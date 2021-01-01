« previous next »
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: PJJ on Yesterday at 03:44:59 pm
Im a bit confused on the ballot. Im trying to register for my girlfriend and her 12 year old son. It says adult/junior can be registered on a 2/1 ratio. Does this mean you cant register 1/1? Also are the odds likely to be better registering as an adult or a junior?

Any advice would be appreciated!

It means a max of 2 kids per adult. Juniors cant apply by themselves.

God only knows how theyve managed to get all the credits without knowing that.
Re: The FA Cup
Not seen many coaches being put on anywhere so even if we come out in the ballot I havent a clue how well get there!
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 04:18:32 pm
Not seen many coaches being put on anywhere so even if we come out in the ballot I havent a clue how well get there!
Yeah it is a tough one. Ive booked 2 seats onto a coach just gotta hope im successful now
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: James_1906 on Yesterday at 04:23:26 pm
Yeah it is a tough one. Ive booked 2 seats onto a coach just gotta hope im successful now
It would be helpful for people wanting to go on a club one if they could announce them details
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: James_1906 on Yesterday at 04:24:29 pm
It would be helpful for people wanting to go on a club one if they could announce them details

The club wont do put one on themselves, unless you are talking about the FA ones?
« Reply #1085 on: Yesterday at 04:52:39 pm »
Anyone else think there may not be the level apply for this and we get an email Friday saying all on 3 are sorted due to tickets exceeding ballot..........I know of one family of 4 not going as they have easter plans and wouldnt buy tickets just to sell on.........

Or am i just living in dream world haha!  I hate ballots............still hurting from madrid
« Reply #1086 on: Yesterday at 04:58:10 pm »
Going by the fact there was only 2000 odd in front of me in registration and barring a late rush of applications Id be hopeful 🤞
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 04:51:05 pm
The club wont do put one on themselves, unless you are talking about the FA ones?
Yeah the FA ones
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: jonesygeez on Yesterday at 04:52:39 pm
Anyone else think there may not be the level apply for this and we get an email Friday saying all on 3 are sorted due to tickets exceeding ballot..........I know of one family of 4 not going as they have easter plans and wouldnt buy tickets just to sell on.........

Or am i just living in dream world haha!  I hate ballots............still hurting from madrid
We can all hope!
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: jonesygeez on Yesterday at 04:52:39 pm
Anyone else think there may not be the level apply for this and we get an email Friday saying all on 3 are sorted due to tickets exceeding ballot..........I know of one family of 4 not going as they have easter plans and wouldnt buy tickets just to sell on.........

Or am i just living in dream world haha!  I hate ballots............still hurting from madrid

I'll be honest this crossed my mind last night.......I am reasonably hopeful.....
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: jonesygeez on Yesterday at 04:52:39 pm
Anyone else think there may not be the level apply for this and we get an email Friday saying all on 3 are sorted due to tickets exceeding ballot..........I know of one family of 4 not going as they have easter plans and wouldnt buy tickets just to sell on.........

Or am i just living in dream world haha!  I hate ballots............still hurting from madrid

It will definitely come down to two credits. Maybe lower. Everyone tends to forget that there are loads of Season Ticket Holders who are not bothered about anything other than home games and finals. Add in the no trains factor, and more importantly the no credits, and the demand will be much lower than it ordinarily would have been.   
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: jonesygeez on Yesterday at 04:52:39 pm
Anyone else think there may not be the level apply for this and we get an email Friday saying all on 3 are sorted due to tickets exceeding ballot..........I know of one family of 4 not going as they have easter plans and wouldnt buy tickets just to sell on.........

Or am i just living in dream world haha!  I hate ballots............still hurting from madrid
I'd be surprised if an actual ballot took place but the vast vast majority on 3 should get sorted in the end
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 05:35:50 pm
I'd be surprised if an actual ballot took place but the vast vast majority on 3 should get sorted in the end

You guys are getting my hopes up now. I guess well find out on Friday as registration doesnt close till Thursday morning and the ballot is due on Friday. If it does drop there wont be time for more ballots so would that mean a free for all for 2+ (and possibly 1+)?

Im only on 1 as I stupidly didnt get the credit for Shrewsbury as I was away for that game which meant I couldnt get Cardiff. Any educated guesses as to how many are on 2+? My hope is those that missed Cardiff didnt bother credit hunting for Norwich.
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: jonesygeez on Yesterday at 04:52:39 pm
Anyone else think there may not be the level apply for this and we get an email Friday saying all on 3 are sorted due to tickets exceeding ballot..........I know of one family of 4 not going as they have easter plans and wouldnt buy tickets just to sell on.........

