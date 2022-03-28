Ive just had a look at their ticket page. How many points do the city fans get for attending a fixture?
Imagine the fume, if we did this
TICKET POINTS
Ticket points are no longer awarded for away fixtures.
Its a closed shop in domestic competitions to attend away games. It would probably be the only way for other fans to attend if it aint gonna count. I see loads of kids in the away end, no way have they built up the credits themselves.
Man City have trouble selling out their own ground unless its a massive game so its no wonder their away tickets aren't really in such high demand.
Funny enough, I remember during the dark days of Roy Hodgson, it was relatively easy to get tickets to at least 15 of the 19 away fixtures and then there were the massive allocations from Blackburn, Wigan and Bolton that regularly were 5,000 plus and almost always went down to all members but still often didn't sell out.
That was barely 12 years or so ago so I wonder what's changed?