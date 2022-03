Does anyone who had been to the millennium stadium prefer Wembley? Can’t imagine there’s many!!



I prefer Cardiff in every way. It feels like a Cup final, as the coaches pull in and everybody has flags out - just like they did at old Wembley. It's bang in the City Centre so plenty to do. I used to love it when we played United and our end would have banners everywhere, not like Wembley at all. It holds the atmosphere in well. And as there's plenty to do, you don't have everyone trying to leave at the same time, at the end. Loads of good pubs at both ends and within 10 minute walking.It's everything that Wembley isn't.