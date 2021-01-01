So by that reckoning, if 8-9k were able to buy today, that means that despite being on sale since 1100, around 3K people haven't bothered yet, wow. Good news for those in the ballot though.
Anyone planning going down by train via the east coast from the north west, Transpennie are striking over the Easter weekend now!
I'm on TFW to Birmingham and Chiltern to London, might have half the country with me
I've looked at that route just waiting on what there doing with the coaches before deciding what to do.
Quick one if anyone knows, my cousin entered us in the ballot together as one application on his account. Would we both be notified if we are successful/waiting list or would it only go to his email as he is the one that bought it?
One of the lads reckons the semi won't count as a credit. He's chatting shite isn't he?
they said it won't last week
on the selling notice for the game
No! Clearly said by club, hes dead right.
there was what about 27k ballot applicants last time? Already close to 3k less eligible, waiting list went down to 600 odd, you'd be very very unlucky not to get sorted, city could return some too
Where can I find where this has been said?Nice one
Think it was 30k ish tbf as it was 19k left and a 1 in 1.6 chanceThen there were 800 odd returns which went to places 600 something in the wait listI'd imagine 90% + will get sorted
There's currently 24,800 tickets left in the stadium view Can't see too many more buying before 7.30am tomorrow, lets say 24k ballot tickets just to be safe Club also held a few back last time... not too many but a few for the waiting list
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/fa-cup-semi-final-ticket-selling-detailsPlease note that due to the travel issues supporters will face, we have decided the semi-final will not count as a credit for any future FA Cup fixture in the 2021-22 season.
how the hell u get 24800 haha u counted them all la?
Those numbers dont tally up with suggestions that almost 3,000 out of the 9,000 who qualify today havent bothered buying though, do they?
Pretty much yes, 24,600 now - easy to tally up using the quantity selector
To be fair, the club couldve announced how many had entered the ballot at the very least.If Im not successful again Im staying away from this page ha
Quantity selector? Where is that?
The box where you select quantity... Put 10000 in and press down 1, then it shows you the block with the most in, keep pressing it down till the next block shows up then you know how many are in that blockRepeat until all the blocks are showing and you've tallyed them up, took 5 mins in a spreadsheet
They will be announcing that they are rolling up the M6 next and keeping it indoors over the weekend
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
24445 tickets leftIf we have the same number of ballot entries as the LC Final (30,761) thatll put the odds at 79.5%Thats a bare minimum though so hopefully more likely to be 90% or even still us all guaranteed 🤞
