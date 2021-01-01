Im a bit confused on the ballot. Im trying to register for my girlfriend and her 12 year old son. It says adult/junior can be registered on a 2/1 ratio. Does this mean you cant register 1/1? Also are the odds likely to be better registering as an adult or a junior?Any advice would be appreciated!
Not seen many coaches being put on anywhere so even if we come out in the ballot I havent a clue how well get there!
Yeah it is a tough one. Ive booked 2 seats onto a coach just gotta hope im successful now
It would be helpful for people wanting to go on a club one if they could announce them details
The club wont do put one on themselves, unless you are talking about the FA ones?
Anyone else think there may not be the level apply for this and we get an email Friday saying all on 3 are sorted due to tickets exceeding ballot..........I know of one family of 4 not going as they have easter plans and wouldnt buy tickets just to sell on.........Or am i just living in dream world haha! I hate ballots............still hurting from madrid
Anyone else think there may not be the level apply for this and we get an email Friday saying all on 3 are sorted due to tickets exceeding ballot..........I know of one family of 4 not going as they have easter plans and wouldnt buy tickets just to sell on.........Or am i just living in dream world haha! I hate ballots............still hurting from madrid
I'd be surprised if an actual ballot took place but the vast vast majority on 3 should get sorted in the end
You guys are getting my hopes up now. I guess well find out on Friday as registration doesnt close till Thursday morning and the ballot is due on Friday. If it does drop there wont be time for more ballots so would that mean a free for all for 2+ (and possibly 1+)?Im only on 1 as I stupidly didnt get the credit for Shrewsbury as I was away for that game which meant I couldnt get Cardiff. Any educated guesses as to how many are on 2+? My hope is those that missed Cardiff didnt bother credit hunting for Norwich.
After entering myself and my dad as a pair for the League cup final and missing out I was thinking of entering us both separately and hoping at least one of us gets one for this (and the final if we get there). If both successful I presume one of us can go in and buy as a pair if we're in each others friends/family?
Correct
It's not letting me register for the ballot?Got 2 homes(Shrews + Norwich) and forest away. I should qualify for the ballot shouldn't I?
I'm thinking more and more about driving down. Probably park at Watford Junction and tube it to Wembley
YesAlthough that combination would be extremely rare, so maybe the club have just done it as the three home games in error?
Yeah i'll have to contact them i think.Got 3 cards with that combination and none of them let me register
Mine is the same and I have the same combo as you.
How long do we think it will take to get to Kings Cross after the game? Booked on train to Leeds from there - if can get there for 19:30 then might be able to get trains all the way home otherwise might have to get a taxi from Manchester as wont be there until midnight
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.52]