone had an email yet"

Sales aren't until Monday and guessing anyone needing hotels has booked already with a cancellation option

Yeah exactly, the notifications will be sent at 5pm unless its good news for all and then itll be received earlier. Im getting paranoid now that as I saw the waiting list box appear before the ballot registration had even finished that Im doomed to see it again this afternoon.

For the LC, I was roughly 1,500 on the waiting list. Unless youre in low 100s I dont think youll have a chance again. If you couldnt pass on ticket easily wed all be sorted 
Online James_1906

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1341 on: Today at 11:11:56 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 11:08:52 am
Yeah exactly, the notifications will be sent at 5pm unless its good news for all and then itll be received earlier. Im getting paranoid now that as I saw the waiting list box appear before the ballot registration had even finished that Im doomed to see it again this afternoon.

For the LC, I was roughly 1,500 on the waiting list. Unless youre in low 100s I dont think youll have a chance again. If you couldnt pass on ticket easily wed all be sorted
I recon 7 or 800 places will be sorted on the waiting list as a guess.
Online disgraced cake

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1342 on: Today at 11:18:22 am »
Has emails sent out at 4:59 written all over it  ;D

Last one to leave turn out the lights
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1343 on: Today at 11:25:43 am »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 11:05:08 am
Is what it is. I'd rather take the risk knowing if I got a ticket for the semi i'd have a decent chance at getting one for the final as well.

If I didn't get a semi ticket, then at least you'd be put out of your misery for the final nice and early.

Haha, youre saying if you were unsuccessful today, youd rather have zero chance of the final than say 50% that the ballot would give you?

Hmm
Online 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1344 on: Today at 11:29:02 am »
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Today at 11:25:43 am
Haha, youre saying if you were unsuccessful today, youd rather have zero chance of the final than say 50% that the ballot would give you?

Hmm

I personally dont think its right people can get a final ticket from the club if they've not done the semi

I know you say its down to luck... but so are the home games, being in the queue is luck, queue position is a ballot in itself but people are fine with that
Online James_1906

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1345 on: Today at 11:32:26 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:29:02 am
I personally dont think its right people can get a final ticket from the club if they've not done the semi

I know you say its down to luck... but so are the home games, being in the queue is luck, queue position is a ballot in itself but people are fine with that
This is why they should have done a sale for the semi count the credit then ballot the final
Online timmit

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1346 on: Today at 11:32:33 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:29:02 am
I personally dont think its right people can get a final ticket from the club if they've not done the semi

I know you say its down to luck... but so are the home games, being in the queue is luck, queue position is a ballot in itself but people are fine with that

Totally agree
Online G a r y

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1347 on: Today at 11:32:58 am »
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Today at 11:25:43 am
Haha, youre saying if you were unsuccessful today, youd rather have zero chance of the final than say 50% that the ballot would give you?

Hmm
If I make the effort to go the semi (4 games), why should someone who has been to three have the same chance as me?
Online keano7

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1348 on: Today at 11:45:41 am »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 11:32:58 am
If I make the effort to go the semi (4 games), why should someone who has been to three have the same chance as me?
May be all irrelevant if 3+ guarantees you a ticket. Well find out soon enough. Either way even if 3+ did guarantee a ticket to the semi then the allocation for the final will be a few thousand less so people are still going to miss out regardless.
Online G a r y

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1349 on: Today at 11:50:53 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 11:45:41 am
May be all irrelevant if 3+ guarantees you a ticket. Well find out soon enough. Either way even if 3+ did guarantee a ticket to the semi then the allocation for the final will be a few thousand less so people are still going to miss out regardless.
I'm aware in the past a semi ticket wouldn't have guaranteed a final ticket but you'd still have a decent chance.
Online James_1906

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1350 on: Today at 11:51:22 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 11:45:41 am
May be all irrelevant if 3+ guarantees you a ticket. Well find out soon enough. Either way even if 3+ did guarantee a ticket to the semi then the allocation for the final will be a few thousand less so people are still going to miss out regardless.
3+ doesn't guaruntee a ticket as there wouldn't be a ballot. It may turn out that way if people don't register etc. but if it had counted for the final then everyone would therefore wouldn't be guarunteed.
Online James_1906

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1351 on: Today at 11:53:06 am »
Anyone know what time the LC final odds were released?
Online James_1906

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1352 on: Today at 11:55:03 am »
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 11:53:06 am
Anyone know what time the LC final odds were released?
Nevermind, just looked at the LC thread and it was about 1pm (1hr before results)
Online stonecold_jpm

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1353 on: Today at 11:56:54 am »
Now the uproar has died down about the venue and kick off time, Im awaiting the announcement about the free coaches, that unfortunately with so little time left the FA and the clubs have been unable to find enough coaches and apologising for any inconvenience.
