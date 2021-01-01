« previous next »
ABJ

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,589
  • Internet terrorist
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1160 on: Today at 11:52:37 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:21:28 am
Rows 1 to 10 are going to be £45 - they've copied the seat plan
Its Rows 1 to 15 that are £45. They copy and pasted the colour coding from the LC Final which is why as suspected, the City Stadium Plan was correct and ours was not.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,680
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1161 on: Today at 12:46:00 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 11:05:23 am
Anyone know whether City have put all their tickets on sale?  Seems to be some apathy amongst their support ( more than usual) and they may hold some blocks back.

I think theyll sell out but it makes sense to hold back blocks as they probably have history of empty seats.

We sell out obviously but I can see the demand being less for those on 3 matches attended given the trains issues.
RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,409
  • Twitter me bro
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1162 on: Today at 12:50:43 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 11:05:23 am
Anyone know whether City have put all their tickets on sale?  Seems to be some apathy amongst their support ( more than usual) and they may hold some blocks back.

apparently all their relevant blocks were available in todays' sale so nothing had been held back. presumably if it doesn't sell to their members they'll probably allow season ticket holders the opportunity to buy additional or as a final option give them out to the community. I don't think they'd want to hand us an 'advantage' by giving us more seats really.
YNWA.

James_1906

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1163 on: Today at 01:02:58 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:50:43 pm
apparently all their relevant blocks were available in todays' sale so nothing had been held back. presumably if it doesn't sell to their members they'll probably allow season ticket holders the opportunity to buy additional or as a final option give them out to the community. I don't think they'd want to hand us an 'advantage' by giving us more seats really.
Agreed, theyll do everything they can do to shift tickets, I cant see us getting any extra unfortunately.
G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,754
  • Kop 306
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1164 on: Today at 01:30:29 pm
Any inside info like last time on the numbers eligible for the ballot?
Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,784
  • Long live the King
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1165 on: Today at 01:52:13 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 09:01:59 am
City fan in the office buying this morning. First 15 rows are £45. £65 behind that.

Also - a third of Citys allocation not on sale (blocks on one side). Lad says they normally do that when not confident of selling out. And then release individual blocks as and when necessary.
Lfcameron7

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
  • Na na na Liverpool, Liverpool na na na
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1166 on: Today at 02:35:11 pm
Blocks 520-526 being held back by city currently
LFCJayy

  Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 41
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1167 on: Today at 03:30:09 pm
Just got a feeling that everyone in the ballot will be sorted, abit like the European Cup ACS start of the season, everyone who applies will be successful  :)

Wishful thinking anyway
jonesygeez

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1168 on: Today at 03:49:20 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 03:30:09 pm
Just got a feeling that everyone in the ballot will be sorted, abit like the European Cup ACS start of the season, everyone who applies will be successful  :)

Wishful thinking anyway

As I recall there was a few not sorted in ACS who had to do it game by game.........not to dampen spirits as i remain massively hopeful!  Hard thou as want to make plans!
G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,754
  • Kop 306
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1169 on: Today at 03:56:35 pm
Quote from: Lfcameron7 on Today at 02:35:11 pm
Blocks 520-526 being held back by city currently
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 01:52:13 pm
Also - a third of Citys allocation not on sale (blocks on one side). Lad says they normally do that when not confident of selling out. And then release individual blocks as and when necessary.
If this is the case, I wonder if they will be offered to us? Not sure if I can see that being done, could they segregate the concourse below?
SingFongFC

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 451
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1170 on: Today at 04:34:11 pm
Quote from: jonesygeez on Today at 03:49:20 pm
As I recall there was a few not sorted in ACS who had to do it game by game.........not to dampen spirits as i remain massively hopeful!  Hard thou as want to make plans!

Yeah thats right, because me and my mate missed out initially on CL ACS. It was something like 95% chance of success, couldnt believe it when we were in the 5%.

