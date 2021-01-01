« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 67406 times)

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,596
  • Internet terrorist
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 12:48:01 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:08:46 am
Plus all the hospitality holders who can buy, be 8-9k who qualify for this sale I bet
So 4-5K hospo holders can buy today?  :o

If so, they can't be that bothered about their spec then as nowhere near 8-9K have bought today so far.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Kls89

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 12:59:27 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:48:01 pm
So 4-5K hospo holders can buy today?  :o

If so, they can't be that bothered about their spec then as nowhere near 8-9K have bought today so far.

Priority sale was yesterday. Id imagine hospitality will just have L2 tickets assigned to them by the club, same for players families etc
Logged

Online cmulls5

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 778
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 01:01:12 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:44:31 pm
Did you get charged £7.90 on top of the cost of the tickets? If so, it will be special delivery, if not, it will be a collection. I'm not sure but I doubt that you'll be able to change it as they are sent out by a different company based in Devon so it would probably be too much hassle for the TO to sort out.

Thanks. Just realised the 7.90 is not on top of it. Ive messaged them now so hopefully they can change out.
Logged

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,761
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 01:01:46 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:44:31 pm
Did you get charged £7.90 on top of the cost of the tickets? If so, it will be special delivery, if not, it will be a collection. I'm not sure but I doubt that you'll be able to change it as they are sent out by a different company based in Devon so it would probably be too much hassle for the TO to sort out.

Yeah you can't change it, they wouldnt let me for the final

Quote from: cmulls5 on Today at 01:01:12 pm
Thanks. Just realised the 7.90 is not on top of it. Ive messaged them now so hopefully they can change out.

If you aren't going to Anfield then you'll have to collect at Wembley, which is pretty straight forward to be honest if you're there early, was no bother
Logged

Online Lfcameron7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 280
  • Na na na Liverpool, Liverpool na na na
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1244 on: Today at 01:06:38 pm »
City have over 13k left (NOT including the unreleased blocks which is prob around 4k)

Going to all members tomorrow

Fair chance they might return some  :o
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,596
  • Internet terrorist
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1245 on: Today at 01:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Kls89 on Today at 12:59:27 pm
Priority sale was yesterday. Id imagine hospitality will just have L2 tickets assigned to them by the club, same for players families etc
Yes it was but the PRH sale yesterday is different to the so called 4-5K hospo holders sale today along with the 4+ sale.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline loveisreal

  • manloveisrealtoo. Takin' Bascombe to taskombe.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 556
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1246 on: Today at 01:17:04 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:28:14 pm
even if you don't qualify there is a way to still see the seat map.

how do you do this?
Logged

Offline jed the red

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,021
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 01:20:05 pm »
Does anyone know how these are being delivered? I got to the end of the process and there was no option for either delivery or collection!
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,596
  • Internet terrorist
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 01:24:16 pm »
Quote from: jed the red on Today at 01:20:05 pm
Does anyone know how these are being delivered? I got to the end of the process and there was no option for either delivery or collection!
On the screen that you assign the names on, there is a ticket fulfilment section with 2 options, Post via Special Delivery or Collect from Anfield.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Vladi Legend

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,614
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 01:36:23 pm »
Logged
Ya we have been talking in the half time, we need to do something, we need to change things and maybe if we score then it will be different and we scored and it was different.  - Rafael Benitez Ataturk Stadium Istanbul 26 May 2005

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,528
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 01:37:22 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:48:01 pm
So 4-5K hospo holders can buy today?  :o

If so, they can't be that bothered about their spec then as nowhere near 8-9K have bought today so far.

Yes they can, any seasonal hospitality holder from any lounge is entitled to a ticket and they purchased in todays sale

There's between 4000 and 5000 corporate season tickets at Anfield
Logged

Offline James_1906

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 01:39:12 pm »
There was a fair few tickets that had already gone at 9am before PRH sale in tier 2 and lower nearest to the half way line but I wouldnt put it at 4/5k for hospo so they were prob player + sponsors.
Logged

Offline jed the red

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,021
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 01:48:25 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 01:24:16 pm
On the screen that you assign the names on, there is a ticket fulfilment section with 2 options, Post via Special Delivery or Collect from Anfield.

