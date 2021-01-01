« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Down

Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 62523 times)

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,677
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1120 on: Today at 12:31:57 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:10:02 am
Ballot is based off transaction number not membership number :)

Thats good to know.haha  ;D
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,677
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1121 on: Today at 12:36:40 pm »
Quote from: nickyd186 on Today at 12:21:25 pm
Mad ain't it. Looking at there wording sounds like they've got 100 free coaches, thought it was 100 between us both

Has any update on how to book on the coach been provided. Id be willing to hold out on drinking until I arrived for a freebie!
Logged

Offline sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 799
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 12:41:54 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 11:06:20 am
Im glad Im not the only one  ;D

Seriously, if I miss out this time Im going to request a new membership number as I feel this one is jinxed. Its just not fair, the ballot process isnt particularly the best way of deciding. Previous history should be accounted for

Ballot is the only fair way for those with all homes mate. The ballot doesn't hate you its just pure luck, I've missed out on my last 4 ballots. It is what it is. Until LFC open the away games to new members then that's how it'll be for the foreseeable future.
Logged
Round the Fields of Anfield Road

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,514
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 12:46:13 pm »
Quote from: Firebird on Today at 12:13:08 pm
wish i'd read this thread before i registered in the ballot...i've registered 3 of us at the same time, and right at the very end it says that its all or nothing in terms of success vs waiting list.   would've been better off doing each one separately methinks....

Depends.....

If you needed/wanted all 3 then you're best shot is entering as a group

If you needed/wanted 1 or 2, and a 3rd would have been nice then you'd have had better chances entering as singles of getting what you required
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,408
  • Twitter me bro
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 01:00:27 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:24:29 pm
Is this based on anything (1 credit being enough for the semi) or just repeating what others here are hoping for? I want to believe.

If true, you're right. The members sale for Watford today lasted for all of 5 mins!

i think you've misunderstood. i'm talking about Man City's ticket process, not ours.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Austinkopite4eva

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 293
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 01:06:02 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:46:13 pm
Depends.....

If you needed/wanted all 3 then you're best shot is entering as a group

If you needed/wanted 1 or 2, and a 3rd would have been nice then you'd have had better chances entering as singles of getting what you required

I've gone individually this time.... Champions League x2, Europa x1 and League Cup x1 with nothing as a group!
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,514
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 01:15:32 pm »
Quote from: Austinkopite4eva on Today at 01:06:02 pm
I've gone individually this time.... Champions League x2, Europa x1 and League Cup x1 with nothing as a group!

I've always gone individually

I had 13 individual entries for Madrid final off various people who weren't going, don't have passports or were spare cards - 0 tickets

Having done the math, thats a 95.87% of getting a ticket
« Last Edit: Today at 01:21:26 pm by 30fiver »
Logged

Offline Austinkopite4eva

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 293
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 01:17:32 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:15:32 pm
I've always gone individually

I had 13 individual entries for Madrid final off various people who weren't going, don't have passports or were spare cards - 0 tickets

I'd say every person on ere has had 0 tickets.... Deleting my account now!  ;D ;D
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,677
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 01:35:39 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 01:00:27 pm
i think you've misunderstood. i'm talking about Man City's ticket process, not ours.

Ive just had a look at their ticket page. How many points do the city fans get for attending a fixture?

Imagine the fume, if we did this

TICKET POINTS

Ticket points are no longer awarded for away fixtures.

Its a closed shop in domestic competitions to attend away games. It would probably be the only way for other fans to attend if it aint gonna count. I see loads of kids in the away end, no way have they built up the credits themselves.
Logged

Offline Max100

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 99
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 02:46:42 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 01:35:39 pm
Ive just had a look at their ticket page. How many points do the city fans get for attending a fixture?

Imagine the fume, if we did this

TICKET POINTS

Ticket points are no longer awarded for away fixtures.

Its a closed shop in domestic competitions to attend away games. It would probably be the only way for other fans to attend if it aint gonna count. I see loads of kids in the away end, no way have they built up the credits themselves.

Man City have trouble selling out their own ground unless its a massive game so its no wonder their away tickets aren't really in such high demand.

Funny enough, I remember during the dark days of Roy Hodgson, it was relatively easy to get tickets to at least 15 of the 19 away fixtures and then there were the massive allocations from Blackburn, Wigan and Bolton that regularly were 5,000 plus and almost always went down to all members but still often didn't sell out.

That was barely 12 years or so ago so I wonder what's changed?
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,408
  • Twitter me bro
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 03:03:37 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 01:35:39 pm
Ive just had a look at their ticket page. How many points do the city fans get for attending a fixture?

Imagine the fume, if we did this

TICKET POINTS

Ticket points are no longer awarded for away fixtures.

Its a closed shop in domestic competitions to attend away games. It would probably be the only way for other fans to attend if it aint gonna count. I see loads of kids in the away end, no way have they built up the credits themselves.

It seems close to a closed shop for Man City fans too - priority given to those who've built up shit loads of points via buying season tickets. No doubt younger people could probably make up the points difference but I imagine their away fans are fairly consistent.

Would cause a lot of fume on our end if we did that. Super easy to pick-up a ticket for most home fixtures on their system though.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,408
  • Twitter me bro
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 03:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Max100 on Today at 02:46:42 pm
Man City have trouble selling out their own ground unless its a massive game so its no wonder their away tickets aren't really in such high demand.

Funny enough, I remember during the dark days of Roy Hodgson, it was relatively easy to get tickets to at least 15 of the 19 away fixtures and then there were the massive allocations from Blackburn, Wigan and Bolton that regularly were 5,000 plus and almost always went down to all members but still often didn't sell out.

