Man City have trouble selling out their own ground unless its a massive game so its no wonder their away tickets aren't really in such high demand.



Funny enough, I remember during the dark days of Roy Hodgson, it was relatively easy to get tickets to at least 15 of the 19 away fixtures and then there were the massive allocations from Blackburn, Wigan and Bolton that regularly were 5,000 plus and almost always went down to all members but still often didn't sell out.



That was barely 12 years or so ago so I wonder what's changed?



I think what's changed is perhaps people are more savvy to the requirements, more minority groups feeling comfortable going the game, an ever-growing fanbase and it's just the internet era - people have FOMO over any events they miss. success probably plays a part of it and that's why the touting industry is flourishing around our games but i think the seeds were sown in the 80s with a first generation of non-Scouse fans - there's now multiple generations that probably have followed their footsteps.I'm doubtful if we go back to the darkest days whether it'll go back to being easy to get an away league credit - people will always be savvy to staying on the ladder now.