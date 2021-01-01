« previous next »
Online TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 04:19:11 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 04:15:53 pm
So by that reckoning, if 8-9k were able to buy today, that means that despite being on sale since 1100, around 3K people haven't bothered yet, wow.

Good news for those in the ballot though.
was only expected to be 3-4k miss out, everyone should be sorted for this then
Online TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 04:19:58 pm »
Quote from: nickyd186 on Yesterday at 03:50:26 pm
Anyone planning going down by train via the east coast from the north west, Transpennie are striking over the Easter weekend now!
I'm on TFW to Birmingham and Chiltern to London, might have half the country with me
Online James_1906

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1282 on: Yesterday at 04:24:14 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 04:15:53 pm
So by that reckoning, if 8-9k were able to buy today, that means that despite being on sale since 1100, around 3K people haven't bothered yet, wow.

Good news for those in the ballot though.
Dont get my hopes up 👀
Online nickyd186

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1283 on: Yesterday at 04:34:20 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 04:19:58 pm
I'm on TFW to Birmingham and Chiltern to London, might have half the country with me

I've looked at that route just waiting on what there doing with the coaches before deciding what to do.
Offline sambhi92

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1284 on: Yesterday at 04:47:39 pm »
Quick one if anyone knows, my cousin entered us in the ballot together as one application on his account. Would we both be notified if we are successful/waiting list or would it only go to his email as he is the one that bought it?
Online TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1285 on: Yesterday at 04:51:02 pm »
Quote from: nickyd186 on Yesterday at 04:34:20 pm
I've looked at that route just waiting on what there doing with the coaches before deciding what to do.
I'd say see you there but there will be about 6,000 on the train
Online TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1286 on: Yesterday at 04:51:22 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Yesterday at 04:47:39 pm
Quick one if anyone knows, my cousin entered us in the ballot together as one application on his account. Would we both be notified if we are successful/waiting list or would it only go to his email as he is the one that bought it?
everyone gets email I think
Offline G a r y

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1287 on: Yesterday at 05:37:50 pm »
One of the lads reckons the semi won't count as a credit. He's chatting shite isn't he?
Online TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1288 on: Yesterday at 05:38:09 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Yesterday at 05:37:50 pm
One of the lads reckons the semi won't count as a credit. He's chatting shite isn't he?
they said it won't last week
Offline G a r y

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1289 on: Yesterday at 05:40:08 pm »
Ah right, I'll let him off then ha ha
Offline G a r y

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1290 on: Yesterday at 05:55:46 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 05:38:09 pm
they said it won't last week
Where can I find where this has been said?

Nice one
Online TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1291 on: Yesterday at 05:58:25 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Yesterday at 05:55:46 pm
Where can I find where this has been said?

Nice one
on the selling notice for the game
Offline Icky

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1292 on: Yesterday at 06:10:06 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Yesterday at 05:37:50 pm
One of the lads reckons the semi won't count as a credit. He's chatting shite isn't he?
No! Clearly said by club, hes dead right.
Online 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1293 on: Yesterday at 06:10:53 pm »
There's currently 24,800 tickets left in the stadium view

Can't see too many more buying before 7.30am tomorrow, lets say 24k ballot tickets just to be safe

Club also held a few back last time... not too many but a few for the waiting list
Offline G a r y

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1294 on: Yesterday at 06:14:34 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 05:58:25 pm
on the selling notice for the game
Quote from: Icky on Yesterday at 06:10:06 pm
No! Clearly said by club, hes dead right.
So it does. Bastard.

No wonder the take up hasn't been what I thought it would.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1295 on: Yesterday at 06:16:12 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 06:10:53 pm
There's currently 24,800 tickets left in the stadium view

Can't see too many more buying before 7.30am tomorrow, lets say 24k ballot tickets just to be safe

Club also held a few back last time... not too many but a few for the waiting list
there was what about 27k ballot applicants last time?  Already close to 3k less eligible, waiting list went down to 600 odd, you'd be very very unlucky not to get sorted, city could return some too 
Online 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1296 on: Yesterday at 06:24:40 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 06:16:12 pm
there was what about 27k ballot applicants last time?  Already close to 3k less eligible, waiting list went down to 600 odd, you'd be very very unlucky not to get sorted, city could return some too

Think it was 30k ish tbf as it was 19k left and a 1 in 1.6 chance

Then there were 800 odd returns which went to places 600 something in the wait list

I'd imagine 90% + will get sorted
Offline Alf

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1297 on: Yesterday at 06:28:46 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Yesterday at 05:55:46 pm
Where can I find where this has been said?

Nice one 

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/fa-cup-semi-final-ticket-selling-details

Please note that due to the travel issues supporters will face, we have decided the semi-final will not count as a credit for any future FA Cup fixture in the 2021-22 season.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1298 on: Yesterday at 06:29:24 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 06:24:40 pm
Think it was 30k ish tbf as it was 19k left and a 1 in 1.6 chance

Then there were 800 odd returns which went to places 600 something in the wait list

I'd imagine 90% + will get sorted
yeah I can't count doesn't help
Offline jonesygeez

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1299 on: Yesterday at 06:35:14 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 06:10:53 pm
There's currently 24,800 tickets left in the stadium view

Can't see too many more buying before 7.30am tomorrow, lets say 24k ballot tickets just to be safe

Club also held a few back last time... not too many but a few for the waiting list

how the hell u get 24800 haha u counted them all la?
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1300 on: Yesterday at 08:13:08 pm »
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 06:28:46 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/fa-cup-semi-final-ticket-selling-details

Please note that due to the travel issues supporters will face, we have decided the semi-final will not count as a credit for any future FA Cup fixture in the 2021-22 season.

oh really, thats a bit shite as aways have counted.