That was barely 12 years or so ago so I wonder what's changed?

I think what's changed is perhaps people are more savvy to the requirements, more minority groups feeling comfortable going the game, an ever-growing fanbase and it's just the internet era - people have FOMO over any events they miss. success probably plays a part of it and that's why the touting industry is flourishing around our games but i think the seeds were sown in the 80s with a first generation of non-Scouse fans - there's now multiple generations that probably have followed their footsteps.

I'm doubtful if we go back to the darkest days whether it'll go back to being easy to get an away league credit - people will always be savvy to staying on the ladder now.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:12:40 pm by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,588
  • Internet terrorist
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 05:03:05 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Yesterday at 12:18:30 pm
Looks like we've got the West end again

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/emirates-fa-cup-semi-final-21-22/pricing

That key is absolutely useless from the club as well, without working it out yourself there's no reference of what colour corresponds to the pricing 😂
Agreed. For example, on our plan, blocks 134 and 135 are covered under both the 'from £45 bracket' as well as the 'from £65 bracket'...it can't be both  ::)

To make things worse, City released their selling details today with what looks the proper 'Wembley Stadium Plan' but unlike ours, they have said which colour relates to which price BUT, for example, the front rows behind the goal are £45 whereas on our seat map, it implies that they are £30.

Surely our ticket office haven't just done a cut and paste job from the LC Final stadium plan? they are way too professional to be wrong. City's one must be wrong as our ticket office are never wrong...about anything, ever.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:05:12 pm by ABJ »
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online James_1906

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 05:16:07 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 05:03:05 pm
Agreed. For example, on our plan, blocks 134 and 135 are covered under both the 'from £45 bracket' as well as the 'from £65 bracket'...it can't be both  ::)

To make things worse, City released their selling details today with what looks the proper 'Wembley Stadium Plan' but unlike ours, they have said which colour relates to which price BUT, for example, the front rows behind the goal are £45 whereas on our seat map, it implies that they are £30.

Surely our ticket office haven't just done a cut and paste job from the LC Final stadium plan? they are way too professional to be wrong. City's one must be wrong as our ticket office are never wrong...about anything, ever.
Oh no, no chance they would a copy and paste! (All members were guarunteed for Benfica away apparently when you looked at the ticketing page where you are logged in) Bingo, City's proper looking one is wrong and ours is spot on, Blocks 134+135 both start from £45+£65 - makes perfect sense!
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,588
  • Internet terrorist
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 05:24:24 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 05:16:07 pm
Oh no, no chance they would a copy and paste! (All members were guarunteed for Benfica away apparently when you looked at the ticketing page where you are logged in) Bingo, City's proper looking one is wrong and ours is spot on, Blocks 134+135 both start from £45+£65 - makes perfect sense!
;D
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online willss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 07:19:07 pm »
What is the highest row in the lower tier that is in Cat3 at Wembley? 
Logged

Online stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 08:30:02 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 05:03:05 pm
Agreed. For example, on our plan, blocks 134 and 135 are covered under both the 'from £45 bracket' as well as the 'from £65 bracket'...it can't be both  ::)

To make things worse, City released their selling details today with what looks the proper 'Wembley Stadium Plan' but unlike ours, they have said which colour relates to which price BUT, for example, the front rows behind the goal are £45 whereas on our seat map, it implies that they are £30.

The first few rows are cheaper in the lowest category
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,108
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 08:35:47 pm »
To be fair, on our price list it does say £30 is just for the upper tier blocks. They've not helped themselves with the colour coding though.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/emirates-fa-cup-semi-final-21-22/pricing
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,588
  • Internet terrorist
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 08:36:30 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 08:30:02 pm
The first few rows are cheaper in the lowest category
Yes I know that, but they are £45 and not £30 as the colour coding on the LFC info suggested.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,588
  • Internet terrorist
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 08:38:02 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 08:35:47 pm
To be fair, on our price list it does say £30 is just for the upper tier blocks. They've not helped themselves with the colour coding though.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/emirates-fa-cup-semi-final-21-22/pricing
So we have to guess which one is correct, the prices or the colour coding? Here's an idea, don't just copy and paste the colour coding from the LC Final.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Icky

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • Kemlyn Road
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1140 on: Today at 09:02:53 pm »
Quote from: willss on Today at 07:19:07 pm
What is the highest row in the lower tier that is in Cat3 at Wembley?
Cheapest lower tier tickets for LC final were up to row 10. Row 11 onwards jumped a price bracket
Logged

Online willss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1141 on: Today at 09:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Icky on Today at 09:02:53 pm
Cheapest lower tier tickets for LC final were up to row 10. Row 11 onwards jumped a price bracket
Cheers. I thought it was about that. I swore Id never buy the lower tickets again but I think Im going for these on Thursday.

Also as said above the colour coding is a joke and implies £30 but these are surely £45
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,588
  • Internet terrorist
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1142 on: Today at 09:09:53 pm »
Quote from: Icky on Today at 09:02:53 pm
Cheapest lower tier tickets for LC final were up to row 10. Row 11 onwards jumped a price bracket
Looking at the seat map that City posted today (I've shown it above), it looks like the cheaper tickets go further back into the block (about half way) so as I'm inclined to believe that more than the copy and paste LFC one, I reckon the cheaper tickets will include a few more rows compared to the LC final.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,330
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1143 on: Today at 09:19:32 pm »
I'll probably just aim for where I was for the league cup final if I get in early enough.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Up
« previous next »
 