Or am i just living in dream world haha!  I hate ballots............still hurting from madrid
I think therell be between 1,000-2,000 exceeding the ballot allowance. Likely 400-600 wont take up the chance of a ticket if successful in the ballot so overall I think therell be a small minority that would miss out.
Re: The FA Cup
I'm thinking more and more about driving down. Probably park at Watford Junction and tube it to Wembley
Re: The FA Cup
The problem with a very small amount of people missing out is one thing, it is almost definitly going to be me and that makes it so much worse.
Re: The FA Cup
Plan is to drive down from Liverpool early and have booked the Premier Inn with cancellation at Uxbridge opposite the station for saturday. Takes 30 mins on the tube so plenty of post match drinks.  Just need that ballot ticket now!
« Reply #1097 on: Yesterday at 06:45:16 pm »
After entering myself and my dad as a pair for the League cup final and missing out I was thinking of entering us both separately and hoping at least one of us gets one for this (and the final if we get there). If both successful I presume one of us can go in and buy as a pair if we're in each others friends/family?
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 05:55:49 pm
You guys are getting my hopes up now. I guess well find out on Friday as registration doesnt close till Thursday morning and the ballot is due on Friday. If it does drop there wont be time for more ballots so would that mean a free for all for 2+ (and possibly 1+)?

Im only on 1 as I stupidly didnt get the credit for Shrewsbury as I was away for that game which meant I couldnt get Cardiff. Any educated guesses as to how many are on 2+? My hope is those that missed Cardiff didnt bother credit hunting for Norwich.
not sure of your chances on 1, 2+ will probably get first chance and there's probably a couple hundred more on 2
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Yesterday at 06:45:16 pm
After entering myself and my dad as a pair for the League cup final and missing out I was thinking of entering us both separately and hoping at least one of us gets one for this (and the final if we get there). If both successful I presume one of us can go in and buy as a pair if we're in each others friends/family?
Correct
« Reply #1100 on: Yesterday at 06:47:35 pm »
Re: The FA Cup
It's not letting me register for the ballot?
Got 2 homes(Shrews + Norwich) and forest away.

I should qualify for the ballot shouldn't I?
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: Luke 17 on Yesterday at 06:47:53 pm
It's not letting me register for the ballot?
Got 2 homes(Shrews + Norwich) and forest away.

I should qualify for the ballot shouldn't I?
Yes

Although that combination would be extremely rare, so maybe the club have just done it as the three home games in error?
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: NickoH on Yesterday at 06:12:47 pm
I'm thinking more and more about driving down. Probably park at Watford Junction and tube it to Wembley

I did that for league cup final. Was easy
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: stoz on Yesterday at 06:59:04 pm
Yes

Although that combination would be extremely rare, so maybe the club have just done it as the three home games in error?

Yeah i'll have to contact them i think.

Got 3 cards with that combination and none of them let me register :-\
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: Luke 17 on Yesterday at 07:05:46 pm
Yeah i'll have to contact them i think.

Got 3 cards with that combination and none of them let me register :-\

Mine is the same and I have the same combo as you.
Re: The FA Cup
Only downside to less demand is its even worse for those who are unsuccessful. Plus with the groups of upto 8 people being classed as 1 number on the waiting list, no one has any clue of their actual chances of getting a spare
Re: The FA Cup
How long do we think it will take to get to Kings Cross after the game? Booked on train to Leeds from there - if can get there for 19:30 then might be able to get trains all the way home otherwise might have to get a taxi from Manchester as wont be there until midnight
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 07:59:27 pm
Mine is the same and I have the same combo as you.

I've dm'd them on twitter. Let me know if you get any luck.
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: Herzog93 on Yesterday at 08:31:31 pm
How long do we think it will take to get to Kings Cross after the game? Booked on train to Leeds from there - if can get there for 19:30 then might be able to get trains all the way home otherwise might have to get a taxi from Manchester as wont be there until midnight
takes about 20 mins from Wembley park on the metropolitan line, you'll be fine even with ET and pens you'd have an hour and a half to make it, if you don't hang about after FT
« Reply #1110 on: Today at 09:35:23 am »
Quote from: Luke 17 on Yesterday at 06:47:53 pm
It's not letting me register for the ballot?
Got 2 homes(Shrews + Norwich) and forest away.

I should qualify for the ballot shouldn't I?

any updates on this?
Re: The FA Cup
Well i'm in the ballot. This will be my 5th ballot attempt with all my last 4 being unsuccessful.

I think I might fly from Manchester to Heathrow and do a premier inn around the airport. Tube in and out. Feels a bit less painful than a coach or driving.

Fingers crossed for friday
Re: The FA Cup
Bit crazy how the Man City process will be relatively straightforward for probably anyone with one credit (and possibly just a membership) despite being one of the best PL teams of all time.