Expected them to just do it normally.
Offline D🐶G

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1301 on: Yesterday at 08:28:58 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 06:10:53 pm
There's currently 24,800 tickets left in the stadium view

Can't see too many more buying before 7.30am tomorrow, lets say 24k ballot tickets just to be safe

Club also held a few back last time... not too many but a few for the waiting list
Those numbers dont tally up with suggestions that almost 3,000 out of the 9,000 who qualify today havent bothered buying though, do they?
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1302 on: Yesterday at 08:33:12 pm »
To be fair, the club couldve announced how many had entered the ballot at the very least.

If Im not successful again Im staying away from this page ha
Online James_1906

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1303 on: Yesterday at 08:50:50 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 08:33:12 pm
To be fair, the club couldve announced how many had entered the ballot at the very least.

If Im not successful again Im staying away from this page ha
I expect it to be around mid day tomorrow - they will already have the no. of applicants and just a quick tally of tickets a few percentages then release them... it is a simple as that! Not going to make any TO jokes as i'd love a favour to be successful  :-*
Online 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1304 on: Yesterday at 08:57:12 pm »
Quote from: jonesygeez on Yesterday at 06:35:14 pm
how the hell u get 24800 haha u counted them all la?

Pretty much yes, 24,600 now - easy to tally up using the quantity selector
Online 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1305 on: Yesterday at 08:57:37 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on Yesterday at 08:28:58 pm
Those numbers dont tally up with suggestions that almost 3,000 out of the 9,000 who qualify today havent bothered buying though, do they?

Doesn't matter what they tally up with suggestion wise, it's what's there

Club and contractual allocation is on top of that too

There was 19k left at ballot point for league Cup
Online James_1906

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1306 on: Yesterday at 09:00:01 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 08:57:12 pm
Pretty much yes, 24,600 now - easy to tally up using the quantity selector
Quantity selector? Where is that?
Offline lfcrule6times

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1307 on: Yesterday at 09:19:28 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 08:33:12 pm
To be fair, the club couldve announced how many had entered the ballot at the very least.

If Im not successful again Im staying away from this page ha

Exactly what i did for the league cup thread. And twitter. Even watching the game on telly was hard.
Offline jonesygeez

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1308 on: Yesterday at 09:27:48 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 08:57:12 pm
Pretty much yes, 24,600 now - easy to tally up using the quantity selector

Fair play m8
Online 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1309 on: Yesterday at 09:39:12 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Yesterday at 09:00:01 pm
Quantity selector? Where is that?

The box where you select quantity... Put 10000 in and press down 1, then it shows you the block with the most in, keep pressing it down till the next block shows up then you know how many are in that block

Repeat until all the blocks are showing and you've tallyed them up, took 5 mins in a spreadsheet
Online James_1906

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1310 on: Yesterday at 09:42:18 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 09:39:12 pm
The box where you select quantity... Put 10000 in and press down 1, then it shows you the block with the most in, keep pressing it down till the next block shows up then you know how many are in that block

Repeat until all the blocks are showing and you've tallyed them up, took 5 mins in a spreadsheet
Ah! Nice one.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1311 on: Yesterday at 09:53:38 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Yesterday at 04:02:31 pm
They will be announcing that they are rolling up the M6 next and keeping it indoors over the weekend

;D
Offline Schmarn

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1312 on: Yesterday at 09:58:27 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 08:57:12 pm
Pretty much yes, 24,600 now - easy to tally up using the quantity selector

Cheers, thats very promising and suggests there is lower take up among PRH, 4+ and club/sponsors compared to the LC final. There is likely to be a similar decreased take up among 3+ so everyone on 3 should be sorted.

Well only know once the club confirms tomorrow whether or not there will be a ballot. Fingers crossed.
Offline Kls89

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1313 on: Yesterday at 11:03:52 pm »
24445 tickets left

If we have the same number of ballot entries as the LC Final (30,761) thatll put the odds at 79.5%

Thats a bare minimum though so hopefully more likely to be 90% or even still us all guaranteed 🤞
Online ABJ

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1314 on: Yesterday at 11:26:43 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on Yesterday at 08:28:58 pm
Those numbers dont tally up with suggestions that almost 3,000 out of the 9,000 who qualify today havent bothered buying though, do they?
Agreed, credit or no credit, travel issues etc. I just can't see anywhere near 3K that qualified today just not bothering to buy.

By the same reckoning, roughly 33% of those that could have entered the ballot simply won't bother which could very well mean that everyone that does bother with the ballot will be sorted.

Good luck all.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1315 on: Today at 01:23:16 am »
Quote from: Kls89 on Yesterday at 11:03:52 pm
24445 tickets left

If we have the same number of ballot entries as the LC Final (30,761) thatll put the odds at 79.5%

Thats a bare minimum though so hopefully more likely to be 90% or even still us all guaranteed 🤞
yeah will easily be 90%+ given there's less people eligible and not everyone will apply you'd think, the waiting list will definitely drop further too
Offline Schmarn

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1316 on: Today at 08:25:08 am »
Will be very disappointed if 30fiver didnt set his alarm to check the remaining tickets at 7.29am this morning.  ;)
Online James_1906

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1317 on: Today at 08:44:54 am »
It seriously is great how they say from 3pm they make you wait all day then technically they could sent it out at 9pm
Online timmit

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1318 on: Today at 08:45:37 am »
Good luck everyone 8)
Online RainbowFlick

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1319 on: Today at 08:52:11 am »
can use airmiles on Emirates to buy tickets for our end, works out to about £350... more expensive than them tout websites with the mad fees  :o
