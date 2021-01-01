Will be very disappointed if 30fiver didnt set his alarm to check the remaining tickets at 7.29am this morning.



Expected

Rough

eligible

24,509 tickets left - plus whatever the club has held backif the split is the same as League cupGeneral Admission: 74% / 25,227* (Actually 25,413)Contractual inc. PRH and Seasonal Hospo: 17% / 5,609*Club Allocation: 8% / 2,727Commercial Partners: 1% / 341*17% would be an extra 186 tickets than LC, so we'll assume the number of hospo holders and PRH hasnt grown since Feb, and add these 186 to the 25,277 GA ticketsSo, we expect (given that the guaranteed supporters who had Forest and all PRH and Corporate have bought and there's still 24,509 left) that 4,500-5,000 haven't bought who could have bought in that first couple of sales. Forest allocation was 4k, but that includes club allocation and corporate ballot allocation, plus some have Forest but not the homes (few but some)numbers forballot entrants is 28,000-30,00026k ballot entrants - 94.3%28k ballot entrants - 87.5%30k ballot entrants - 81.6%Given the travel options, not all eligible supporters will have registered