 Cheers mate, I didnt see the posts above either. Guess Im going the ticket office!
Logged

Online cmulls5

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 778
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 02:02:07 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 01:24:16 pm
On the screen that you assign the names on, there is a ticket fulfilment section with 2 options, Post via Special Delivery or Collect from Anfield.

It should really be a mandatory field instead of it being able to leave it blank which seems to default it to collection.
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,337
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 02:05:19 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:39:51 pm
Same again Tom, see you there!
Yep mate! Might see you on the concourse if you're further down this time but always good to see some recognisable faces Andy.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online vlademer17

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1255 on: Today at 02:10:25 pm »
What did the amounts drop to in the past home games for a ticket?

Did Norwich go to all members?
Nervously waiting on ballot results and wondering of the odds of a ticket..
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,684
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1256 on: Today at 02:16:57 pm »
Quote from: vlademer17 on Today at 02:10:25 pm
What did the amounts drop to in the past home games for a ticket?

Did Norwich go to all members?
Nervously waiting on ballot results and wondering of the odds of a ticket..

The club could at least confirm how many people entered the ballot then we can at least start working out hypotheticals. Waiting until Friday afternoon is a killer
Logged

Offline James_1906

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 02:19:05 pm »
Will we get odds today or tomorrow morning?
Logged

Offline G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,755
  • Kop 306
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1258 on: Today at 02:19:13 pm »
I had a quick look before, there are well more available seats this time around. Decent chance the odds for the ballot will much better this time around.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,684
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1259 on: Today at 02:22:27 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 02:19:05 pm
Will we get odds today or tomorrow morning?

Itll be tomorrow. Will need to wait until the 4 game sale has ended
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,528
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1260 on: Today at 02:35:09 pm »
Quote from: vlademer17 on Today at 02:10:25 pm
What did the amounts drop to in the past home games for a ticket?

Did Norwich go to all members?
Nervously waiting on ballot results and wondering of the odds of a ticket..

For working out your odds all you need to know is Cardiff took the whole of Annie Road

Other games going to all members doesn't matter because Cardiff is the one the least amount of people have
Logged

Offline James_1906

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1261 on: Today at 02:37:38 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 02:22:27 pm
Itll be tomorrow. Will need to wait until the 4 game sale has ended
Oh yeah thanks, forgot about that!
Logged

Online vlademer17

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1262 on: Today at 02:41:17 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:35:09 pm
For working out your odds all you need to know is Cardiff took the whole of Annie Road

Other games going to all members doesn't matter because Cardiff is the one the least amount of people have

know Cardiff sold 6,920 tickets for there game against us.

if Cardiff game went to all members that would mean more than really.
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,738
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1263 on: Today at 02:45:41 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 02:19:13 pm
I had a quick look before, there are well more available seats this time around. Decent chance the odds for the ballot will much better this time around.
they were always going to be better because there's less people with homes and less people guaranteed and also 1k more tickets, still think you're looking at 90% chance minimum
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,528
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1264 on: Today at 02:46:10 pm »
Quote from: vlademer17 on Today at 02:41:17 pm
know Cardiff sold 6,920 tickets for there game against us.

if Cardiff game went to all members that would mean more than really.

Think it sold out on people who had Shrewsbury

Note from sale notice:
The number of eligible supporters slightly exceeds the number of tickets available in this sale due to contractual obligations released for sale ahead of the Shrewsbury Town game. Coupled with Shrewsbury Town not taking the full allocation they were entitled to, this allowed more home fans the opportunity to purchase a ticket, which now means we do not have enough tickets to offer all qualifying supporters in this sale.
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,738
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1265 on: Today at 02:47:10 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:46:10 pm
Think it sold out on people who had Shrewsbury

Note from sale notice:
The number of eligible supporters slightly exceeds the number of tickets available in this sale due to contractual obligations released for sale ahead of the Shrewsbury Town game. Coupled with Shrewsbury Town not taking the full allocation they were entitled to, this allowed more home fans the opportunity to purchase a ticket, which now means we do not have enough tickets to offer all qualifying supporters in this sale.
believe it did but even if it went to all members they'd only have Cardiff and Norwich anyway
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 853
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1266 on: Today at 02:47:27 pm »

If I recall correctly there were just over 19k tickets for the ballot for the LC final. Looks like that figure will be much higher this time.

