Liverpool FC has released the following ticket details for the Emirates FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City to be played on Saturday April 16, 2022.



Please note that due to the travel issues supporters will face, we have decided the semi-final will not count as a credit for any future FA Cup fixture in the 2021-22 season.



We would encourage supporters to only purchase a ticket if they can safely attend the match at Wembley.



Location: Wembley Stadium, London

Kick-off: 3.30pm BST

Allocation: 34,090

Prices



Category 1  £80 (adult) / £70 (concessions)



Category 2  £65 (adult) / £55 (concessions)



Category 3  £45 (adult) / £35 (concessions)



Category 4  £30 (adult) / £20 (concessions)



Premium seats located on Level 2 are also available, priced as follows:



£120 (adult) / £100 (concessions)



£100 (adult) / £80 (concessions)



Price notes



Concessionary priced tickets apply to young adults (17-21), over 65s and juniors aged 16 and under.



Junior tickets must be purchased with an adult ticket; a minimum of one or a maximum of two adults per junior is required.



Children (14 years and under) must be accompanied by an adult. Children under the age of two will not be permitted into the stadium.



4% of the adult tickets are priced at £120, 2% are priced at £100, 10% are priced at £80, 40% are priced at £65, 28% are priced at £45, and 16% are priced at £30.



Tickets will be made available on a first come, first served basis, and we cannot guarantee that the price of ticket you wish to purchase will be available.



Disabled season ticket holders and Members



Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.



Seasonal hospitality members



Seasonal hospitality members will be emailed with details on how to apply for tickets.



Priority right holders, season ticket holders and Official Members



Ticket sale notes: Auto Cup Scheme payments will NOT be taken for this fixture.



Sales will take place ONLINE only for all qualifying supporters and a queuing system may be in place.



First sale: Priority right holders  tickets are guaranteed.



Tickets will then be made available based on the following four FA Cup fixtures recorded during the 2021-22 season:



Home games: Shrewsbury Town (January 9, 2022), Cardiff City (February 6, 2022), Norwich City (March 2, 2022)



Away games: Nottingham Forest (March 20, 2022)



Second sale: Tickets are guaranteed for season ticket holders and Official Members who recorded all FOUR of the above games.



Third sale: Tickets are guaranteed for season ticket holders and Official Members who:



Recorded THREE of the above games, and

REGISTER for the BALLOT, and

Are SUCCESSFUL in the ballot

Eligible supporters who need to register for the ballot can do so online from 2pm on Monday March 28 until 7.30am on Thursday March 31.



Supporters will be notified of the ballot results by email after 3pm on Friday April 1.



Supporters will also be able to check My Account after 9am on Saturday April 2 to find out if they are successful or have been given a waiting list position.



Full details on how to register are available here.



Fourth sale: IF tickets remain, a sale will take place for supporters unsuccessful in the ballot.



Supporters unsuccessful in the ballot will be given a waiting list number and contacted in numerical order by email after 3pm on Wednesday April 6, with further details of how and when to buy tickets.



If a fourth sale does go ahead, tickets will be available ONLINE on a first come, first served basis until sold out. Tickets will not be guaranteed to all who apply, and a queueing system will be in place.



Priority right holders



First sale: Priority right holders from 9am on Wednesday March 30 until 7.30am on Thursday March 31.



First sale status: Guaranteed sale, up to a maximum of eight tickets per booking.



First sale notes: The eligible priority right holder must log in ONLINE to purchase their ticket(s). Eligibility details are available here.



Priority right holders who wish to attend the match with season ticket holders or Members can do so only during the guaranteed sale taking place from 11am on Thursday March 31.



Second sale: Season ticket holders and Official Members who recorded all FOUR of the above games from 11am on Thursday March 31 until 7.30am on Friday April 1.



Second sale status: Guaranteed sale  supporters can purchase one ticket per Supporter ID number, up to a maximum of eight tickets per booking.



Third sale: Season ticket holders and Official Members who recorded THREE of the above games, REGISTERED for and are SUCCESSFUL in the BALLOT from 8.15am on Monday April 4 until 7.30am on Wednesday April 6.



Third sale status: Guaranteed sale  supporters can purchase one ticket per Supporter ID number, up to a maximum of eight tickets per booking.



If a fourth sale takes place, further details will be published here on the afternoon of Wednesday April 6.



Ticket fulfilment (delivery of tickets)

