The FA Cup

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 10:46:19 am
Anyone interested in a cheap stay over, Ive just booked a family room for 4 at leatherhead Travelodge (near to station) for £26.99 👍
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 10:49:30 am
Although thats not refundable, I planned on making a weekend of it with family anyway even if I fail to get through ballot
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 11:45:40 am
Liverpool FC has released the following ticket details for the Emirates FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City to be played on Saturday April 16, 2022.

Please note that due to the travel issues supporters will face, we have decided the semi-final will not count as a credit for any future FA Cup fixture in the 2021-22 season.

We would encourage supporters to only purchase a ticket if they can safely attend the match at Wembley.

Location: Wembley Stadium, London
Kick-off: 3.30pm BST
Allocation: 34,090
Prices

Category 1  £80 (adult) / £70 (concessions)

Category 2  £65 (adult) / £55 (concessions)

Category 3  £45 (adult) / £35 (concessions)

Category 4  £30 (adult) / £20 (concessions)

Premium seats located on Level 2 are also available, priced as follows:

£120 (adult) / £100 (concessions)

£100 (adult) / £80 (concessions)

Price notes

Concessionary priced tickets apply to young adults (17-21), over 65s and juniors aged 16 and under.

Junior tickets must be purchased with an adult ticket; a minimum of one or a maximum of two adults per junior is required.

Children (14 years and under) must be accompanied by an adult. Children under the age of two will not be permitted into the stadium.

4% of the adult tickets are priced at £120, 2% are priced at £100, 10% are priced at £80, 40% are priced at £65, 28% are priced at £45, and 16% are priced at £30.

Tickets will be made available on a first come, first served basis, and we cannot guarantee that the price of ticket you wish to purchase will be available.

Disabled season ticket holders and Members

Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Seasonal hospitality members

Seasonal hospitality members will be emailed with details on how to apply for tickets.

Priority right holders, season ticket holders and Official Members

Ticket sale notes: Auto Cup Scheme payments will NOT be taken for this fixture.

Sales will take place ONLINE only for all qualifying supporters and a queuing system may be in place.

First sale: Priority right holders  tickets are guaranteed.

Tickets will then be made available based on the following four FA Cup fixtures recorded during the 2021-22 season:

Home games: Shrewsbury Town (January 9, 2022), Cardiff City (February 6, 2022), Norwich City (March 2, 2022)

Away games: Nottingham Forest (March 20, 2022)

Second sale: Tickets are guaranteed for season ticket holders and Official Members who recorded all FOUR of the above games.

Third sale: Tickets are guaranteed for season ticket holders and Official Members who:

Recorded THREE of the above games, and
REGISTER for the BALLOT, and
Are SUCCESSFUL in the ballot
Eligible supporters who need to register for the ballot can do so online from 2pm on Monday March 28 until 7.30am on Thursday March 31.

Supporters will be notified of the ballot results by email after 3pm on Friday April 1.

Supporters will also be able to check My Account after 9am on Saturday April 2 to find out if they are successful or have been given a waiting list position.

Full details on how to register are available here.

Fourth sale: IF tickets remain, a sale will take place for supporters unsuccessful in the ballot.

Supporters unsuccessful in the ballot will be given a waiting list number and contacted in numerical order by email after 3pm on Wednesday April 6, with further details of how and when to buy tickets.   

If a fourth sale does go ahead, tickets will be available ONLINE on a first come, first served basis until sold out. Tickets will not be guaranteed to all who apply, and a queueing system will be in place.

Priority right holders

First sale: Priority right holders from 9am on Wednesday March 30 until 7.30am on Thursday March 31.

First sale status: Guaranteed sale, up to a maximum of eight tickets per booking.

First sale notes: The eligible priority right holder must log in ONLINE to purchase their ticket(s). Eligibility details are available here.

Priority right holders who wish to attend the match with season ticket holders or Members can do so only during the guaranteed sale taking place from 11am on Thursday March 31.

Second sale: Season ticket holders and Official Members who recorded all FOUR of the above games from 11am on Thursday March 31 until 7.30am on Friday April 1.                         

Second sale status: Guaranteed sale  supporters can purchase one ticket per Supporter ID number, up to a maximum of eight tickets per booking.

Third sale: Season ticket holders and Official Members who recorded THREE of the above games, REGISTERED for and are SUCCESSFUL in the BALLOT from 8.15am on Monday April 4 until 7.30am on Wednesday April 6.

Third sale status: Guaranteed sale  supporters can purchase one ticket per Supporter ID number, up to a maximum of eight tickets per booking.

If a fourth sale takes place, further details will be published here on the afternoon of Wednesday April 6.

Ticket fulfilment (delivery of tickets)
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 11:51:55 am
Consession prices 🤦‍♂️
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 11:52:37 am
Surely with it not counting as a credit and the travel hassles, pretty much everyone on 3 gets sorted here?
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 11:53:44 am
I can see this coming down to all Members with the credit not counting.
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 11:54:05 am
Does anyone know the actual allocation? Find it strange that they havent mentioned it here :-\
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 11:55:06 am
They have, its hidden away a bit though. I didnt see it at first. 34,090
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 11:55:17 am
Says allocation 34090
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 11:55:36 am
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 11:54:05 am
Does anyone know the actual allocation? Find it strange that they havent mentioned it here :-\
11th line down. 34,090.
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 11:56:00 am
Have they said which end we have?
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 11:59:10 am
Post is £7.90 or pick up from Anfield on or before Thursday 14th April.
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 12:00:42 pm
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 11:55:36 am
11th line down. 34,090.
Absolute dope me ahaha nice one, we should all be boxed
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 12:20:50 pm
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 11:59:10 am
Post is £7.90 or pick up from Anfield on or before Thursday 14th April.
ticket office closed good Friday?
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 12:21:53 pm
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 11:52:37 am
Surely with it not counting as a credit and the travel hassles, pretty much everyone on 3 gets sorted here?
I'd think so, interesting they've gone ballot anyway, feel much better about it now, although final odds will be much tougher now
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 12:25:32 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 12:21:53 pm
I'd think so, interesting they've gone ballot anyway, feel much better about it now, although final odds will be much tougher now

Have the FA said what the Final allocation would be, im sure last time it dropped to only 21k or something stupid copared to the semi
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 12:26:28 pm
Chelsea factor in final maybe?

Forget that just seen they have had restrictions eased 🤦‍♂️
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 12:29:58 pm
Quote from: kopte4ever on Today at 12:25:32 pm
Have the FA said what the Final allocation would be, im sure last time it dropped to only 21k or something stupid copared to the semi
28k, i believe.
this is going off the previous allocation for a final prior to covid, rather than anything the FA have said
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 12:33:04 pm
Have they ditched the all successful/unsuccessful application approach they used for league cup final? Can't see it mentioned anywhere and you can register upto 8 cards per application for this.
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 12:34:39 pm
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 11:52:37 am
Surely with it not counting as a credit and the travel hassles, pretty much everyone on 3 gets sorted here?

Not saying youre wrong but defo something up with people if theyre jibbing a semi final between the best two teams in the world because going to that doesnt mean a greater chance of going to some other game.
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 12:34:57 pm
Anybody know if we're in the same end as the league cup final please?
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 12:35:37 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 12:20:50 pm
ticket office closed good Friday?

15th April? I would absolutely hope so, and that they have no intention whatsoever of dealing with FA Cup semi final tickets that day.
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 12:52:22 pm
Do we get any of city's tickets if they don't sell them? Struggle to see them selling a 34k allocation for a semi.