Logged

Offline James_1906

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1267 on: Today at 02:58:07 pm »
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 853
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1268 on: Today at 03:18:52 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 02:58:07 pm
Looks like cardiff did drop to all STH + Members

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/liverpool-fc-v-cardiff-city-6-feb-2022-1200pm-172

They planned to but it never actually did. If you click on the all members sale youll see they confirm that only those with Shrewsbury were able to buy.
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,786
  • Long live the King
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1269 on: Today at 03:23:14 pm »
Quote from: cmulls5 on Today at 02:02:07 pm
It should really be a mandatory field instead of it being able to leave it blank which seems to default it to collection.

It is. Cant press the proceed button until youve selected one or the other.
Logged
Long live the King

Online cmulls5

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 778
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1270 on: Today at 03:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 03:23:14 pm
It is. Cant press the proceed button until youve selected one or the other.

Doesnt for me and it has been like that all season for me. I'd usually remember to select it as always select post. The fulfillment is blank in the email too.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:43:03 pm by cmulls5 »
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,528
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1271 on: Today at 03:31:22 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 03:23:14 pm
It is. Cant press the proceed button until youve selected one or the other.

So this issue happened with the League Cup final too

30 odd bookings from the first guaranteed sale all had to be called and asked which they'd like as it just didnt register for them or didnt show up etc... They were offered postage for free

A hell of a lot more had it happen with the ballot sale, my mate being one... he noticed it on the email not having anything showing so he got on live chat and the guy didnt have a clue what he was on about, then got told a manager would call back once investigated. Obvs the manager knew about the issues and he got the tickets 2 days before the game, again they didnt charge him for postage
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,786
  • Long live the King
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1272 on: Today at 03:31:39 pm »
Quote from: cmulls5 on Today at 03:27:54 pm
Doesnt for me and it has been like that all season for me. I'd usually remember to select it as always select post. The fulfillment is blank in the email too.

Thanks,
Colm

Must be a fault for you - but its designed as mandatory. When I bought mine this morning - I wondered why the proceed button was greyed out when Id allocated tickets to relevant people. Had a panic someone didnt qualify before realising I hadnt selected a delivery method.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:50:14 pm by Barry Banana »
Logged
Long live the King

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,133
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1273 on: Today at 03:46:42 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 03:31:39 pm
Must be a fault with you - but its designed as mandatory. When I bought mine this morning - I wondered why the proceed button was greyed out when Id allocated tickets to relevant people. Had a panic someone didnt qualify before realising I hadnt selected a delivery method.

Mine was auto filled for post I think, all I had to click was the terms and conditions (or whatever it is) button above it before I could proceed.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online nickyd186

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1274 on: Today at 03:50:26 pm »
Anyone planning going down by train via the east coast from the north west, Transpennie are striking over the Easter weekend now!
Logged
What we achieve in life, echos in eternity

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,965
  • Now listen here son
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1275 on: Today at 04:02:31 pm »
Quote from: nickyd186 on Today at 03:50:26 pm
Anyone planning going down by train via the east coast from the north west, Transpennie are striking over the Easter weekend now!

They will be announcing that they are rolling up the M6 next and keeping it indoors over the weekend
Logged
Legacy fan

Online Lfcameron7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 280
  • Na na na Liverpool, Liverpool na na na
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1276 on: Today at 04:03:47 pm »
Quote from: nickyd186 on Today at 03:50:26 pm
Anyone planning going down by train via the east coast from the north west, Transpennie are striking over the Easter weekend now!

I'm planning to but only using LNER luckily  :-X
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,411
  • Twitter me bro
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1277 on: Today at 04:04:15 pm »
Man City have a final sale which lets season ticket holders and existing members buy up to 3 more tickets btw, for those expecting us to get an extra allocation...
Logged
YNWA.
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 