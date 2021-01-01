Mine not showing still, defo testing the system.
Who is it who does the ballot draw anyway
Mine is on there now but has been on and off, so yeah not so worried anymore.
Ballot Results
Once the registration period has ended Civica will undertake the ballot
. There are two potential outcomes;
SUCCESSFUL
Supporters who are successful in the ballot will be able to purchase tickets online only from 8.15am Monday April 4 until 7.30am Wednesday April 6.
WAITING LIST
Supporters unsuccessful in the ballot will be given a waiting list number and contacted in numerical order by email after 3pm Wednesday April 6, with further details on how and when to buy tickets.
The number of tickets made available to supporters on the waiting list will depend on the number of tickets remaining following the guaranteed sales.