Didnt have to do it game by game though, got in when not everyone who was successful in the ballot took a seat (why that happened I have no idea, massively frustrating as well because it cost us Kop places)
includo

  Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1171 on: Today at 04:48:12 pm
Quote from: jonesygeez on Today at 03:49:20 pm
As I recall there was a few not sorted in ACS who had to do it game by game.........not to dampen spirits as i remain massively hopeful!  Hard thou as want to make plans!

I was one of them  :-[
James_1906

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1172 on: Today at 04:53:30 pm
Anyone else had a section appear in my account which says FA cup semi final ballot waiting position?

I saw it on there for a couple of mins and now it has dissapeared
ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,680
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1173 on: Today at 05:02:37 pm
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 04:53:30 pm
Anyone else had a section appear in my account which says FA cup semi final ballot waiting position?

I saw it on there for a couple of mins and now it has dissapeared

Mine is on now, theyre probably testing the system. The ballot registration hasnt even ended yet

Very grim when you see that box. Im gonna assume the ballot entry to tickets ratio is over subscribed
jonesygeez

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1174 on: Today at 05:04:38 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 05:02:37 pm
Mine is on now, theyre probably testing the system. The ballot registration hasnt even ended yet

Very grim when you see that box. Im gonna assume the ballot entry to tickets ratio is over subscribed

where is it?
James_1906

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1175 on: Today at 05:13:40 pm
Quote from: jonesygeez on Today at 05:04:38 pm
where is it?
On the 'Welcome' section on your account
ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,680
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1176 on: Today at 05:16:54 pm
Quote from: jonesygeez on Today at 05:04:38 pm
where is it?

Under the retail voucher code if youve not used it. In the My Profile section. Mines gone
James_1906

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1177 on: Today at 05:17:09 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 05:02:37 pm
Mine is on now, theyre probably testing the system. The ballot registration hasnt even ended yet

Very grim when you see that box. Im gonna assume the ballot entry to tickets ratio is over subscribed
It doesn't help does it :/

T-46 hours
jonesygeez

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1178 on: Today at 05:28:23 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 05:16:54 pm
Under the retail voucher code if youve not used it. In the My Profile section. Mines gone

Nothing for me ;)
LFC_R_BOSS

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 86
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1179 on: Today at 05:28:24 pm
Wonder if itll let you buy a junior ticket with a adult season ticket .
Logged

James_1906

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1180 on: Today at 05:30:03 pm
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Today at 05:28:24 pm
Wonder if itll let you buy a junior ticket with a adult season ticket .
Yeah you can!
TeddyTime33

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,733
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1181 on: Today at 05:30:35 pm
Lfc statement about buses there strongly advising against using trains for the match, hope they are willing to compensate me for my non-refundable ticket I've already bought 
James_1906

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1182 on: Today at 05:30:55 pm
Quote from: jonesygeez on Today at 05:28:23 pm
Nothing for me ;)
On and off for me, seen it twice!
James_1906

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1183 on: Today at 05:33:15 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 05:30:35 pm
Lfc statement about buses there strongly advising against using trains for the match, hope they are willing to compensate me for my non-refundable ticket I've already bought
100 coaches?! I thought it was 50 each. Might have fucked myself over with already booking and paying for a coach - i'd happily save £60 and be on an FA one :(
Vladi Legend

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,611
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1184 on: Today at 05:51:43 pm
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 05:33:15 pm
100 coaches?! I thought it was 50 each. Might have fucked myself over with already booking and paying for a coach - i'd happily save £60 and be on an FA one :(

It is 50 coaches each. Read the stament again it doesn't claim all 100 coaches or 5000 fans will be ours.
James_1906

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1185 on: Today at 05:55:07 pm
Quote from: Vladi Legend on Today at 05:51:43 pm
It is 50 coaches each. Read the stament again it doesn't claim all 100 coaches or 5000 fans will be ours.
Possibly, badly worded once again. It says details will follow so I guess we will find out soon
nickyd186

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1186 on: Today at 06:35:40 pm
The way city have worded there information it sounded like they've 100 coaches
James_1906

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1187 on: Today at 06:40:06 pm
Yeah, surely its 100 each, why would we talk about their coaches as well? That wouldnt make any sense.
